openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dp

discord-paginationembed

by Euni
2.1.0 (see all)

A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

318

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Discord API

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Discord.JS - PaginationEmbed

A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS

Discord Server Travis (.org) branch npm peer dependency version npm type definitions

NPM

📣 Notice Board

🎉 Welcome

🛠 Installation

  • Requires Discord.JS 12: npm install discord.js
  • PaginationEmbed:
    • Published: npm install discord-paginationembed@beta
    • Unpublished: npm install gazmull/discord-paginationembed
      • ❗ Requires Git

🔰 Examples

Test Unit Example

Preface for TypeScript Projects

In-action samples:


⚠ Warning

  • Examples are written under message event!
  • There are some methods not shown in the examples. If you want to know more methods to fiddle, please visit the Documentation

There are two modes of pagination

FieldsEmbed Mode

  • A pagination mode that uses a MessageEmbed with a field(s) containing the elements to paginate.
  • Usually used for simple listing such as leaderboards and queues.
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');

const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed()
  // A must: an array to paginate, can be an array of any type
  .setArray([{ word: 'they are' }, { word: 'being treated' }])
  // Set users who can only interact with the instance. Default: `[]` (everyone can interact).
  // If there is only 1 user, you may omit the Array literal.
  .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
   // A must: sets the channel where to send the embed
  .setChannel(message.channel)
  // Elements to show per page. Default: 10 elements per page
  .setElementsPerPage(2)
   // Have a page indicator (shown on message content). Default: false
  .setPageIndicator(false)
   // Format based on the array, in this case we're formatting the page based on each object's `word` property
  .formatField('Continue...', el => el.word);

// Customise embed
FieldsEmbed.embed
  .setColor(0x00FFFF)
  .setTitle('Jesus Yamato Saves the Day by Obliterating a Swarm of Abyssal Bombers!')
  .setDescription('Akagi and Kaga give their thanks to their holy saviour today as...')
  .setImage('https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/-TIcwCxc7a-A/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/Hij7_7Qa1j0/s900-c-k-no/photo.jpg');

// Deploy embed
FieldsEmbed.build();

FieldsEmbed

Working with Asynchronous Behaviour

This assumes this is under an async function

const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');

const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed()
  .setArray([{ name: 'John Doe' }, { name: 'Jane Doe' }])
  .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
  .setChannel(message.channel)
  .setElementsPerPage(1)
  // Initial page on deploy
  .setPage(2)
  .setPageIndicator(true)
  .formatField('Name', i => i.name)
  // Deletes the embed upon awaiting timeout
  .setDeleteOnTimeout(true)
  // Disable built-in navigation emojis, in this case: 🗑 (Delete Embed)
  .setDisabledNavigationEmojis(['delete'])
  // Set your own customised emojis
  .setFunctionEmojis({
    '🔄': (user, instance) => {
      const field = instance.embed.fields[0];

      if (field.name === 'Name')
        field.name = user.tag;
      else
        field.name = 'Name';
    }
  })
  // Similar to setFunctionEmojis() but this one takes only one emoji
  .addFunctionEmoji('🅱', (_, instance) => {
    const field = instance.embed.fields[0];

    if (field.name.includes('🅱'))
      field.name = 'Name';
    else
      field.name = 'Na🅱e';
  })
  // Sets whether function emojis should be deployed after navigation emojis
  .setEmojisFunctionAfterNavigation(false);

FieldsEmbed.embed
  .setColor(0xFF00AE)
  .setDescription('Test Description');

await FieldsEmbed.build();

// Will not log until the instance finished awaiting user responses
// (or techinically emitted either `expire` or `finish` event)
console.log('done');

