Simple ytdl wrapper for discord bots with custom ffmpeg args support.

Installing

First of all, you need to install ytdl-core with npm install --save ytdl-core .

Install ytdl core

$ npm i ytdl-core

Install discord ytdl core

$ npm i discord-ytdl-core

https://www.npmjs.com/package/discord-ytdl-core

Opus [optional]

Please install opus engine if you want to encode the stream to opus format.

Supported Opus Engines

API

Similar to ytdl-core but this method allows you to pass custom FFmpeg args in options.

ytdl( "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnL5P0tFkwM" , { filter : "audioonly" , fmt : "mp3" , encoderArgs : [ '-af' , 'bass=g=10' ] }).pipe(fs.createWritestream( "bass_boosted.mp3" ));

This method allows you to play the stream from other sources rather than just youtube . Stream source must be a string or stream object (internal.Readable | internal.Duplex). Through URL: https://listen.moe/kpop/opus

Using fs:

let stream = fs.createReadStream( "./music.mp4" ); ytdl.arbitraryStream(stream, { fmt : "mp3" , encoderArgs : [ "bass=g=5" ] }).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "./music.mp3" ))

Options

This package provides 4 extra options excluding ytdl-core options.

seek : This option takes the time in seconds. If this option is provided, it will return the stream from that frame. Seek option is provided here because discord.js seek doesn't work for ogg/opus & webm/opus stream. This option is ignored when the supplied parameter type isn't a number.

encoderArgs : This option takes the Array of FFmpeg arguments. Invalid args will throw error and crash the process. This option is ignored when the supplied parameter type isn't array. Invalid FFmpeg args might crash the process.

opusEncoded : This option takes a Boolean value. If true, it returns opus encoded stream. If fmt option isn't provided, it returns converted stream type of discord.js. Other values returns unknown stream if opusEncoded is false.

fmt : Forcefully changes the stream format. Don't use this option for default value. Even though this option changes the format, it returns opus stream if opusEncoded is set to true .

Other options are the options for ytdl-core.

Example

Playing Opus Encoded Stream

const ytdl = require ( "discord-ytdl-core" ); const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ready" ) }); client.on( "message" , msg => { if (msg.author.bot || !msg.guild) return ; if (msg.content === "!play" ) { if (!msg.member.voice.channel) return msg.channel.send( "You're not in a voice channel?" ); let stream = ytdl( "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnL5P0tFkwM" , { filter : "audioonly" , opusEncoded : true , encoderArgs : [ '-af' , 'bass=g=10,dynaudnorm=f=200' ] }); msg.member.voice.channel.join() .then( connection => { let dispatcher = connection.play(stream, { type : "opus" }) .on( "finish" , () => { msg.guild.me.voice.channel.leave(); }) }); } }); client.login( "TOKEN" );

Unknown Stream

const ytdl = require ( "discord-ytdl-core" ); const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ready" ) }); client.on( "message" , msg => { if (msg.author.bot || !msg.guild) return ; if (msg.content === "!play" ) { if (!msg.member.voice.channel) return msg.channel.send( "You're not in a voice channel?" ); let stream = ytdl( "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnL5P0tFkwM" , { filter : "audioonly" , opusEncoded : false , fmt : "mp3" , encoderArgs : [ '-af' , 'bass=g=10,dynaudnorm=f=200' ] }); msg.member.voice.channel.join() .then( connection => { let dispatcher = connection.play(stream, { type : "unknown" }) .on( "finish" , () => { msg.guild.me.voice.channel.leave(); }) }); } }); client.login( "TOKEN" );

Converted Stream

const ytdl = require ( "discord-ytdl-core" ); const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ready" ) }); client.on( "message" , msg => { if (msg.author.bot || !msg.guild) return ; if (msg.content === "!play" ) { if (!msg.member.voice.channel) return msg.channel.send( "You're not in a voice channel?" ); let stream = ytdl( "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnL5P0tFkwM" , { filter : "audioonly" , opusEncoded : false , encoderArgs : [ '-af' , 'bass=g=10,dynaudnorm=f=200' ] }); msg.member.voice.channel.join() .then( connection => { let dispatcher = connection.play(stream, { type : "converted" }) .on( "finish" , () => { msg.guild.me.voice.channel.leave(); }) }); } }); client.login( "TOKEN" );

Downloading the video

const ytdl = require ( "discord-ytdl-core" ); const { createWriteStream } = require ( "fs" ); const url = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnL5P0tFkwM" ; let stream = ytdl(url, { encoderArgs : [ "-af" , "asetrate=44100*1.25,bass=g=20,dynaudnorm=f=150" ], fmt : "mp3" , opusEncoded : false }); stream.pipe(createWriteStream(__dirname+ "/test.mp3" ));

Arbitrary Stream

const ytdl = require ( "discord-ytdl-core" ); const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ready" ) }); client.on( "message" , msg => { if (msg.author.bot || !msg.guild) return ; if (msg.content === "!play" ) { if (!msg.member.voice.channel) return msg.channel.send( "You're not in a voice channel?" ); let stream = ytdl.arbitraryStream( "https://listen.moe/kpop/opus" , { opusEncoded : true , encoderArgs : [ '-af' , 'bass=g=10,dynaudnorm=f=200' ] }); msg.member.voice.channel.join() .then( connection => { let dispatcher = connection.play(stream, { type : "opus" }) .on( "finish" , () => { msg.guild.me.voice.channel.leave(); }) }); } }); client.login( "TOKEN" );

Other functions

Check out ytdl-core for other functions.

Support me

Related

Join our Official Discord Server