discord.js is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily interact with the Discord API.
Node.js 16.9.0 or newer is required.
npm install discord.js
yarn add discord.js
pnpm add discord.js
npm install zlib-sync)
npm install discord/erlpack)
npm install bufferutil)
bufferutil for much faster WebSocket processing (
npm install utf-8-validate)
npm install @discordjs/voice)
Install all required dependencies:
npm install discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
yarn add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
pnpm add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
Register a slash command against the Discord API:
const { REST } = require('@discordjs/rest');
const { Routes } = require('discord-api-types/v9');
const commands = [
{
name: 'ping',
description: 'Replies with Pong!',
},
];
const rest = new REST({ version: '9' }).setToken('token');
(async () => {
try {
console.log('Started refreshing application (/) commands.');
await rest.put(Routes.applicationGuildCommands(CLIENT_ID, GUILD_ID), { body: commands });
console.log('Successfully reloaded application (/) commands.');
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
})();
Afterwards we can create a quite simple example bot:
const { Client, GatewayIntentBits } = require('discord.js');
const client = new Client({ intents: [GatewayIntentBits.Guilds] });
client.on('ready', () => {
console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}!`);
});
client.on('interactionCreate', async (interaction) => {
if (!interaction.isCommand()) return;
if (interaction.commandName === 'ping') {
await interaction.reply('Pong!');
}
});
client.login('token');
Before creating an issue, please ensure that it hasn't already been reported/suggested, and double-check the
documentation.
See the contribution guide if you'd like to submit a PR.
If you don't understand something in the documentation, you are experiencing problems, or you just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, please don't hesitate to join our official discord.js Server.