A small, single-file, fully featured Discordapp library for Node.js and browsers.
Required:
Optional:
Stable
npm install discord.io
Latest
npm install izy521/discord.io
var Discord = require('discord.io');
var bot = new Discord.Client({
token: "",
autorun: true
});
bot.on('ready', function() {
console.log('Logged in as %s - %s\n', bot.username, bot.id);
});
bot.on('message', function(user, userID, channelID, message, event) {
if (message === "ping") {
bot.sendMessage({
to: channelID,
message: "pong"
});
}
});