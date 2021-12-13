Sopur's user bot library

Hello! This is a user bot library the allows for a lot more things than Discord .js . For example, this library allows you to access to everything a legit client does: like user notes, friend counts, the defualt Discord tutorial, and everything else . This library is in a early state and needs more work. More functions will be added soon.

Installing

npm i discord-user-bots

Getting started

Here's a small example of this library:

const Discord = require ( "discord-user-bots" ); const client = new Discord.Client( "Token goes here." ); client.on.ready = function ( ) { console .log( "Client online!" ); }; client.on.message_create = function ( message ) { console .log(message); };

Functions

client.fetch_messages( 100 , "794326789480120374" , "914533507890565221" ); client.get_guild( "794326789480120374" ); client.join_guild( "https://discord.gg/WADasB31" ); client.get_invite_info( "https://discord.gg/WADasB31" ); client.leave_guild( "794326789480120374" ); client.delete_guild( "794326789480120374" ); client.send( "794326789480120374" , { content : "Hello Discord-user-bots!" , reply : "914533507890565221" , tts : false , embeds : [], allowed_mentions : { allowUsers : true , allowRoles : true , allowEveryone : true , allowRepliedUser : true , }, components : [], stickers : [], } ); client.edit( "794339629553156116" , "794329000897806387" , "Edited!" ); client.delete_message( "794339629553156116" , "794329000897806387" ); client.type( "794326789480120374" ); client.stop_type(); client.group( [ "person-id" , "you can have up to 10" , "(Including you)" ] ); client.leave_group( "785986028955500596" ); client.remove_person_from_group( "person-id" , "785986028955500596" ); client.rename_group( "Discord-user-bot's group" , "785986028955500596" ); client.create_server( "Discord-user-bot's server" , "2TffvPucqHkN" ); client.create_thread_from_message( "811442648677875722" , "753267478943105024" , "Discord-user-bot's thread from a message" , 1440 ); client.create_thread( "888825512510779414" , "Discord-user-bot's thread from a channel" , 1440 ); client.delete_thread( "888825512510779414" ); client.add_reaction( "914533528245506068" , "753267478943105028" , "🤖" ); client.change_status( "online" ); client.set_custom_status({ text : "This status was set by Discord-user-bots!" , emoji : "🤖" , expireAt : "2021-12-13T05:57:58.828Z" , }); client.parse_invite_link( "https://discord.gg/WADasB31" ); client.set_config( "v9" , "wss://gateway.discord.gg/?encoding=json&v=9" , "linux" , "holy" , "en-US" , 1000 );

Event listeners

client.on = { discord_disconnect : function ( ) {}, gateway : function ( ) {}, heartbeat_sent : function ( ) {}, heartbeat_received : function ( ) {}, ready : function ( ) {}, voice_server_update : function ( message ) {}, user_update : function ( message ) {}, application_command_create : function ( message ) {}, application_command_update : function ( message ) {}, application_command_delete : function ( message ) {}, interaction_create : function ( message ) {}, guild_create : function ( message ) {}, guild_delete : function ( message ) {}, guild_role_create : function ( message ) {}, guild_role_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_role_delete : function ( message ) {}, thread_create : function ( message ) {}, thread_update : function ( message ) {}, thread_delete : function ( message ) {}, thread_list_sync : function ( message ) {}, thread_member_update : function ( message ) {}, thread_members_update : function ( message ) {}, channel_create : function ( message ) {}, channel_update : function ( message ) {}, channel_delete : function ( message ) {}, channel_pins_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_member_add : function ( message ) {}, guild_member_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_member_remove : function ( message ) {}, guild_ban_add : function ( message ) {}, guild_ban_remove : function ( message ) {}, guild_emojis_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_stickers_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_integrations_update : function ( message ) {}, guild_webhooks_update : function ( message ) {}, invite_create : function ( message ) {}, invite_delete : function ( message ) {}, voice_state_update : function ( message ) {}, presence_update : function ( message ) {}, message_create : function ( message ) {}, message_update : function ( message ) {}, message_delete : function ( message ) {}, message_delete_bulk : function ( message ) {}, message_reaction_add : function ( message ) {}, message_reaction_remove : function ( message ) {}, message_reaction_remove_all : function ( message ) {}, message_reaction_remove_emoji : function ( message ) {}, typing_start : function ( message ) {}, embed_sent : function ( message ) {}, message_edit : function ( message ) {}, };

Properties

My library focuses on allowing you to access absolutely everthing a normal Discord client can. This means tons and tons of properties defining your client.

