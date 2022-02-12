openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

discord.js-self

by discordjs
12.0.4 (see all)

A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

17.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

474

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


discord.js


Discord server npm version npm downloads Tests status

About

discord.js is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily interact with the Discord API.

  • Object-oriented
  • Predictable abstractions
  • Performant
  • 100% coverage of the Discord API

Installation

Node.js 16.9.0 or newer is required.

npm install discord.js
yarn add discord.js
pnpm add discord.js

Optional packages

  • zlib-sync for WebSocket data compression and inflation (npm install zlib-sync)
  • erlpack for significantly faster WebSocket data (de)serialisation (npm install discord/erlpack)
  • bufferutil for a much faster WebSocket connection (npm install bufferutil)
  • utf-8-validate in combination with bufferutil for much faster WebSocket processing (npm install utf-8-validate)
  • @discordjs/voice for interacting with the Discord Voice API (npm install @discordjs/voice)

Example usage

Install all required dependencies:

npm install discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
yarn add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
pnpm add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types

Register a slash command against the Discord API:

const { REST } = require('@discordjs/rest');
const { Routes } = require('discord-api-types/v9');

const commands = [
    {
        name: 'ping',
        description: 'Replies with Pong!',
    },
];

const rest = new REST({ version: '9' }).setToken('token');

(async () => {
    try {
        console.log('Started refreshing application (/) commands.');

        await rest.put(Routes.applicationGuildCommands(CLIENT_ID, GUILD_ID), { body: commands });

        console.log('Successfully reloaded application (/) commands.');
    } catch (error) {
        console.error(error);
    }
})();

Afterwards we can create a quite simple example bot:

const { Client, GatewayIntentBits } = require('discord.js');
const client = new Client({ intents: [GatewayIntentBits.Guilds] });

client.on('ready', () => {
    console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}!`);
});

client.on('interactionCreate', async (interaction) => {
    if (!interaction.isCommand()) return;

    if (interaction.commandName === 'ping') {
        await interaction.reply('Pong!');
    }
});

client.login('token');

Extensions

Contributing

Before creating an issue, please ensure that it hasn't already been reported/suggested, and double-check the documentation.
See the contribution guide if you'd like to submit a PR.

Help

If you don't understand something in the documentation, you are experiencing problems, or you just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, please don't hesitate to join our official discord.js Server.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial