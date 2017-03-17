openbase logo
by Kevin Whitman
2.0.0 (see all)

A simple disk space checker module. Check out the GitHub page for more details.

Readme

build status

diskspace.js 2.0.0

This is a simple module for Node.js to check disk space usage in bytes on both *nix and Windows systems.

If you are using on Windows, This also depends on a console application for Windows called DriveSpace written in C# and requires .NET Framework 3.5 when using this on a Windows system. This is included in the NPM package, but you can look at the DriveSpace code also if you wish.

If your on a *nix system, drivespace.exe is not used and df command is used.

Setup

To set up diskspace.js on your Node.js server use npm.

npm install diskspace

Example Usage

var diskspace = require('diskspace');
diskspace.check('C', function (err, result)
{
    Your code here
});

On Windows you change C to the drive letter you want to check. On Linux you use the mount path eg /.

The result of the diskspace check is returned as an object named result.

  • result.total is how much the drive has totally.
  • result.used is how much of the drive is reported as used. On *nix this is straight from the df -k command, on Windows it's calculated from result.total - result.free
  • result.free is how much free space you have.
  • result.status isn't really that useful unless you want to debug.

Status codes:

  • NOTFOUND - Disk was not found, the space values will be 0
  • READY - The drive is ready
  • NOTREADY - The drive isn't ready, the space values will be 0
  • STDERR - some error, the output of it was logged to the console.

Other Notes

This will fail on hard drives bigger than 9 petabytes. Thanks @SteveStreza [1] [2]

