This is the core repository of the MonitoRSS bot (formerly known as Discord.RSS) for development and programmatic use. For the web interface development and programmatic use, see https://github.com/synzen/MonitoRSS-Web.
For users who want to deploy MonitoRSS for personal use, see https://github.com/synzen/MonitoRSS-Clone.
Driven by the lack of comprehensive RSS bots available, I have decided to try my hand at creating one of my own. Designed with as much customization as possible for both users and bot hosters, while also (or should be) easy to understand.
All documentation can be found at https://docs.monitorss.xyz.
Don't want to bother hosting your own instance? Use the publicly hosted one!
https://discord.com/oauth2/authorize?client_id=268478587651358721&scope=bot&permissions=19456
npm install monitorss
const MonitoRSS = require("monitorss");
// Some configs are mandatory - refer to documentation
const config = {
bot: {
token: "abc123",
},
database: {
// Can be mongodb or folder URI
uri: "mongodb://localhost/rss",
},
};
const settings = {
setPresence: true,
config,
};
const client = new MonitoRSS.ClientManager(settings);
client.start();
For best performance, use a mongodb database.uri instead of a directory.
Read the contribution guidelines. All the latest updates are commited to the dev branch.
Run
npm test
To add or contribute to menu translations (locales):
npm run locale-create
npm run locale-verify and make appropriate fixes.