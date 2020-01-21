A network swarm that uses discovery-channel to find and connect to peers.

This module implements peer connection state and builds on discovery-channel which implements peer discovery. This uses TCP sockets by default and has experimental support for UTP.

npm install discovery-swarm

Usage

var swarm = require ( 'discovery-swarm' ) var sw = swarm() sw.listen( 1000 ) sw.join( 'ubuntu-14.04' ) sw.on( 'connection' , function ( connection ) { console .log( 'found + connected to peer' ) })

API

var sw = swarm(opts)

Create a new swarm. Options include:

{ id : crypto.randomBytes( 32 ), stream : stream, connect : fn, utp : true , tcp : true , maxConnections : 0 , whitelist : [], keepExistingConnections : false }

For full list of opts take a look at discovery-channel

Join a channel specified by key (usually a name, hash or id, must be a Buffer or a string). After joining will immediately search for peers advertising this key, and re-announce on a timer.

If you pass opts.announce as a falsy value you don't announce your port (e.g. you will be in discover-only mode)

If you specify cb, it will be called when the first round of discovery has completed. But only on the first round.

Leave the channel specified key

Number of peers we are trying to connect to

Number of peers discovered but not connected to yet

Number of peers connected to

Emitted when a peer has been discovered. Peer is an object that contains info about the peer.

{ channel : Buffer( '...' ), host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 , id : '192.168.0.5:64374@74657374' , retries : 0 }

Emitted when a peer has been banned as a connection candidate. peerAddress is an object that contains info about the peer. Details is an object that describes the rejection.

{ reason : 'detected-self' }

Emitted when a peer has been rejected as a connection candidate. peerAddress is an object that contains info about the peer. Details is an object that describes the rejection

{ reason : 'duplicate' }

Emitted when a peer has been dropped from tracking, typically because it failed too many times to connect. Peer is an object that contains info about the peer.

Emitted when a connection is being attempted. Peer is an object that contains info about the peer.

Emitted when a connection attempt fails. Peer is an object that contains info about the peer. Details is an object that describes the failure

{ timedout : true }

Emitted when you've connected to a peer and are now initializing the connection's session. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

{ type : 'tcp' , initiator : true , channel : Buffer( '...' ), host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8080 , id : Buffer( '...' ) }

Emitted when the handshake fails to complete in a timely fashion. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Emitted when you have fully connected to another peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Emitted when you've disconnected from a peer. Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Emitted when multiple connections are detected with a peer, and so one is going to be dropped (the connection given). Info is an object that contains info about the connection.

Listen on a specific port. Should be called before join

License

MIT