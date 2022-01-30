A simple module with quick setup and different options to implement anti-spam features in your bot. This version of the package will only support discord.js v13
To install this module type the following command in your console:
npm i discord-anti-spam
You can see the package documentation here.
Example of a basic bot handling spam messages using this module.
const Discord = require("discord.js");
const client = new Discord.Client({
intents: [Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES],
});
const AntiSpam = require("discord-anti-spam");
const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({
warnThreshold: 3, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a warning.
muteThreshold: 4, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a mute
kickThreshold: 7, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a kick.
banThreshold: 7, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a ban.
maxInterval: 2000, // Amount of time (in milliseconds) in which messages are considered spam.
warnMessage: "{@user}, Please stop spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon warning a user.
kickMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon kicking a user.
muteMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon muting a user.
banMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon banning a user.
maxDuplicatesWarning: 6, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
maxDuplicatesKick: 10, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
maxDuplicatesBan: 12, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
maxDuplicatesMute: 8, // Ammount of duplicate message that trigger a mute.
ignoredPermissions: ["ADMINISTRATOR"], // Bypass users with any of these permissions.
ignoreBots: true, // Ignore bot messages.
verbose: true, // Extended Logs from module.
ignoredMembers: [], // Array of User IDs that get ignored.
unMuteTime: 10, // Amount of time (in minutes) a user will be muted for.
removeMessages: true, // If the bot should remove all the spam messages when taking action on a user!
modLogsEnabled: false, // If to enable modlogs
modLogsChannelName: "mod-logs", // channel to send the modlogs too!
modLogsMode: "embed",
// And many more options... See the documentation.
});
client.on("ready", () => console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}.`));
client.on("messageCreate", (message) => antiSpam.message(message));
client.login("YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN");
Because of a new update, you may now have multiple guilds having their own options. You will need to store their options in a database or something similar to avoid loss of settings.
const AntiSpam = require("discord-anti-spam");
client.on("ready", () => antiSpam.addGuildOptions(client.guilds.fetch("583920432168828938"), {modLogsChannelName: "special-logs"}))
client.on("messageCreate", (message) => antiSpam.message(messageCreate));
client.login("YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN");
Join our Support Server where we help you with issues regarding the module.
If you have any bugs or trouble setting the module up, feel free to open an issue on Github
Copyright © 2019 Michael-J-Scofield
This project is MIT licensed.