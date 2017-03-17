This is a simple module for Node.js to check disk space usage in bytes on both *nix and Windows systems.
If you are using on Windows, This also depends on a console application for Windows called DriveSpace written in C# and requires .NET Framework 3.5 when using this on a Windows system. This is included in the NPM package, but you can look at the DriveSpace code also if you wish.
If your on a *nix system,
drivespace.exe is not used and
df command is used.
To set up diskspace.js on your Node.js server use npm.
npm install diskspace
var diskspace = require('diskspace');
diskspace.check('C', function (err, result)
{
Your code here
});
On Windows you change C to the drive letter you want to check. On Linux you use the mount path eg
/.
The result of the diskspace check is returned as an object named
result.
result.total is how much the drive has totally.
result.used is how much of the drive is reported as used. On *nix this is straight from the
df -k command, on Windows it's calculated from
result.total - result.free
result.free is how much free space you have.
result.status isn't really that useful unless you want to debug.
This will fail on hard drives bigger than 9 petabytes. Thanks @SteveStreza [1] [2]