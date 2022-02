Discord Reaction Role

Discord Reaction Role is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily create reactions roles !

Installation

npm i discord-reaction-role

Exemple

Lunch of the module

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ), client = new Discord.Client(), settings = { prefix : "r!" , token : "Your Discord Token" }; const ReactionRoleManager = require ( "discord-reaction-role" ); const manager = new ReactionRoleManager(client, { storage : "./reaction-role.json" }); client.reactionRoleManager = manager; client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "I'm ready !" ); }); client.login(settings.token);

client : the discord client (your discord bot instance)

: the discord client (your discord bot instance) options.storage: the json file that will be used to store reaction roles

Start

client.reactionRoleManager.create({ messageID : '706857963188387903' , channel : message.channel, reaction : '✅' , role : message.guild.roles.cache.get( '675995543062839306' ) })

Delete

client.reactionRoleManager.delete({ messageID : "707532556223905802" , reaction : "✅" , });

Fetch the reaction role

let allReactionRoles = client.reactionRoleManager.reactionRole; let onServer = client.reactionRoleManager.reactionRole.filter( ( rr ) => rr.guildID === "1909282092" );

Events

reactionRoleAdded

client.reactionRoleManager.on( 'reactionRoleAdded' ,(reactionRole,member,role,reaction) => { console .log( ` ${member.user.username} added his reaction \` ${reaction} \` and won the role : ${role.name} ` ); })

reactionRoleRemoved

client.reactionRoleManager.on( "reactionRoleRemoved" , (reactionRole, member, role, reaction) => { console .log( ` ${member.user.username} removed his reaction \` ${reaction} \` and lost the role : ${role.name} ` ) });

Custom database

An example with quick.db

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const ReactionRolesManager = require ( "./index" ); const client = new Discord.Client(); const settings = { prefix : 'r!' , token : 'Your bot token' }; const db = require ( "quick.db" ); if (!db.get( "reaction-role" )) db.set( "reaction-role" , []); const reactionRoleManager = class extends ReactionRolesManager { async getAllReactionRoles() { return db.get( "reaction-role" ); } async saveReactionRole(messageID, reactionRoleData) { db.push( "reaction-role" , reactionRoleData); return true ; } async deleteReactionRole(messageID,reaction){ const array = db.get( "reaction-role" ).filter( ( r ) => r.messageID !== messageID || r.reaction !== reaction) db.set( "reaction-role" , array) return true ; } }; client.reactionRoleManager = new reactionRoleManager(client,{ storage : false }) client.login(settings.token);

Credits

Thanks to Androz2091 for helping me on this project.