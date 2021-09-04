An easy way to create and manage discord slash-commands.
const { Client } = require("discord-slash-commands-client");
// TypeScript: import { Client } from "discord-slash-commands-client";
const client = new Client(
"you unique bot token",
"your bots user id"
);
// list all your existing commands.
client.getCommands().then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// will create a new command and log its data. If a command with this name already exist will that be overwritten.
client
.createCommand({
name: "unique command name",
description: "description for this unique command",
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// will edit the details of a command.
client
.editCommand(
{ name: "new command name", description: "new command description" },
"id of the command you wish to edit"
)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
// will delete a command
client
.deleteCommand("id of the command you wish to delete")
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Passing a guildID is optional. Doing so will make the command only be available on that guild. Guild commands update instantly. We recommend you use guild commands for quick testing, and global commands when they're ready for public use.
guildID - guild to create this command on.
commandID - ID of the command you wish to edit.
guildID - If the command is a part of a guild you must pass the guildID here.
commandID - ID of the command you wish to delete.
guildID - If the command is a part of a guild you must pass the guildID here.
guildID - the guild id to get permissions for
commandID - ID of the command you wish to get permissions for
ApplicationCommandPermissions - list of permissions
guildID - The guild ID the permissions should apply for
commandID - The command ID the permissions should apply for
Properties marked with
? are optional.
{
name: "name of this unique command",
description: "description for this unique command",
options?: [
{
name: "name of this option",
description: "description for this option",
type: 1,// Type for this option. for a list of types see https://discord.com/developers/docs/interactions/slash-commands#applicationcommandoptiontype
default?: true,
required?: true,
choices?: [
{
name: "string to prefill for this choice",
value: "value of this choice that will be returned when command is used."
}
]
}
]
}
{
name: "name of the command";
description: "description of the command";
options?: Array of ApplicationCommandOption;
}
{
commandID?: "id of the command you wish to get",
guildID?: "if the command is a part of a guild u should put the guild id here"
}
/**
* Application command permissions allow you to enable or disable commands for specific users or roles within a guild.
*/
interface ApplicationCommandPermissions {
/** Id of the role or user */
id: string;
/** The type of permission (1 = Role, 2 = User) */
type: 1 | 2;
/** `true` to allow, `false` to disallow */
permission: boolean;
}
/**
* Returned when fetching the permissions for a command in a guild.
*/
interface GuildApplicationCommandPermissions {
/** Id of the command */
id: string;
/** Id of the application the command belongs to */
application_id: string;
/** Id of the guild */
guild_id: string;
/** Array of ApplicationCommandPermissions */
permissions: ApplicationCommandPermissions[];
}
To receive an interaction with the command (when an user uses the command) there are 2 options.
We'll cover using the 2nd option.
Replace your current discord.js with my fork
npm i https://github.com/MatteZ02/discord.js
You can listen to the interactionCreate event which will fire every time someone uses any of the commands created for your bot.
const Discord = require("discord.js");
const interactions = require("discord-slash-commands-client");
// create a new client
const client = new Discord.Client();
const token = "Your unique bot token";
// attach the interaction client to discord.js client
client.interactions = new interactions.Client(token, "You bots user id");
// attach and event listener for the ready event
client.on("ready", () => {
console.log("Client is ready!");
// Create a new command that we can test
client.interactions
.createCommand({
name: "ping",
description: "ping pong",
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
});
// attach and event listener for the interactionCreate event
client.on("interactionCreate", async (interaction) => {
if (interaction.name === "ping") {
// send an initial reply
await interaction.reply("Pong");
// send a followup
const messageId = await interaction.reply({
content: "Follow up message",
embeds: [new MessageEmbed().setDescription("Follow up test")],
});
setTimeout(() => {
// delete initial reply
interaction.delete();
// edit 1st followup
interaction.edit("Edited follow up message", messageId);
}, 5000);
}
});
// login
client.login(token);
id: string;
token: string;
channel: Discord.TextChannel;// The channel where this interaction occurred
guild: Discord.Guild;// The guild where this interaction occurred
member: Discord.GuildMember | null;// The guild member who issued the interaction (will be null if we cannot obtain a guildMember)
author: Discord.User | null;// The user who issued the interaction (will be null if we cannot obtain an user)
name: string;// name of this command
content: string;// content of this command (everything after the main command name)
createdTimestamp: number;// timestamp of this command being used
options: { value: string; name: string }[] | null;// list of options this user inputted to the command
/**
* Replies to this Interaction.
*
* **Note:** Ephemeral messages don't appear to support embeds at this time.
* @arg input - A message string, embed array, or object containing both
* @arg ephemeral - Make the reply viewable only to the command sender. If false, reply is public
* @returns A Promise that resolves a `messageId` which can be used with `.edit(...)` and `.delete(...)`
*/
reply: (
input?: string | MessageEmbed[] | { content: string; embeds: MessageEmbed[] },
ephemeral?: boolean,
) => Promise<string>;
/**
* Edit a previous reply to this Interaction
*
* **Note:** Ephemeral messages don't appear to support embeds at this time.
* @arg input - A message string, embed array, or object containing both
* @arg messageId - The id of the message to delete. If omitted, the original reply message is deleted.
*/
edit: (
input?: string | MessageEmbed[] | { content: string; embeds: MessageEmbed[] },
messageId?: string,
) => Promise<void>;
/**
* Sends a simple reply that makes the bot say "is thinking..."
*
* **Note:** You must use `.edit(...)` if you want to update the reply with an actual message later on.
* @arg ephemeral - Make the reply viewable only to the command sender. If false, reply is public
*/
thinking: (ephemeral?: boolean) => Promise<void>;
/**
* Deletes a reply to the Interaction
*
* **Note:** You cannot delete ephemeral messages.
* @arg messageId - The id of the message to delete. If omitted, the original reply message is deleted.
*/
delete: (messageId?: string) => Promise<void>;