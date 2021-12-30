discordjs-activity An simple package to create an Activity in Discord Voice Channel using Discord.js





📂 | Installation

npm install discordjs-activity yarn add discordjs-activity

📜 | Setup

const { Client } = require ( "discord.js" ) const client = new Client() require ( "discordjs-activity" )(client)

✍ | Examples

require ( "discordjs-activity" ) const { Client } = require ( "discord.js" ) const client = new Client() client.on( "message" , async (message) => { if (message.author.bot) return if (message.content === "youtube" ){ let VoiceChannel = client.channels.cache.get( "Voice Channel ID" ) let Invite = await VoiceChannel.activityInvite( "youtube_together" ) if (Invite) { message.channel.send( "https://discord.com/invite/" +Invite.code) } } }) client.login( "Super secret token" )

All of our Examples and activites are in examples.js If you have any other problems/questions, you can join our Support Server!

✨ | Application Info

Poker Night

Application Name: poker_night

Client ID: 755827207812677713

Application Name: betrayal

Client ID: 880218394199220334

YouTube Together

Application Name: youtube_together

Client ID: 755600276941176913

Watch Together Dev

Application Name: watch_together_dev

Client ID: 880218832743055411

Application Name: fishington

Client ID: 814288819477020702

Chess in the Park

Application Name: chess_in_the_park

Client ID: 832012774040141894

Chess in the Park Development

Application Name: chess_in_the_park_dev

Client ID: 832012586023256104

Doodle Crew

Application Name: doodlecrew

Client ID: 878067389634314250

Word Snacks

Application Name: wordsnacks

Client ID: 879863976006127627

Letter Tile

Application Name: lettertile

Client ID: 879863686565621790 Even more coming soon in future

👥 | Support Server