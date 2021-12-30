openbase logo
discordjs-activity

by Sudhan
1.4.0

An simple package to create an Activity in Discord Voice Channel using Discord.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

discordjs-activity

An simple package to create an Activity in Discord Voice Channel using Discord.js

NPM version NPM downloads

NPM Banner


📂 | Installation

npm install discordjs-activity
# (or)
yarn add discordjs-activity

📜 | Setup

const { Client } = require("discord.js")//Importing client
const client = new Client()//creating a new discord.js client
require("discordjs-activity")(client)//Importing this package and initiating it with the client

✍ | Examples

require("discordjs-activity")//Import first
const { Client } = require("discord.js")
const client = new Client()

client.on("message", async (message) => {
    if(message.author.bot)return
    if(message.content === "youtube"){
        let VoiceChannel = client.channels.cache.get("Voice Channel ID")//Voice Channel ID
        let Invite = await VoiceChannel.activityInvite("youtube_together")//Application Name [youtube_together, fishington, chess_in_the_park, betrayal, poker_night, chess_in_the_park_dev]
        if(Invite) {
          message.channel.send("https://discord.com/invite/"+Invite.code)// send's invite link in the channel
        }
    }
})

client.login("Super secret token")

All of our Examples and activites are in examples.js If you have any other problems/questions, you can join our Support Server!

✨ | Application Info

Poker Night

Application Name: poker_night

Client ID: 755827207812677713

Betrayal.io

Application Name: betrayal

Client ID: 880218394199220334

YouTube Together

Application Name: youtube_together

Client ID: 755600276941176913

Watch Together Dev

Application Name: watch_together_dev

Client ID: 880218832743055411

Fishington.io

Application Name: fishington

Client ID: 814288819477020702

Chess in the Park

Application Name: chess_in_the_park

Client ID: 832012774040141894

Chess in the Park Development

Application Name: chess_in_the_park_dev

Client ID: 832012586023256104

Doodle Crew

Application Name: doodlecrew

Client ID: 878067389634314250

Word Snacks

Application Name: wordsnacks

Client ID: 879863976006127627

Letter Tile

Application Name: lettertile

Client ID: 879863686565621790 Even more coming soon in future



👥 | Support Server

