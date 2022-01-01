Search for a key across multiple discovery networks and find peers who answer.
Currently searches across and advertises on the Bittorrent DHT, centralized DNS servers and Multicast DNS simultaneously.
Uses the bittorrent-dht and dns-discovery modules.
Also check out discovery-swarm which adds connection management on top of this module.
var DC = require('discovery-channel')
Returns a constructor
var channel = DC(<opts>)
Returns a new instance.
opts is optional and can have the following properties:
dns - default
undefined, if
false will disable
dns discovery, any other value type will be passed to the
dns-discovery constructor
dht - default
undefined, if
false will disable
dht discovery, any other value type will be passed to the
bittorrent-dht constructor
hash - default
sha1. provide a custom hash function to hash ids before they are stored in the dht / on dns servers.
By default hashes are re-announced around every 10 min on the dht and 1 min using dns. Set
dht.interval or
dns.interval to change these.
channel.join(id, [port], [cb])
Perform a lookup across all networks for
id.
id can be a buffer or a string.
Specify
port if you want to announce that you share
id as well.
If you specify
cb, it will be called when the first round of discovery has completed. But only on the first round.
channel.leave(id, [port])
Stop looking for
id.
id can be a buffer or a string.
Specify
port to stop announcing that you share
id as well.
channel.update()
Force announce / lookup all joined hashes
var list = channel.list()
List all the channels you have joined. The returned array items look like this
{
id: <Buffer>,
port: <port you are announcing>
}
channel.on('peer', id, peer, type)
Emitted when a peer answers your query.
id is the id (as a buffer) this peer was discovered for
peer is the peer that was discovered
{port: port, host: host}
type is the network type (one of
['dht', 'dns'])
channel.destroy(cb)
Stops all lookups and advertisements and call
cb when done.
channel.on('close')
Emitted when the channel is destroyed