yay -S discordrpcmaker (replace
yay with your AUR helper of choice).
sudo apt install /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.deb or open with GDebi/Eddy.
sudo rpm -i /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.rpm (does not support openSUSE).
tar -xvf /path/to/discordrpcmaker-linux.tar.gz > Run:
discordrpcmaker-2.1.1/discordrpcmaker; To install,
mv ./discordrpcmaker-2.1.1 /bin/drpcm && ln -s /bin/drpcm/discordrpcmaker /bin/discordrpcmaker, and run
discordrpcmaker.
git clone https://github.com/thatonecalculator/discordrpcmaker && cd discordrpcmaker && yarn install && npm run start
Open a new issue here or join the Discord!
Made by ThatOneCalculator and KraXen72. Not officially affiliated with Discord. Thank you discord.js, electron-builder, fosscord-ui, and all our lovely stargazers, helpers, translators, and users for making this project possible. Full credits are in the Instructions & Info menu in the program.