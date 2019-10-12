Discord Rich Presence

A simple wrapper around discord-rpc

Example

const client = require ( 'discord-rich-presence' )( '180984871685062656' ); client.updatePresence({ state : 'slithering' , details : '🐍' , startTimestamp : Date .now(), endTimestamp : Date .now() + 1337 , largeImageKey : 'snek_large' , smallImageKey : 'snek_small' , instance : true , });