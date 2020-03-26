A lavalink client for Discord.js

Documentation

mrjacz.github.io/discord.js-lavalink

Installation

For stable

yarn add discord.js-lavalink npm install discord.js-lavalink

For Development

yarn add MrJacz/discord.js-lavalink npm install MrJacz/discord.js-lavalink

LavaLink configuration

Download from the CI server

Put an application.yml file in your working directory. Example

Run with java -jar Lavalink.jar

The issue tracker is for issues only

If you're having a problem with the module contact us in the Discord Server

Implementation

Start by creating a new PlayerManager passing an array of nodes and an object with user the client's user id and shards The total number of shards your bot is operating on.

const { PlayerManager } = require ( "discord.js-lavalink" ); const nodes = [{ host : "localhost" , port : 2333 , password : "youshallnotpass" }]; const manager = new PlayerManager(client, nodes, { user : client.user.id, shards : shardCount }); manager.on( "error" , (node, error) => { node; error; });

Resolving tracks using LavaLink REST API

const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); const { URLSearchParams } = require ( "url" ); async function getSongs ( search ) { const node = client.player.nodes.first(); const params = new URLSearchParams(); params.append( "identifier" , search); return fetch( `http:// ${node.host} : ${node.port} /loadtracks? ${params} ` , { headers : { Authorization : node.password } }) .then( res => res.json()) .then( data => data.tracks) .catch( err => { console .error(err); return null ; }); } getSongs( "ytsearch:30 second song" ).then( songs => { });

Joining and Leaving channels

const player = await manager.join({ guild : guildId, channel : channelId, host : "localhost" }); await player.play(track); player.once( "error" , error => console .error(error)); player.once( "end" , data => { if (data.reason === "REPLACED" ) return ; }); await manager.leave(guildId);

For a proper example look at example/app.js