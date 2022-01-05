openbase logo
discord-rpc

by discordjs
4.0.1 (see all)

A simple RPC client for Discord

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

342

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js WebRTC

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/52
Read All Reviews
Gamer08YT

Top Feedback

3Poor Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

Readme


Discord server NPM version NPM downloads Dependencies

NPM info

Discord.js RPC Extension

Documentation

Rich Presence Example

Browser Example

const clientId = '287406016902594560';
const scopes = ['rpc', 'rpc.api', 'messages.read'];

const client = new RPC.Client({ transport: 'websocket' });

client.on('ready', () => {
  console.log('Logged in as', client.application.name);
  console.log('Authed for user', client.user.username);

  client.selectVoiceChannel('81384788862181376');
});

// Log in to RPC with client id
client.login({ clientId, scopes });

100
Jan HeilGermany10 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

The Library has a good Performance Level, but starting a new project with the API is a bit of difficulty, because the Documentation is not the biggest and you to look sometimes in the Source to use a function.

0
Hiro Akiba2 Ratings0 Reviews
hi im a human
January 7, 2021
Highly Customizable
MatReiner4 Ratings0 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Poor Documentation
Co_ZaxFrance1 Rating0 Reviews
Young French javascript oriented developer born in 2004.
October 27, 2020
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

sp
simple-peer📡 Simple WebRTC video, voice, and data channels
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
mediasoupCutting Edge WebRTC Video Conferencing
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
2Poor Documentation
rtc
rtcmulticonnectionRTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
844
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
webrtc-adapterShim to insulate apps from spec changes and prefix differences. Latest adapter.js release:
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
193K
jssipJsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Tutorials

