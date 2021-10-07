Discord Voice

What is Discord Voice?

Discord Voice is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily track the user's voice time and levels!

Features

✨ Easy to use!

📁 Support for all databases! (default is json)

⚙️ Very customizable! (ignored channels, ignored members, ignored permissions, xp amount to add, voice time to add etc...)

🚀 Super powerful: createUser, createConfig, removeUser, removeConfig, updateUser and updateConfig!

🕸️ Support for shards!

and much more!

Installation

npm install --save discord-voice

Examples

You can use this example bot on GitHub: VoiceTimeTrackerBot

Usage of the modudle

const { Client, Intents } = require ( "discord.js" ), client = new Client({ intents : [Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES, Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES] }), settings = { prefix : "v!" , token : "Your Discord Bot Token" }; const { VoiceManager } = require ( "discord-voice" ); const manager = new VoiceManager(client, { userStorage : "./users.json" , configStorage : "./configs.json" , checkMembersEvery : 5000 , default : { trackBots : false , trackAllChannels : true } }); client.voiceManager = manager;

After that, user's who are in the voice channel's that the bot has cached will be checked. You can pass an options object to customize the config. For a list of them refer to the documentation.

Create an user

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "create-user" ) { client.voiceManager.createUser(message.author.id, message.guild.id, { levelingData : { xp : 0 , level : 0 } }); } });

This allow's you create a user in the database if the user is not already present in the database. You can pass an options object to customize the user's data. For a list of them refer to the documentation.

Create a config

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "create-config" ) { client.voiceManager.createConfig(message.guild.id, { trackBots : false , trackAllChannels : true , exemptChannels : () => false , channelIds : [], exemptPermissions : [], exemptMembers : () => false , trackMute : true , trackDeaf : true , minUserCountToParticipate : 0 , maxUserCountToParticipate : 0 , minXpToParticipate : 0 , minLevelToParticipate : 0 , maxXpToParticipate : 0 , maxLevelToParticipate : 0 , xpAmountToAdd : () => Math .floor( Math .random() * 10 ) + 1 , voiceTimeToAdd : () => 1000 , voiceTimeTrackingEnabled : true , levelingTrackingEnabled : true }); } });

This allow's you create a config in the database if the config is not already present in the database. You can pass an options object to customize the config's data. For a list of them refer to the documentation.

Remove an user

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "remove-user" ) { client.voiceManager.removeUser(message.author.id, message.guild.id); } });

Remove a config

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "remove-config" ) { client.voiceManager.removeConfig(message.guild.id); } });

Updating an user

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "edit-user" ) { client.voiceManager.updateUser(message.author.id, message.guild.id, { newVoiceTime : { channels : [], total : 0 } }); } });

This allow's you edit a user's data. You need to pass an options object to edit the user's data. For a list of them refer to the documentation.

Updating a config

client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift().toLowerCase(); if (command === "edit-config" ) { client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { newTrackBots : true }); } });

This allow's you edit a config's data. You need to pass an options object to edit the config's data. For a list of them refer to the documentation.

Fetch users

const allUsers = client.voiceManager.users; const onServer = client.voiceManager.users.filter( ( u ) => u.guildId === "1909282092" ); const user = client.voiceManager.users.filter( ( u ) => u.guildId === "1909282092" && u.userId === "1234567890" );

Fetch configs

const allConfigs = client.voiceManager.configs; const config = client.voiceManager.configs.filter( ( c ) => c.guildId === "1909282092" );

Exempt Channels

client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { exemptChannels : ( channel ) => channel.name === "private" ) });

⚠️ Note: If the function should be customizable

const channelName = "private" ; client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { exemptChannels : new Function ( "channel" , `return channel.name === \' ${channelName} \'` ) });

Exempt Members

client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { exemptMembers : ( member ) => !member.roles.cache.some( ( r ) => r.name === "Nitro Boost" ) });

⚠️ Note: If the function should be customizable

const roleName = "Nitro Boost" ; client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { exemptMembers : new Function ( "member" , `return !member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === \' ${roleName} \')` ) });

Voice Time To Add

client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { xpAmountToAdd : () => Math .floor( Math .random() * 10 ) + 1 });

⚠️ Note: The returned value should be a number or the default value ( Math.floor(Math.random() * 10) + 1 ) will be used.

