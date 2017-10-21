openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dr

discord-rpbot

by Schuyler Cebulskie
2.11.0 (see all)

A Discord bot that contains commands useful for text roleplaying

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Discord RPBot

Discord Downloads Version Dependency status License

This is a simple Discord bot that contains commands useful for roleplaying. It is built with GRAF.

Have any questions/feedback? Join the Discord server. If you find any bugs or have suggestions, feel free to create an issue.

Install

Global bot

Add the bot to your server

Your own instance

You must be running Node.js 6.0.0 or newer.
Run sudo npm install -g discord-rpbot --production --no-optional.

Note: Anonymous analytics are enabled by default. There is no identifiable or potentially private/unsafe information sent whatsoever. The only things that are being shared is the name of commands being run (no message contents), and an event for the bot starting up. This is so that I know how many people are using the bot, and what commands are being used the most. If you don't want anything being sent at all, run RPBot with the --no-analytics option, or set analytics to false in your config file.

Chat commands

See GRAF's command documentation for information about its built-in commands, and how to use commands.

CommandDescription
rollRolls specified dice. (Uses dice-expression-evaluator)
maxrollCalculates the maximum possible roll for a dice expression.
minrollCalculates the minimum possible roll for a dice expression.
characterViews a character's information.
charactersLists/searches characters in the database.
addcharacterAdds a character to the database, or updates the existing one.
deletecharacterDeletes a character from the database.

Usage

Run rpbot --help for detailed usage, options, and examples.

Configure

Configuration can be specified on the command line, or in a JSON or YAML config file. Specify the config file with --config path/to/config.yml. The settings:

SettingDescription
tokenAPI token for the bot account
emailEmail of the Discord account for the bot to use (not needed if using token)
passwordPassword of the Discord account for the bot to use (not needed if using token)
databasePath to SQLite3 database file
database-verboseWhether or not SQLite3 should be put into verbose mode
storagePath to the storage directory
ownerDiscord user ID of the bot owner
inviteDiscord instant invite to a server to contact the owner
playing-gameText to show in the "Playing..." status
pagination-itemsNumber of items per page in paginated commands
update-checkHow frequently to check for an update (in minutes - use 0 to disable)
analyticsWhether or not to enable anonymous, non-unique, non-identifiable analytics
auto-reconnectWhether or not the bot should automatically reconnect when disconnected
command-prefixDefault command prefix (blank to use only mentions)
command-editableHow long a command message is editable (in seconds, use 0 to disable)
non-command-editWhether or not a non-command message can be edited into a command
logPath to the log file to output to
log-max-sizeMaximum size of a single log file (in bytes)
log-max-filesMaximum log files to keep
log-levelLog level to output to the log file (error, warn, info, verbose, message, debug)
console-levelLog level to output to the console (error, warn, info, verbose, message, debug)
log-messagesWhether or not all chat messages should be logged

For a more detailed list of configuration values, use rpbot --help.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial