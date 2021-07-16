Discord.JS - PaginationEmbed

A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS

Recently updated to v2! If Documentation feels off, please clear site cache!

This utility no longer provide updates for v1 (Discord.JS 11)

✔ Typings included

included ✔ Documentation for online references

for online references ✔ Asynchronous workflow

workflow ✔ Supports Discord.JS 12

🛠 Installation

Requires Discord.JS 12 : npm install discord.js

: PaginationEmbed : Published : npm install discord-paginationembed@beta Unpublished : npm install gazmull/discord-paginationembed ❗ Requires Git

:

Examples are written under message event!

There are some methods not shown in the examples. If you want to know more methods to fiddle, please visit the Documentation

There are two modes of pagination

FieldsEmbed Mode

A pagination mode that uses a MessageEmbed with a field(s) containing the elements to paginate.

Usually used for simple listing such as leaderboards and queues.

const Pagination = require ( 'discord-paginationembed' ); const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed() .setArray([{ word : 'they are' }, { word : 'being treated' }]) .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id]) .setChannel(message.channel) .setElementsPerPage( 2 ) .setPageIndicator( false ) .formatField( 'Continue...' , el => el.word); FieldsEmbed.embed .setColor( 0x00FFFF ) .setTitle( 'Jesus Yamato Saves the Day by Obliterating a Swarm of Abyssal Bombers!' ) .setDescription( 'Akagi and Kaga give their thanks to their holy saviour today as...' ) .setImage( 'https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/-TIcwCxc7a-A/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/Hij7_7Qa1j0/s900-c-k-no/photo.jpg' ); FieldsEmbed.build();

Working with Asynchronous Behaviour

This assumes this is under an async function

const Pagination = require ( 'discord-paginationembed' ); const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed() .setArray([{ name : 'John Doe' }, { name : 'Jane Doe' }]) .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id]) .setChannel(message.channel) .setElementsPerPage( 1 ) .setPage( 2 ) .setPageIndicator( true ) .formatField( 'Name' , i => i.name) .setDeleteOnTimeout( true ) .setDisabledNavigationEmojis([ 'delete' ]) .setFunctionEmojis({ '🔄' : ( user, instance ) => { const field = instance.embed.fields[ 0 ]; if (field.name === 'Name' ) field.name = user.tag; else field.name = 'Name' ; } }) .addFunctionEmoji( '🅱' , (_, instance) => { const field = instance.embed.fields[ 0 ]; if (field.name.includes( '🅱' )) field.name = 'Name' ; else field.name = 'Na🅱e' ; }) .setEmojisFunctionAfterNavigation( false ); FieldsEmbed.embed .setColor( 0xFF00AE ) .setDescription( 'Test Description' ); await FieldsEmbed.build(); console .log( 'done' );

Embeds Mode

A pagination mode that uses an array of MessageEmbed to paginate.

Usually used for complex builds such as characters' information.

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const Pagination = require ( 'discord-paginationembed' ); const embeds = []; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; ++i) embeds.push( new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField( 'Page' , i)); const myImage = message.author.displayAvatarURL(); new Pagination.Embeds() .setArray(embeds) .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id]) .setChannel(message.channel) .setPageIndicator( true ) .setPage( 3 ) .setImage(myImage) .setThumbnail(myImage) .setTitle( 'Test Title' ) .setDescription( 'Test Description' ) .setFooter( 'Test Footer Text' ) .setURL(myImage) .setColor( 0xFF00AE ) .addField( '\u200b' , '\u200b' ) .addField( 'Test Field 1' , 'Test Field 1' , true ) .addField( 'Test Field 2' , 'Test Field 2' , true ) .build();

This assumes this is under an async function

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const Pagination = require ( 'discord-paginationembed' ); const embeds = []; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; ++i) embeds.push( new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField( 'Page' , i)); const Embeds = new PaginationEmbed.Embeds() .setArray(embeds) .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id]) .setChannel(message.channel) .setPageIndicator( true ) .setTitle( 'Test Title' ) .setDescription( 'Test Description' ) .setFooter( 'Test Footer Text' ) .setURL( 'https://gazmull.github.io/discord-paginationembed' ) .setColor( 0xFF00AE ) .setClientAssets({ message, prompt : 'Page plz {{user}}' }) .setDeleteOnTimeout( true ) .setDisabledNavigationEmojis([ 'delete' ]) .setFunctionEmojis({ '⬆' : ( _, instance ) => { for ( const embed of instance.array) embed.fields[ 0 ].value++; }, '⬇' : ( _, instance ) => { for ( const embed of instance.array) embed.fields[ 0 ].value--; } }) .on( 'start' , () => console .log( 'Started!' )) .on( 'finish' , (user) => console .log( `Finished! User: ${user.username} ` )) .on( 'react' , (user, emoji) => console .log( `Reacted! User: ${user.username} | Emoji: ${emoji.name} ( ${emoji.id} )` )) .on( 'expire' , () => console .warn( 'Expired!' )) .on( 'error' , console .error); await Embeds.build();

💡🐛💻 Contributing

Bug Reports

Please provide reproducible steps and results proofs (e.g: images). Also, solutions are welcome!

Suggestions / Discussions

Please be explicit about the feature's description and provide a valid reason (e.g: beneficial to users or development time) why it should be added/changed/removed.

Source Code

Fork this repository.

Execute npm install

Code and code and code and code and... code! To enable incremental compilation to JS: npm run dev:watch

npm test to verify if your additions/adjustments are following the project's codebase rules and to verify if the docs are valid.

to verify if your additions/adjustments are following the project's codebase rules and to verify if the docs are valid. Please make sure that you have tested your changes very well. There is a test bot script under test folder. To get started: Copy credentials.sample.js to credentials.js and fill up your private credentials (token, test channel, etc) Execute either: One-time test: npm run test:bot Hot-reloading test (nodemon): npm run dev:start

File a Pull Request (PR) !

! For the PR comment, it goes the same with Suggestions / Discussions .

License

© 2018-present Euni (gazmull)