FieldsEmbed2

Embeds Mode

  • A pagination mode that uses an array of MessageEmbed to paginate.
  • Usually used for complex builds such as characters' information.
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');

const embeds = [];

for (let i = 1; i <= 5; ++i)
  embeds.push(new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField('Page', i));

const myImage = message.author.displayAvatarURL();

new Pagination.Embeds()
  .setArray(embeds)
  .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
  .setChannel(message.channel)
  .setPageIndicator(true)
  .setPage(3)
   // Methods below are for customising all embeds
  .setImage(myImage)
  .setThumbnail(myImage)
  .setTitle('Test Title')
  .setDescription('Test Description')
  .setFooter('Test Footer Text')
  .setURL(myImage)
  .setColor(0xFF00AE)
  .addField('\u200b', '\u200b')
  .addField('Test Field 1', 'Test Field 1', true)
  .addField('Test Field 2', 'Test Field 2', true)
  .build();

Embeds

This assumes this is under an async function

const Discord = require('discord.js');
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');

const embeds = [];

for (let i = 1; i <= 5; ++i)
  embeds.push(new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField('Page', i));

const Embeds = new PaginationEmbed.Embeds()
  .setArray(embeds)
  .setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
  .setChannel(message.channel)
  .setPageIndicator(true)
  .setTitle('Test Title')
  .setDescription('Test Description')
  .setFooter('Test Footer Text')
  .setURL('https://gazmull.github.io/discord-paginationembed')
  .setColor(0xFF00AE)
  // Sets the client's assets to utilise. Available options:
  //  - message: the client's Message object (edits the message instead of sending new one for this instance)
  //  - prompt: custom content for the message sent when prompted to jump to a page
  //      {{user}} is the placeholder for the user mention
  .setClientAssets({ message, prompt: 'Page plz {{user}}' })
  .setDeleteOnTimeout(true)
  .setDisabledNavigationEmojis(['delete'])
  .setFunctionEmojis({
    '⬆': (_, instance) => {
      for (const embed of instance.array)
        embed.fields[0].value++;
    },
    '⬇': (_, instance) => {
      for (const embed of instance.array)
        embed.fields[0].value--;
    }
  })
  // Listeners for PaginationEmbed's events
  // After the initial embed has been sent
  // (technically, after the client finished reacting with enabled navigation and function emojis).
  .on('start', () => console.log('Started!'))
  // When the instance is finished by a user reacting with `delete` navigation emoji
  // or a function emoji that throws non-Error type.
  .on('finish', (user) => console.log(`Finished! User: ${user.username}`))
  // Upon a user reacting on the instance.
  .on('react', (user, emoji) => console.log(`Reacted! User: ${user.username} | Emoji: ${emoji.name} (${emoji.id})`))
  // When the awaiting timeout is reached.
  .on('expire', () => console.warn('Expired!'))
  // Upon an occurance of error (e.g: Discord API Error).
  .on('error', console.error);

await Embeds.build();

Embeds2

💡🐛💻 Contributing

Bug Reports

Please provide reproducible steps and results proofs (e.g: images). Also, solutions are welcome!

Suggestions / Discussions

Please be explicit about the feature's description and provide a valid reason (e.g: beneficial to users or development time) why it should be added/changed/removed.

Source Code

  • Fork this repository.
  • Execute npm install
  • Code and code and code and code and... code!
  • npm test to verify if your additions/adjustments are following the project's codebase rules and to verify if the docs are valid.
  • Please make sure that you have tested your changes very well.
    • There is a test bot script under test folder. To get started:
      • Copy credentials.sample.js to credentials.js and fill up your private credentials (token, test channel, etc)
      • Execute either:
        • One-time test: npm run test:bot
        • Hot-reloading test (nodemon): npm run dev:start
  • File a Pull Request (PR)!
  • For the PR comment, it goes the same with Suggestions / Discussions.

License

MIT

© 2018-present Euni (gazmull)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
etcrootetcroot#752153 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack web developer, linux sys admin, photographer, designer & tech enthusiast. I also read philosophy & theoretical science.
18 days ago

Alternatives

@skyra/discord-components-reactDiscord Webcomponents for real looking messages on the web
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
217
ul
use-lanyardReact hook for Lanyard for tracking your Discord presence.
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
180
rdm
@danktuary/react-discord-messageReact components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
dtg
discord-token-generatorAn example discord oauth2 token generator
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
1Hard to Use
rd
react-discordA react reconciler to render react components on Discord
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial