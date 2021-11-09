The dispensary collects and offers hashes of popular JavaScript libraries, mainly for the Mozilla's addons-linter.
This is the (manual) process to update libraries in dispensary:
src/libraries.json
src/libraries.json. Note that some libraries, like react, support several versions, so we need to check each "branch".
src/libraries.json
npm run update
src/libraries.jsonand
src/hashes.txt)
Here are some commands you can run:
npm run build
This command builds the project.
npm run clean
This command removes the build artifacts.
npm run eslint
This command runs eslint (JavaScript linter).
npm run prettier
This command runs pretty-quick to automatically compare and format modified source files against the master branch.
npm run prettier-full
This command runs Prettier to automatically format the entire codebase.
npm run prettier-ci
This command runs Prettier and fail if some code has been changed without being formatted.
npm run test
This command builds the project and then runs the test suite (in watch mode).
npm run test-coverage
This command builds the project, runs the test suite and then reports code coverage (codecov).
npm run test-ci
This command runs all checks and is only useful in a CI context.
bin/build-doc
This command updates the list of release pages in the
README.md file based on the
src/libraries.json file.