A fantastic mobile ui lib implement by Vue.
Recommend use the CLI tools base on vue-cli to init the config and base code:
$ vue init cube-ui/cube-template projectname
npm install cube-ui --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import Cube from 'cube-ui'
Vue.use(Cube)
import Vue from 'vue'
import {
/* eslint-disable no-unused-vars */
Style,
Button,
ActionSheet
} from 'cube-ui'
Vue.use(Button)
Vue.use(ActionSheet)
For more information, please refer to Quick Start
git clone git@github.com:didi/cube-ui.git
cd cube-ui
npm install
npm run dev
# or run document development
npm run doc-dev
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.