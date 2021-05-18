openbase logo
discord.js-commando

by discordjs
0.12.3 (see all)

Official command framework for discord.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

509

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

5.0/5
Readme

Commando

Discord Downloads Version Dependency status Build status

About

Commando is the official command framework for discord.js. It is flexible, fully object-oriented, easy to use, and makes it trivial to create your own powerful commands. Additionally, it makes full use of ES2017's async/await functionality for clear, concise code that is simple to write and easy to comprehend.

Features

  • Plain command names and aliases
  • Regular expression triggers
  • Robust parsing of arguments (with "quoted strings" support)
  • Sophisticated argument system (optional)
    • Automatic prompting for arguments that aren't provided
    • Type system with rules, automatic validation, and parsing to usable values
      • Basic types (string, integer, float, boolean)
      • Discord objects (user, member, role, channel, message)
      • User-defined custom types
      • Union types
    • Automatic re-prompting of invalid arguments
    • Optional arguments with default values
    • Infinite arguments (arguments that accept as many values as provided)
  • Multiple responses to commands
  • Command editing (user edits their message that triggered the command, and the bot's response updates with it)
  • Command reloading, as well as loading/unloading
  • Command throttling/cooldowns

Installation

Node 12.0.0 or newer is required.
npm install discord.js@12 discord.js-commando

Documentation

View the docs here.
See the discord.js documentation as well.

100
Waren Gonzaga
Metro Manila, Philippines
November 17, 2020
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

The official discord.js command framework. This will make your commands powerful and organized. A must have framework for any JS based Discord bot developer.

0

