const clientId = '287406016902594560';
const scopes = ['rpc', 'rpc.api', 'messages.read'];
const client = new RPC.Client({ transport: 'websocket' });
client.on('ready', () => {
console.log('Logged in as', client.application.name);
console.log('Authed for user', client.user.username);
client.selectVoiceChannel('81384788862181376');
});
// Log in to RPC with client id
client.login({ clientId, scopes });
The Library has a good Performance Level, but starting a new project with the API is a bit of difficulty, because the Documentation is not the biggest and you to look sometimes in the Source to use a function.