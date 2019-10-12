A simple wrapper around discord-rpc
const client = require('discord-rich-presence')('180984871685062656');
client.updatePresence({
state: 'slithering',
details: '🐍',
startTimestamp: Date.now(),
endTimestamp: Date.now() + 1337,
largeImageKey: 'snek_large',
smallImageKey: 'snek_small',
instance: true,
});
In browser you can import/require it as
discord-rich-presence/browser.
However, it should be noted that currently using rich presence in browser is
a feature whitelisted by Discord, and you will most likely be unable to use it.