A simple utility to paginate discord embeds. Built on discord.js@^12.0.0 (master) but should work on older versions. Compatible with MessageEmbeds, RichEmbeds (not tested). Pages are embeds.
npm install discord.js-pagination
Basic Bot Example
// Import the discord.js-pagination package
const paginationEmbed = require('discord.js-pagination');
// Use either MessageEmbed or RichEmbed to make pages
// Keep in mind that Embeds should't have their footers set since the pagination method sets page info there
const { MessageEmbed } = require('discord.js');
const embed1 = new MessageEmbed();
// Create an array of embeds
pages = [
embed1,
embed2,
//....
embedn
];
// Call the paginationEmbed method, first two arguments are required
// emojiList is the pageturners defaults to ['⏪', '⏩']
// timeout is the time till the reaction collectors are active, after this you can't change pages (in ms), defaults to 120000
paginationEmbed(msg, pages, emojiList, timeout);
// There you go, now you have paged embeds
Here is the package used for paging song queue.