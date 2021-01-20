disparity

Colorized string diff ideal for text/code that spans through multiple lines.

This is basically just a wrapper around diff and ansi-styles + line numbers and omitting lines that don't have changes and/or that wouldn't help user identify the diff "context".

We also replace some invisible chars to make it easier to understand what really changed from one file to another:

\r becomes <CR>

becomes

becomes <LF>

becomes \t becomes <tab>

Created mainly to be used by esformatter and other tools that might need to display a nice looking diff of source files.

API

var disparity = require ( 'disparity' );

Diffs two blocks of text, comparing character by character and returns a String with ansi color codes.

var diff = disparity.chars(file1, file2); console .log(diff);

Will return an empty string if oldStr === newStr ;

var opts = { context : 3 , paths : [disparity.removed, disparity.added] };

Returns ansi colorized unified diff.

Will return an empty string if oldStr === newStr ;

var diff = disparity.unified(file1, file2, { paths : [ 'test/file1.js' , 'test/file2.js' ] }); console .log(diff);

Returns unified diff. Useful for terminals that doesn't support colors.

Will return an empty string if oldStr === newStr ;

var diff = disparity.unifiedNoColor(file1, file2, { paths : [ 'test/file1.js' , 'test/file2.js' ] }); console .log(diff);

String used on the diff headers to say that chars/lines was removed.

disparity.removed = 'removed' ;

String used on the diff headers to say that chars/lines was added.

disparity.added = 'added' ;

Object containing references to all the colors used by disparity.

If you want a different output than ansi (eg. HTML) you can replace the color values:

disparity.colors = { charsRemoved : { open : '<bggreen>' , close : '</bggreen>' }, charsAdded : { open : '<bgred>' , close : '</bgred>' }, removed : { open : '<red>' , close : '</red>' }, added : { open : '<green>' , close : '</green>' }, header : { open : '<yellow>' , close : '</yellow>' }, section : { open : '<magenta>' , close : '</magenta>' } };

CLI

disparity also have a command line interface:

disparity [OPTIONS] <file_1> <file_2> Options: - c, --chars Output char diff (default mode). - u, --unified Output unified diff. - -unified-no-color Don 't output colors. - v, --version Display current version. - h, --help Display this help.

PS: cli can only compare 2 external files at the moment, no stdin support.

License

Released under the MIT license.