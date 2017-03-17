This is a simple module for Node.js to check disk space usage in bytes on both *nix and Windows systems.

If you are using on Windows, This also depends on a console application for Windows called DriveSpace written in C# and requires .NET Framework 3.5 when using this on a Windows system. This is included in the NPM package, but you can look at the DriveSpace code also if you wish.

If your on a *nix system, drivespace.exe is not used and df command is used.

Setup

To set up diskspace.js on your Node.js server use npm.

npm install diskspace

Example Usage

var diskspace = require ( 'diskspace' ); diskspace.check( 'C' , function ( err, result ) { Your code here });

On Windows you change C to the drive letter you want to check. On Linux you use the mount path eg / .

The result of the diskspace check is returned as an object named result .

result.total is how much the drive has totally.

is how much the drive has totally. result.used is how much of the drive is reported as used. On *nix this is straight from the df -k command, on Windows it's calculated from result.total - result.free

is how much of the drive is reported as used. On *nix this is straight from the command, on Windows it's calculated from result.free is how much free space you have.

is how much free space you have. result.status isn't really that useful unless you want to debug.

Status codes:

NOTFOUND - Disk was not found, the space values will be 0

READY - The drive is ready

NOTREADY - The drive isn't ready, the space values will be 0

STDERR - some error, the output of it was logged to the console.

Other Notes

This will fail on hard drives bigger than 9 petabytes. Thanks @SteveStreza [1] [2]