This module implements platform specific bindings to obtain disk usage information on Windows and POSIX platforms. Windows support is backed by GetDiskFreeSpaceEx and POSIX is implemented with statvfs.
Install with
npm:
$ npm install diskusage
The module exposes two functions.
check takes a path/mount point as the first argument and a callback as the second. The callback takes two arguments
err and
info.
err will be an
Error if something went wrong.
info contains three members:
available,
free and
total in bytes.
If no callback is supplied
check will instead return a
Promise<DiskUsage> that you can await.
available: Disk space available to the current user (i.e. Linux reserves 5% for root)
free: Disk space physically free
total: Total disk space (free + used)
checkSync only takes the path argument. It returns the same
info on success, throws an
Error on failure.
const disk = require('diskusage');
const os = require('os');
let path = os.platform() === 'win32' ? 'c:' : '/';
// Callbacks
disk.check(path, function(err, info) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(info.available);
console.log(info.free);
console.log(info.total);
}
});
// Promise
async function getFreeSpace(path) {
try {
const { free } = await disk.check(path);
console.log(`Free space: ${free}`);
return free
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
return 0
}
}
// Or without using async/await
disk.check(path)
.then(info => console.log(`free: ${info.free}`))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
// Synchronous
try {
let info = disk.checkSync(path);
console.log(info.available);
console.log(info.free);
console.log(info.total);
}
catch (err) {
console.log(err);
}
The module has an embedded .d.ts file. You can use
import * as diskusage from 'diskusage'.
type DiskUsage = {
available: number;
free: number;
total: number;
}
export function check(path: string, callback: (error?: Error, result?: DiskUsage) => void): void;
export function check(path: string): Promise<DiskUsage>
export function checkSync(path: string): DiskUsage;
To see a demo of this library see the
demo/ folder.
You can run it with node: (node 8+ required)
node ./demo/