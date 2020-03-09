openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dis

disinfect

by Gene Diaz
1.1.0 (see all)

Request query, payload, and params sanitization for Hapi

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

561

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

disinfect

Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate NPM Version NPM Downloads
Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities

Hapi plugin to apply Google's Caja HTML Sanitizer on route query, payload, and params.

  • Capable for custom sanitization and per-route configuration.
  • Can also be used for input formatting using the custom sanitizer option.
  • Can be disabled per route.

Usage

const registerPlugins = async (server) => Promise.all([
    server.register({
        plugin: require('disinfect'),
        options: {
            disinfectQuery: true,
            disinfectParams: true,
            disinfectPayload: true
        }
    })
]);

registerPlugins(server)
    .then(() => {
        // ...
    })
    .catch((err) => {
        // ...
    })

Glue manifest

register: {
    plugins: [
        {
            plugin: require('disinfect'),
            options: {
                disinfectQuery: true,
                disinfectParams: true,
                disinfectPayload: true
            }
        }
    ]
}

Options

  • deleteEmpty - remove empty query or payload keys.
  • deleteWhitespace - remove whitespace query, payload, or params keys.
  • disinfectQuery - sanitize query strings.
  • disinfectParams - sanitize url params.
  • disinfectPayload - sanitize payload.
  • genericSanitizer - custom synchronous function to do the sanitization of query, payload, and params.
  • querySanitizer - custom synchronous function to do the sanitization of query strings.
  • paramsSanitizer - custom synchronous function to do the sanitization of url params.
  • payloadSanitizer - custom synchronous function to do the sanitization of payload.

deleteEmpty and deleteWhitespace defaults to false.

disinfectQuery, disinfectParams, and disinfectPayload defaults to false. If set to true, object will be passed to caja first before custom sanitizers.

dirtyObject ->`Caja` sanitizer -> `genericSanitizer` -> `query-`, `params-`, or `payload-` sanitizer -> deleteWhitespace -> deleteEmpty -> cleanObject.

genericSanitizer, querySanitizer, paramsSanitizer, and payloadSanitizer should be in the following format:

const customSanitizer = (dirtyObj) => {
    // ...
    return cleanObj;
}

All options can be passed on a per-route basis. Route options overrides server options.

// example
{
    path: '/',
    method: 'get',
    handler: (request, reply) => {
        ...
    },
    options: {
        plugins: {
            disinfect: {
                disinfectQuery: true,
                disinfectParams: false,
                disinfectPayload: true
            }
        }
    }
}

Disable on a route.

{
    path: '/',
    method: 'get',
    handler: (request, reply) => {
        ...
    },
    options: {
        plugins: {
            disinfect: false
        }
    }
}

Contributing

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial