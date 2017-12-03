openbase logo
Readme

diskDB Build Status NPM version Gitter

NPM

A Lightweight Disk based JSON Database with a MongoDB like API for Node.

You will never know that you are interacting with a File System

Contents

Getting Started

Install the module locally : 

$ npm install diskdb

var db = require('diskdb');
db = db.connect('/path/to/db-folder', ['collection-name']);
// you can access the traditional JSON DB methods here

Documentation

Connect to DB

db.connect(pathToFolder, ['filename']);

Filename will be the name of the JSON file. You can omit the extension, diskDB will take care of it for you.

var db = require('diskdb');
db = db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
// or simply
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);

This will check for a directory at given path, if it does not exits, diskDB will throw an error and exit.

If the directory exists but the file/collection does not exist, diskDB will create it for you.

Note : If you have manually created a JSON file, please make sure it contains a valid JSON array, otherwise diskDB will return an empty array.

[]

Else it will throw an error like

undefined:0

^
SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input

Load Collections

Alternatively you can also load collections like

var db = require('diskdb');
// this
db = db.connect('/examples/db');
db.loadCollections(['articles']);
//or
db.connect('/examples/db');
db.loadCollections(['articles']);
//or
db.connect('/examples/db')
  .loadCollections(['articles']);
//or
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);

Load Multiple Collections

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles','comments','users']);

Write/Save to Collection

db.collectionName.save(object);

Once you have loaded a collection, you can access the collection's methods using the dot notation like

db.[collectionName].[methodname]

To save the data, you can use

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('db', ['articles']);
var article = {
    title : "diskDB rocks",
    published : "today",
    rating : "5 stars"
}
db.articles.save(article);
// or
db.articles.save([article]);

The saved data will be

[
    {
        "title": "diskDB rocks",
        "published": "today",
        "rating": "5 stars",
        "_id": "0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be"
    }
]

You can also save multiple objects at once like

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('db', ['articles']);
var article1 = {
    title : 'diskDB rocks',
    published : 'today',
    rating : '5 stars'
}

var article2 = {
    title : 'diskDB rocks',
    published : 'yesterday',
    rating : '5 stars'
}

var article3 = {
    title : 'diskDB rocks',
    published : 'today',
    rating : '4 stars'
}
db.articles.save([article1, article2, article3]);

And this will return the inserted objects

[ { title: 'diskDB rocks',
    published: 'today',
    rating: '4 stars',
    _id: 'b1cdbb3525b84e8c822fc78896d0ca7b' },
  { title: 'diskDB rocks',
    published: 'yesterday',
    rating: '5 stars',
    _id: '42997c62e1714e9f9d88bf3b87901f3b' },
  { title: 'diskDB rocks',
    published: 'today',
    rating: '5 stars',
    _id: '4ca1c1597ddc4020bc41b4418e7a568e' } ]

Read from Collection

There are 2 methods available for reading the JSON collection

  • db.collectionName.find(query)
  • db.collectionName.findOne(query)

db.collectionName.find()

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.find();

This will return all the records

[{
    title: 'diskDB rocks',
    published: 'today',
    rating: '5 stars',
    _id: '0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be'
}]

You can also query with a criteria like

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.find({rating : "5 stars"});

This will return all the articles which have a rating of 5.

Find can take multiple criteria

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.find({rating : "5 stars", published: "yesterday"});

This will return all the articles with a rating of 5, published yesterday.

Nested JSON :

var articleComments = {
    title: 'diskDB rocks',
    published: '2 days ago',
    comments: [{
        name: 'a user',
        comment: 'this is cool',
        rating: 2
    }, {
        name: 'b user',
        comment: 'this is ratchet',
        rating: 3
    }, {
        name: 'c user',
        comment: 'this is awesome',
        rating: 2
    }]
}

var savedArticle = db.articles.save([articleComments);
foundArticles = db.articles.find({rating : 2});

Since diskDB is mostly for light weight data storage, avoid nested structures and huge datasets.

db.collectionName.findOne(query)

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.findOne();

If you do not pass a query, diskDB will return the first article in the collection. If you pass a query, it will return first article in the filtered data.

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.findOne({_id: '0f6047c6c69149f0be0c8f5943be91be'});

Update Collection

db.collectionName.update(query, data, options);

You can also update one or many objects in the collection

options = {
    multi: false, // update multiple - default false
    upsert: false // if object is not found, add it (update-insert) - default false
}

Usage

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);

var query = {
  title : 'diskDB rocks'
};

var dataToBeUpdate = {
  title : 'diskDB rocks again!',
};

var options = {
   multi: false,
   upsert: false
};

var updated = db.articles.update(query, dataToBeUpdate, options);
console.log(updated); // { updated: 1, inserted: 0 }

Remove Collection

db.collectionName.remove(query, multi);

You can remove the entire collection (including the file) or you can remove the matched objects by passing in a query. When you pass a query, you can either delete all the matched objects or only the first one by passing multi as false. The default value of multi is true.

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.remove({rating : "5 stars"});

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.remove({rating : "5 stars"}, true); // remove all matched. Default - multi = true

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.remove({rating : "5 stars"}, false); // remove only the first match

Using remove without any params will delete the file and will remove the db instance.

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.remove();

After the above operation db.articles is undefined.

Count

db.collectionName.count();

Will return the count of objects in the Collection

var db = require('diskdb');
db.connect('/examples/db', ['articles']);
db.articles.count(); // will give the count

Examples

Refer to the examples folder.

Performance

To validate diskDB's performance and to check if it meets your needs, you can clone this repo and run

$ node performance/time.js

An average of few tests (run on OS X - 10.9.3 | 2.9GHZ i7 | 8GB 1600MHz DDR3) can be found below

Time taken to process x number of objects (in ms) vs Action Performed

# of objects11000100001000001000000
Save1 ms15 ms137 ms1728 ms14425 ms
Find all without query0 ms2 ms12 ms204 ms2923 ms
Find all with query0 ms2 ms17 ms738 ms1985 ms
Find one without query0 ms1 ms9 ms791 ms1676 ms
Find one with query0 ms1 ms8 ms219 ms1410 ms
Update all records1 ms7 ms61 ms206 ms48035 ms
Get count0 ms3 ms11 ms260 ms2420 ms
Remove with query0 ms7 ms59 ms984 ms48191 ms
Remove collection0 ms1 ms4 ms52 ms154 ms
File size0.000111 MB0.116671 MB1.196671 MB12.26667 MB125.66667 MB

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines

Release History

  • 0.1.x
    • Base Module with
      • Connect to a Folder
      • Access a Collection/File
      • Create Read Update Delete on JSON object
      • Minor fixes and tests
      • Performance improvements

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Arvind Ravulavaru. Licensed under the MIT license.

