dr

discord.rss

by Michael Tan
6.5.38 (see all)

Discord RSS bot (formerly known as Discord.RSS) with customizable feeds. https://monitorss.xyz

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

684

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

MonitoRSS (Formerly Discord.RSS)

This is the core repository of the MonitoRSS bot (formerly known as Discord.RSS) for development and programmatic use. For the web interface development and programmatic use, see https://github.com/synzen/MonitoRSS-Web.

For users who want to deploy MonitoRSS for personal use, see https://github.com/synzen/MonitoRSS-Clone.

Driven by the lack of comprehensive RSS bots available, I have decided to try my hand at creating one of my own. Designed with as much customization as possible for both users and bot hosters, while also (or should be) easy to understand.

All documentation can be found at https://docs.monitorss.xyz.

Publicly Hosted Instance

Don't want to bother hosting your own instance? Use the publicly hosted one!

Website:

https://monitorss.xyz

Bot Invite:

https://discord.com/oauth2/authorize?client_id=268478587651358721&scope=bot&permissions=19456

Quick Start

npm install monitorss

const MonitoRSS = require("monitorss");

// Some configs are mandatory - refer to documentation
const config = {
  bot: {
    token: "abc123",
  },
  database: {
    // Can be mongodb or folder URI
    uri: "mongodb://localhost/rss",
  },
};

const settings = {
  setPresence: true,
  config,
};

const client = new MonitoRSS.ClientManager(settings);
client.start();

For best performance, use a mongodb database.uri instead of a directory.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines. All the latest updates are commited to the dev branch.

Testing

Run npm test

Locales

To add or contribute to menu translations (locales):

  1. If the locale JSON doesn't exist in src/locales, create one by running npm run locale-create
  2. Open the relevant locale file in src/locales
  3. Add your translations (use the en-US.json locale as reference)
  4. Verify your file(s) by running npm run locale-verify and make appropriate fixes.
  5. Make a pull request for your changes! Please also make sure to put a screenshot of the output of this command in your PR.

