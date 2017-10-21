This is a simple Discord bot that contains commands useful for roleplaying. It is built with GRAF.
Have any questions/feedback? Join the Discord server. If you find any bugs or have suggestions, feel free to create an issue.
You must be running Node.js 6.0.0 or newer.
Run
sudo npm install -g discord-rpbot --production --no-optional.
Note: Anonymous analytics are enabled by default.
There is no identifiable or potentially private/unsafe information sent whatsoever.
The only things that are being shared is the name of commands being run (no message contents), and an event for the bot starting up.
This is so that I know how many people are using the bot, and what commands are being used the most.
If you don't want anything being sent at all, run RPBot with the
--no-analytics option, or set
analytics to
false in your config file.
See GRAF's command documentation for information about its built-in commands, and how to use commands.
|Command
|Description
|roll
|Rolls specified dice. (Uses dice-expression-evaluator)
|maxroll
|Calculates the maximum possible roll for a dice expression.
|minroll
|Calculates the minimum possible roll for a dice expression.
|character
|Views a character's information.
|characters
|Lists/searches characters in the database.
|addcharacter
|Adds a character to the database, or updates the existing one.
|deletecharacter
|Deletes a character from the database.
Run
rpbot --help for detailed usage, options, and examples.
Configuration can be specified on the command line, or in a JSON or YAML config file.
Specify the config file with
--config path/to/config.yml.
The settings:
|Setting
|Description
|token
|API token for the bot account
|Email of the Discord account for the bot to use (not needed if using
token)
|password
|Password of the Discord account for the bot to use (not needed if using
token)
|database
|Path to SQLite3 database file
|database-verbose
|Whether or not SQLite3 should be put into verbose mode
|storage
|Path to the storage directory
|owner
|Discord user ID of the bot owner
|invite
|Discord instant invite to a server to contact the owner
|playing-game
|Text to show in the "Playing..." status
|pagination-items
|Number of items per page in paginated commands
|update-check
|How frequently to check for an update (in minutes - use 0 to disable)
|analytics
|Whether or not to enable anonymous, non-unique, non-identifiable analytics
|auto-reconnect
|Whether or not the bot should automatically reconnect when disconnected
|command-prefix
|Default command prefix (blank to use only mentions)
|command-editable
|How long a command message is editable (in seconds, use 0 to disable)
|non-command-edit
|Whether or not a non-command message can be edited into a command
|log
|Path to the log file to output to
|log-max-size
|Maximum size of a single log file (in bytes)
|log-max-files
|Maximum log files to keep
|log-level
|Log level to output to the log file (error, warn, info, verbose, message, debug)
|console-level
|Log level to output to the console (error, warn, info, verbose, message, debug)
|log-messages
|Whether or not all chat messages should be logged
For a more detailed list of configuration values, use
rpbot --help.