Xp Amount To Add

client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { voiceTimeToAdd : () => 1000 });

⚠️ Note: The returned value should be a number or the default value ( 1000 ) will be used.

Level Multiplier

client.voiceManager.updateConfig(message.guild.id, { levelMultiplier : () => 0.1 });

⚠️ Note: The returned value should be a number or the default value ( 0.1 ) will be used.

Custom Database

You can use your custom database to save users and configs, instead of the json files (the "database" by default for discord-voice ). For this, you will need to extend the VoiceManager class, and replace some methods with your custom ones. There are 8 methods you will need to replace:

getAllUsers : this method returns an array of stored users.

: this method returns an array of stored users. getAllConfigs : this method returns an array of stored configs.

: this method returns an array of stored configs. saveUser : this method stores a new user in the database.

: this method stores a new user in the database. saveConfig : this method stores a new config in the database.

: this method stores a new config in the database. editUser : this method edits a user already stored in the database.

: this method edits a user already stored in the database. editConfig : this method edits a config already stored in the database.

: this method edits a config already stored in the database. deleteUser : this method deletes a user from the database (permanently).

: this method deletes a user from the database (permanently). deleteConfig : this method deletes a config from the database (permanently).

⚠️ All the methods should be asynchronous to return a promise!

Here is an example, using quick.db , a SQLite database. The comments in the code below are very important to understand how it works!

Other examples:

MongoDB Mongoose QuickMongo ⚠️ Not recommended for high giveaway usage, use the mongoose example instead

Enmap

Replit Database ⚠️ Only usable if your bot is hosted on Replit Quick.Replit



const { Client, Intents } = require ( "discord.js" ), client = new Client({ intents : [Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES, Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES] }), settings = { prefix : "v!" , token : "Your Discord Bot Token" }; const db = require ( "quick.db" ); if (! Array .isArray(db.get( "users" ))) db.set( "users" , []); if (! Array .isArray(db.get( "configs" ))) db.set( "configs" , []); const { VoiceManager } = require ( "discord-voice" ); const VoiceManagerWithOwnDatabase = class extends VoiceManager { async getAllUsers() { return db.get( "users" ); } async getAllConfigs() { return db.get( "configs" ); } async saveUser(userId, guildId, userData) { db.push( "users" , userData); return true ; } async saveConfig(guildId, configData) { db.push( "configs" , configData); return true ; } async editUser(userId, guildId, userData) { const users = db.get( "users" ); const user = users.find( ( u ) => u.guildId === guildId && u.userId === userId); const newUsersArray = users.filter( ( u ) => u !== user); newUsersArray.push(userData); db.set( "users" , newUsersArray); return true ; } async editConfig(guildId, configData) { const configs = db.get( "configs" ); const newConfigsArray = configs.filter( ( config ) => config.guildId !== guildId); newConfigsArray.push(configData); db.set( "configs" , newConfigsArray); return true ; } async deleteUser(userId, guildId) { const users = db.get( "users" ); const user = users.find( ( u ) => u.guildId === guildId && u.userId === userId); const newUsersArray = users.filter( ( u ) => u !== user); db.set( "users" , newUsersArray); return true ; } async deleteConfig(guildId) { const configs = db.get( "configs" ); const newConfigsArray = configs.filter( ( config ) => config.guildId !== guildId); db.set( "configs" , newConfigsArray); return true ; } }; const manager = new VoiceManagerWithOwnDatabase(client, { checkMembersEvery : 5000 , default : { trackBots : false , trackAllChannels : true } }); client.voiceManager = manager; client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "I'm ready!" ); }); client.login(settings.token);

Shards Support

To make discord-voice work with shards, you will need to extend the VoiceManager class and update the refreshStorage() method. This method should call the getAllUsers() and getAllConfigs() method for every shard, so all VoiceManager 's synchronize their cache with the updated database.