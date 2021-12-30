npm install discordjs-activity
# (or)
yarn add discordjs-activity
const { Client } = require("discord.js")//Importing client
const client = new Client()//creating a new discord.js client
require("discordjs-activity")(client)//Importing this package and initiating it with the client
require("discordjs-activity")//Import first
const { Client } = require("discord.js")
const client = new Client()
client.on("message", async (message) => {
if(message.author.bot)return
if(message.content === "youtube"){
let VoiceChannel = client.channels.cache.get("Voice Channel ID")//Voice Channel ID
let Invite = await VoiceChannel.activityInvite("youtube_together")//Application Name [youtube_together, fishington, chess_in_the_park, betrayal, poker_night, chess_in_the_park_dev]
if(Invite) {
message.channel.send("https://discord.com/invite/"+Invite.code)// send's invite link in the channel
}
}
})
client.login("Super secret token")
All of our Examples and activites are in examples.js If you have any other problems/questions, you can join our Support Server!
Application Name:
poker_night
Client ID:
755827207812677713
Application Name:
betrayal
Client ID:
880218394199220334
Application Name:
youtube_together
Client ID:
755600276941176913
Application Name:
watch_together_dev
Client ID:
880218832743055411
Application Name:
fishington
Client ID:
814288819477020702
Application Name:
chess_in_the_park
Client ID:
832012774040141894
Application Name:
chess_in_the_park_dev
Client ID:
832012586023256104
Application Name:
doodlecrew
Client ID:
878067389634314250
Application Name:
wordsnacks
Client ID:
879863976006127627
Application Name:
lettertile
Client ID:
879863686565621790
Even more coming soon in future