Here are some of them:

this .user_settings = user.user_settings; this .user = user.user; this .tutorial = user.tutorial; this .session_id = user.session_id; this .notes = user.notes; this .guild_join_requests = user.guild_join_requests; this .user_guild_settings = user.user_guild_settings; this .relationships = user.relationships; this .read_state = user.read_state; this .private_channels = user.private_channels; this .presences = user.presences; this .guilds = user.guilds; this .guild_experiments = user.guild_experiments; this .geo_ordered_rtc_regions = user.geo_ordered_rtc_regions; this .friend_suggestion_count = user.friend_suggestion_count; this .experiments = user.experiments; this .country_code = user.country_code; this .consents = user.consents; this .connected_accounts = user.connected_accounts; this .analytics_token = user.analytics_token; this ._trace = user._trace;

Now here are those properties in a more readable form:

this .user_settings = { timezone_offset : timezone - offset - goes - here, theme : "dark" , stream_notifications_enabled : true , status : "invisible" , show_current_game : true , restricted_guilds : [], render_reactions : true , render_embeds : true , native_phone_integration_enabled : true , message_display_compact : false , locale : "locale-goes-here" , inline_embed_media : true , inline_attachment_media : true , guild_positions : [ Array ], guild_folders : [ Array ], gif_auto_play : true , friend_source_flags : [ Object ], explicit_content_filter : 2 , enable_tts_command : true , disable_games_tab : false , developer_mode : true , detect_platform_accounts : true , default_guilds_restricted : false , custom_status : null , convert_emoticons : true , contact_sync_enabled : false , animate_stickers : 0 , animate_emoji : true , allow_accessibility_detection : false , afk_timeout : 600 , }; this .user_guild_settings = [[ Object ]]; this .user = { verified : true , username : "Sopur" , premium : false , phone : null , nsfw_allowed : true , mobile : true , mfa_enabled : false , id : "id-goes-here" , flags : 0 , email : "email-goes-here" , discriminator : "discriminator-goes-here" , desktop : true , avatar : "avatar-goes-here" , }; this .tutorial = null ; this .session_id = "session_id-goes-here" ; this .relationships = [[ Object ]]; this .read_state = [[ Object ]]; this .private_channels = [[ Object ]]; this .presences = [[ Object ]]; this .notes = { "id-goes-here" : "note-goes-here" , }; this .guilds = [[ Object ]]; this .guild_join_requests = []; this .guild_experiments = [[ Array ]]; this .geo_ordered_rtc_regions = [ "geo" , "ordered" , "rtc" , "regions" , "go" , "here" ]; this .friend_suggestion_count = 0 ; this .experiments = [[ Array ]]; this .country_code = "country-goes-here" ; this .consents = { personalization : [ Object ] }; this .connected_accounts = [[ Object ]]; this .analytics_token = "token-goes-here" ; this ._trace = [ "stringified-json" ];

What's new

- Made the library throw errors instead of returning them - Added whole new object to the exports, constructs - Massive code refactoring - Fixed documentation mistakes - Added parse_invite_link to the client to get the invite code from a url - Changed all function names to snake case - Added add_reaction, change_status, and set_custom_status - Added a lot more functionality to the send function - Added a lot more functionality to the edit function - Changed create_group to group and changed its description - Fixed bug where if discord rejected your connection attempt it throws an error - Changed, fixed, and added more documentation - Updated packages node- fetch and node-ws

WARN

WHATEVER HAPPENS TO YOUR ACCOUNT AS A RESULT OF THIS LIBRARY IS WITHIN YOUR OWN LIABILITY. THIS LIBRARY IS MADE PURELY FOR TESTS AND FUN. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.