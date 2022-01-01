Search for a key across multiple discovery networks and find peers who answer.

Currently searches across and advertises on the Bittorrent DHT, centralized DNS servers and Multicast DNS simultaneously.

Uses the bittorrent-dht and dns-discovery modules.

Also check out discovery-swarm which adds connection management on top of this module.

Usage

var DC = require('discovery-channel')

Returns a constructor

var channel = DC(<opts>)

Returns a new instance. opts is optional and can have the following properties:

dns - default undefined , if false will disable dns discovery, any other value type will be passed to the dns-discovery constructor

- default , if will disable discovery, any other value type will be passed to the constructor dht - default undefined , if false will disable dht discovery, any other value type will be passed to the bittorrent-dht constructor

- default , if will disable discovery, any other value type will be passed to the constructor hash - default sha1 . provide a custom hash function to hash ids before they are stored in the dht / on dns servers.

By default hashes are re-announced around every 10 min on the dht and 1 min using dns. Set dht.interval or dns.interval to change these.

Perform a lookup across all networks for id . id can be a buffer or a string. Specify port if you want to announce that you share id as well.

If you specify cb , it will be called when the first round of discovery has completed. But only on the first round.

Stop looking for id . id can be a buffer or a string. Specify port to stop announcing that you share id as well.

Force announce / lookup all joined hashes

var list = channel.list()

List all the channels you have joined. The returned array items look like this

{ id : <Buffer>, port: <port you are announcing> }

Emitted when a peer answers your query.

id is the id (as a buffer) this peer was discovered for

is the id (as a buffer) this peer was discovered for peer is the peer that was discovered {port: port, host: host}

is the peer that was discovered type is the network type (one of ['dht', 'dns'] )

Stops all lookups and advertisements and call cb when done.

Emitted when the channel is destroyed