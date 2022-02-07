⬇️ Scroll down for install instructions! ⬇️

Features

Clickable buttons!

Clickable buttons! Make and manage multiple presences

Make and manage multiple presences Clean and lightweight UI

Clean and lightweight UI Clear instructions

Clear instructions Optional timer

Optional timer Custom, simplified developer portal

Custom, simplified developer portal Easy installers for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Easy installers for Windows, macOS, and Linux Export presences and share with friends

Export presences and share with friends Multiple themes

Multiple themes Cross-platform system tray support

Cross-platform system tray support Auto-update

Auto-update Pywal support

Pywal support AUR Package

AUR Package CLI support

CLI support Autostart

Autostart Code signing on Windows (soon)

Code signing on Windows (soon) Translations (soon)

Translations (soon) Hotkeys (soon)

Hotkeys (soon) Online sharing (future)

Install

Version 2.1.1

Download the exe, click More Info > Run Anyway > Open Discord RPC Maker from the desktop shortcut or start menu

Download & mount the dmg, drag Discord RPC Maker into the Applications folder > Double click on Applications folder > Right click Discord RPC Maker > Open > Open

Download and run. Easy!

yay -S discordrpcmaker (replace yay with your AUR helper of choice).

Download, sudo apt install /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.deb or open with GDebi/Eddy.

Download, sudo rpm -i /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.rpm (does not support openSUSE).

Download, tar -xvf /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.tar.gz > Run: discordrpcmaker-2.1.1/discordrpcmaker ; To install, mv ./discordrpcmaker-2.1.1 /bin/drpcm && ln -s /bin/drpcm/discordrpcmaker /bin/discordrpcmaker , and run discordrpcmaker .

From source

⚠ Don't do this unless you intend to modify the code!

Install NodeJS/NPM, Yarn, & Electron

git clone https://github.com/thatonecalculator/discordrpcmaker && cd discordrpcmaker && yarn install && npm run start

Supporters

You can to get your name here!

We're trying to raise $150 to pay for online services for the next update and code signing!

Still need help, or just want to chat?

Open a new issue here or join the Discord!

Made by ThatOneCalculator and KraXen72. Not officially affiliated with Discord. Thank you discord.js, electron-builder, fosscord-ui, and all our lovely stargazers, helpers, translators, and users for making this project possible. Full credits are in the Instructions & Info menu in the program.