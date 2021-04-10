openbase logo
Node.js bindings around platform specific disk usage interfaces.

node-diskusage

This module implements platform specific bindings to obtain disk usage information on Windows and POSIX platforms. Windows support is backed by GetDiskFreeSpaceEx and POSIX is implemented with statvfs.

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install diskusage

Usage

The module exposes two functions. check takes a path/mount point as the first argument and a callback as the second. The callback takes two arguments err and info. err will be an Error if something went wrong. info contains three members: available, free and total in bytes.

If no callback is supplied check will instead return a Promise<DiskUsage> that you can await.

  • available: Disk space available to the current user (i.e. Linux reserves 5% for root)
  • free: Disk space physically free
  • total: Total disk space (free + used)

checkSync only takes the path argument. It returns the same info on success, throws an Error on failure.

Examples

const disk = require('diskusage');
const os = require('os');

let path = os.platform() === 'win32' ? 'c:' : '/';

// Callbacks
disk.check(path, function(err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(info.available);
    console.log(info.free);
    console.log(info.total);
  }
});

// Promise
async function getFreeSpace(path) {
  try {
    const { free } = await disk.check(path);
    console.log(`Free space: ${free}`);
    return free
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err)
    return 0
  }
}

// Or without using async/await
disk.check(path)
  .then(info => console.log(`free: ${info.free}`))
  .catch(err => console.error(err))

// Synchronous
try {
  let info = disk.checkSync(path);
  console.log(info.available);
  console.log(info.free);
  console.log(info.total);
}
catch (err) {
  console.log(err);
}

TypeScript

The module has an embedded .d.ts file. You can use import * as diskusage from 'diskusage'.

type DiskUsage = {
    available: number;
    free: number;
    total: number;
}

export function check(path: string, callback: (error?: Error, result?: DiskUsage) => void): void;
export function check(path: string): Promise<DiskUsage>
export function checkSync(path: string): DiskUsage;

Demo

To see a demo of this library see the demo/ folder.

You can run it with node: (node 8+ required)

node ./demo/

