diskDB

A Lightweight Disk based JSON Database with a MongoDB like API for Node.

You will never know that you are interacting with a File System

Contents

Getting Started

Install the module locally :

$ npm install diskdb

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db = db.connect( '/path/to/db-folder' , [ 'collection-name' ]);

Documentation

Connect to DB

db.connect(pathToFolder, [ 'filename' ]);

Filename will be the name of the JSON file. You can omit the extension, diskDB will take care of it for you.

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db = db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]);

This will check for a directory at given path, if it does not exits, diskDB will throw an error and exit.

If the directory exists but the file/collection does not exist, diskDB will create it for you.

Note : If you have manually created a JSON file, please make sure it contains a valid JSON array, otherwise diskDB will return an empty array.

[]

Else it will throw an error like

undefined:0 ^ SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input

Load Collections

Alternatively you can also load collections like

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db = db.connect( '/examples/db' ); db.loadCollections([ 'articles' ]); db.connect( '/examples/db' ); db.loadCollections([ 'articles' ]); db.connect( '/examples/db' ) .loadCollections([ 'articles' ]); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]);

Load Multiple Collections

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' , 'comments' , 'users' ]);

Write/Save to Collection

db.collectionName.save(object);

Once you have loaded a collection, you can access the collection's methods using the dot notation like

db.[collectionName].[methodname]

To save the data, you can use

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( 'db' , [ 'articles' ]); var article = { title : "diskDB rocks" , published : "today" , rating : "5 stars" } db.articles.save(article); db.articles.save([article]);

The saved data will be

[ { "title" : "diskDB rocks" , "published" : "today" , "rating" : "5 stars" , "_id" : "0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be" } ]

You can also save multiple objects at once like

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( 'db' , [ 'articles' ]); var article1 = { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'today' , rating : '5 stars' } var article2 = { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'yesterday' , rating : '5 stars' } var article3 = { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'today' , rating : '4 stars' } db.articles.save([article1, article2, article3]);

And this will return the inserted objects

[ { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'today' , rating : '4 stars' , _id : 'b1cdbb3525b84e8c822fc78896d0ca7b' }, { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'yesterday' , rating : '5 stars' , _id : '42997c62e1714e9f9d88bf3b87901f3b' }, { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'today' , rating : '5 stars' , _id : '4ca1c1597ddc4020bc41b4418e7a568e' } ]

Read from Collection

There are 2 methods available for reading the JSON collection

db.collectionName.find(query)

db.collectionName.findOne(query)

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.find();

This will return all the records

[{ title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : 'today' , rating : '5 stars' , _id : '0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be' }]

You can also query with a criteria like

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.find({ rating : "5 stars" });

This will return all the articles which have a rating of 5.

Find can take multiple criteria

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.find({ rating : "5 stars" , published : "yesterday" });

This will return all the articles with a rating of 5, published yesterday.

Nested JSON :

var articleComments = { title : 'diskDB rocks' , published : '2 days ago' , comments : [{ name : 'a user' , comment : 'this is cool' , rating : 2 }, { name : 'b user' , comment : 'this is ratchet' , rating : 3 }, { name : 'c user' , comment : 'this is awesome' , rating : 2 }] }

var savedArticle = db.articles.save([articleComments); foundArticles = db.articles.find({ rating : 2 });

Since diskDB is mostly for light weight data storage, avoid nested structures and huge datasets.

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.findOne();

If you do not pass a query, diskDB will return the first article in the collection. If you pass a query, it will return first article in the filtered data.

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.findOne({ _id : '0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be' });

db.collectionName.update(query, data, options);

You can also update one or many objects in the collection

options = { multi : false , upsert : false }

Usage

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); var query = { title : 'diskDB rocks' }; var dataToBeUpdate = { title : 'diskDB rocks again!' , }; var options = { multi : false , upsert : false }; var updated = db.articles.update(query, dataToBeUpdate, options); console .log(updated);

Remove Collection

db.collectionName.remove(query, multi);

You can remove the entire collection (including the file) or you can remove the matched objects by passing in a query. When you pass a query, you can either delete all the matched objects or only the first one by passing multi as false . The default value of multi is true .

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.remove({ rating : "5 stars" });

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.remove({ rating : "5 stars" }, true );

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.remove({ rating : "5 stars" }, false );

Using remove without any params will delete the file and will remove the db instance.

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.remove();

After the above operation db.articles is undefined .

Count

db.collectionName.count();

Will return the count of objects in the Collection

var db = require ( 'diskdb' ); db.connect( '/examples/db' , [ 'articles' ]); db.articles.count();

Examples

Refer to the examples folder.

Performance

To validate diskDB's performance and to check if it meets your needs, you can clone this repo and run

$ node performance/time.js

An average of few tests (run on OS X - 10.9.3 | 2.9GHZ i7 | 8GB 1600MHz DDR3) can be found below

Time taken to process x number of objects (in ms) vs Action Performed

# of objects 1 1000 10000 100000 1000000 Save 1 ms 15 ms 137 ms 1728 ms 14425 ms Find all without query 0 ms 2 ms 12 ms 204 ms 2923 ms Find all with query 0 ms 2 ms 17 ms 738 ms 1985 ms Find one without query 0 ms 1 ms 9 ms 791 ms 1676 ms Find one with query 0 ms 1 ms 8 ms 219 ms 1410 ms Update all records 1 ms 7 ms 61 ms 206 ms 48035 ms Get count 0 ms 3 ms 11 ms 260 ms 2420 ms Remove with query 0 ms 7 ms 59 ms 984 ms 48191 ms Remove collection 0 ms 1 ms 4 ms 52 ms 154 ms File size 0.000111 MB 0.116671 MB 1.196671 MB 12.26667 MB 125.66667 MB

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines

Release History

0.1.x Base Module with Connect to a Folder Access a Collection/File Create Read Update Delete on JSON object Minor fixes and tests Performance improvements



License

Copyright (c) 2014 Arvind Ravulavaru. Licensed under the MIT license.