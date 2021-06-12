openbase logo
discourse-sso

by Johan Jatko
1.0.5 (see all)

npm package for Discourse SSO login features.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.2K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use

Readme

Single-sign-on for Discourse via Node.js

Node.js CI

Also available for PHP here.

This is a small class to help with providing an SSO source for Discourse forums. It provides three helper functions for validating incoming requests, extracting the nonce, and building the returning queryString.

For more information on the SSO settings in Discourse, visit https://meta.discourse.org/t/official-single-sign-on-for-discourse/13045

How to use the package

Simply install via npm, require the package and create a new object, providing the SSO secret defined in Discourse

var discourse_sso = require('discourse-sso');
var sso = new discourse_sso("-your-sso_secret-goes-here-");

To validate incoming logins, you can do:

var payload = ... // fetch from incoming request
var sig = ... // fetch from incoming request
if(sso.validate(payload, sig)) {
}

To extract the nonce (the little piece of data that identifies the login), use:

var nonce = sso.getNonce(payload);

Then, to produce the query string that is to be sent back to Discourse, do:

var userparams = {
    // Required, will throw exception otherwise
    "nonce": nonce,
    "external_id": "some user id here",
    "email": "some user email",
    // Optional
    "username": "some username",
    "name": "some real name"
};
var q = sso.buildLoginString(userparams);

Lastly, to complete the login process, redirect back to Discourse with the query string. For example:

res.redirect('http://discourse.example.com/session/sso_login?' + q);

License

MIT

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rakesh Kumar SharmaIndia1 Rating0 Reviews
Backend Developer
July 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

