A simple utility to paginate discord embeds. Built on discord.js@^12.0.0 (master) but should work on older versions. Compatible with MessageEmbeds, RichEmbeds (not tested). Pages are embeds.

Installation

npm install discord.js-pagination

Usage

Basic Bot Example

const paginationEmbed = require ( 'discord.js-pagination' ); const { MessageEmbed } = require ( 'discord.js' ); const embed1 = new MessageEmbed(); pages = [ embed1, embed2, embedn ]; paginationEmbed(msg, pages, emojiList, timeout);

Preview

Here is the package used for paging song queue.