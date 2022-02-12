About

discord.js is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily interact with the Discord API.

Object-oriented

Predictable abstractions

Performant

100% coverage of the Discord API

Installation

Node.js 16.9.0 or newer is required.

npm install discord.js yarn add discord.js pnpm add discord.js

Optional packages

zlib-sync for WebSocket data compression and inflation ( npm install zlib-sync )

) erlpack for significantly faster WebSocket data (de)serialisation ( npm install discord/erlpack )

) bufferutil for a much faster WebSocket connection ( npm install bufferutil )

) utf-8-validate in combination with bufferutil for much faster WebSocket processing ( npm install utf-8-validate )

for much faster WebSocket processing ( ) @discordjs/voice for interacting with the Discord Voice API ( npm install @discordjs/voice )

Example usage

Install all required dependencies:

npm install discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types yarn add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types pnpm add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types

Register a slash command against the Discord API:

const { REST } = require ( '@discordjs/rest' ); const { Routes } = require ( 'discord-api-types/v9' ); const commands = [ { name : 'ping' , description : 'Replies with Pong!' , }, ]; const rest = new REST({ version : '9' }).setToken( 'token' ); ( async ( ) => { try { console .log( 'Started refreshing application (/) commands.' ); await rest.put(Routes.applicationGuildCommands(CLIENT_ID, GUILD_ID), { body : commands }); console .log( 'Successfully reloaded application (/) commands.' ); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } })();

Afterwards we can create a quite simple example bot:

const { Client, GatewayIntentBits } = require ( 'discord.js' ); const client = new Client({ intents : [GatewayIntentBits.Guilds] }); client.on( 'ready' , () => { console .log( `Logged in as ${client.user.tag} !` ); }); client.on( 'interactionCreate' , async (interaction) => { if (!interaction.isCommand()) return ; if (interaction.commandName === 'ping' ) { await interaction.reply( 'Pong!' ); } }); client.login( 'token' );

Extensions

Contributing

Before creating an issue, please ensure that it hasn't already been reported/suggested, and double-check the documentation.

See the contribution guide if you'd like to submit a PR.

Help

If you don't understand something in the documentation, you are experiencing problems, or you just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, please don't hesitate to join our official discord.js Server.