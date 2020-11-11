openbase logo
djp

discord.js-pagination

by Saanu Reghunadh
1.0.3

A simple utility to paginate discord embeds.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

NPM info

discord.js-pagination

A simple utility to paginate discord embeds. Built on discord.js@^12.0.0 (master) but should work on older versions. Compatible with MessageEmbeds, RichEmbeds (not tested). Pages are embeds.

Installation

  • npm install discord.js-pagination

Usage

Basic Bot Example

// Import the discord.js-pagination package
const paginationEmbed = require('discord.js-pagination');

// Use either MessageEmbed or RichEmbed to make pages
// Keep in mind that Embeds should't have their footers set since the pagination method sets page info there
const { MessageEmbed } = require('discord.js');
const embed1 = new MessageEmbed();

// Create an array of embeds
pages = [
    embed1,
    embed2,
    //....
    embedn
];

// Call the paginationEmbed method, first two arguments are required
// emojiList is the pageturners defaults to ['⏪', '⏩']
// timeout is the time till the reaction collectors are active, after this you can't change pages (in ms), defaults to 120000
paginationEmbed(msg, pages, emojiList, timeout);
// There you go, now you have paged embeds

Preview

Demo Here is the package used for paging song queue.

