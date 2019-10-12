openbase logo
drp

discord-rich-presence

by devsnek
0.0.8

Discord RPC but only the rich presence part

Popularity

Downloads/wk

669

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme


Discord Rich Presence

NPM info

Discord Rich Presence

A simple wrapper around discord-rpc

Example

const client = require('discord-rich-presence')('180984871685062656');

client.updatePresence({
  state: 'slithering',
  details: '🐍',
  startTimestamp: Date.now(),
  endTimestamp: Date.now() + 1337,
  largeImageKey: 'snek_large',
  smallImageKey: 'snek_small',
  instance: true,
});

In browser you can import/require it as discord-rich-presence/browser. However, it should be noted that currently using rich presence in browser is a feature whitelisted by Discord, and you will most likely be unable to use it.

