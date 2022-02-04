Discord Temporary Voice Channels

Discord Temp Channels is a framework to facilitate the creation of a temporary voice channels system using Discord.js (v13)!

Installation

npm install --save discord-temp-channels

Example

Code

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); const TempChannels = require ( "discord-temp-channels" ); const tempChannels = new TempChannels(client); tempChannels.registerChannel( "channel-id" , { childCategory : "category-id" , childAutoDeleteIfEmpty : true , childMaxUsers : 3 , childFormat : ( member, count ) => `# ${count} | ${member.user.username} 's lounge` }); client.login( "YOUR_TOKEN" );

Result

Methods

Register Channel

You have to register a channel to indicate to the package which channel will be used to create child channels.

tempChannels.registerChannel( "channel-id" , { childCategory : "category-id" , childAutoDeleteIfEmpty : true , childAutoDeleteIfOwnerLeaves : true , childMaxUsers : 3 , childBitrate : 64000 , childFormat : ( member, count ) => `# ${count} | ${member.user.username} 's lounge` });

channelID: The ID of the channel the users will have to join to create a new channel.

options.childCategory: Optional - This will be the category ID in which the new channels will be created.

options.childAutoDeleteIfEmpty: Whether, when a channel is empty, it should be deleted.

options.childAutoDeleteIfOwnerLeaves: Whether, when the member who created a channel left it, it should be deleted (even if it's not empty).

options.childMaxUsers: Optional - This will be the maximum number of users that can join a channel

options.childBitrate: Optional - This will be the new channel bitrate

options.childFormat: This is a function which takes two parameters: the member (the one who created the channel, and the number of voice channels created from the same parent channel)

Un-Register Channel

You can un-register a channel, so the users who join the it won't create a new channel.

tempChannels.unregisterChannel( "channel-id" );

channelID: The ID of the channel you want unregister.

Events

tempChannels.on( "childCreate" , (member, channel, parentChannel) => { console .log(member); console .log(channel); console .log(parentChannel); }); tempChannels.on( "childDelete" , (member, channel, parentChannel) => { console .log(member); console .log(channel); console .log(parentChannel); }); tempChannels.on( "channelRegister" , (channelData) => { console .log(channelData); }); tempChannels.on( "channelUnregister" , (channelData) => { console .log(channelData); }); tempChannels.on( "error" , (err, message) => { console .log(err); console .log(message); });

Bot Example

This code stores temporary channels data in a database (quick.db in this case). When the bot starts, it registers all the channels in the database and there is a command to add new main channels (!set).