npm install discord.js
npm install discord-paginationembed@beta
npm install gazmull/discord-paginationembed
message event!
FieldsEmbed Mode
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');
const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed()
// A must: an array to paginate, can be an array of any type
.setArray([{ word: 'they are' }, { word: 'being treated' }])
// Set users who can only interact with the instance. Default: `[]` (everyone can interact).
// If there is only 1 user, you may omit the Array literal.
.setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
// A must: sets the channel where to send the embed
.setChannel(message.channel)
// Elements to show per page. Default: 10 elements per page
.setElementsPerPage(2)
// Have a page indicator (shown on message content). Default: false
.setPageIndicator(false)
// Format based on the array, in this case we're formatting the page based on each object's `word` property
.formatField('Continue...', el => el.word);
// Customise embed
FieldsEmbed.embed
.setColor(0x00FFFF)
.setTitle('Jesus Yamato Saves the Day by Obliterating a Swarm of Abyssal Bombers!')
.setDescription('Akagi and Kaga give their thanks to their holy saviour today as...')
.setImage('https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/-TIcwCxc7a-A/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/Hij7_7Qa1j0/s900-c-k-no/photo.jpg');
// Deploy embed
FieldsEmbed.build();
This assumes this is under an
asyncfunction
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');
const FieldsEmbed = new Pagination.FieldsEmbed()
.setArray([{ name: 'John Doe' }, { name: 'Jane Doe' }])
.setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
.setChannel(message.channel)
.setElementsPerPage(1)
// Initial page on deploy
.setPage(2)
.setPageIndicator(true)
.formatField('Name', i => i.name)
// Deletes the embed upon awaiting timeout
.setDeleteOnTimeout(true)
// Disable built-in navigation emojis, in this case: 🗑 (Delete Embed)
.setDisabledNavigationEmojis(['delete'])
// Set your own customised emojis
.setFunctionEmojis({
'🔄': (user, instance) => {
const field = instance.embed.fields[0];
if (field.name === 'Name')
field.name = user.tag;
else
field.name = 'Name';
}
})
// Similar to setFunctionEmojis() but this one takes only one emoji
.addFunctionEmoji('🅱', (_, instance) => {
const field = instance.embed.fields[0];
if (field.name.includes('🅱'))
field.name = 'Name';
else
field.name = 'Na🅱e';
})
// Sets whether function emojis should be deployed after navigation emojis
.setEmojisFunctionAfterNavigation(false);
FieldsEmbed.embed
.setColor(0xFF00AE)
.setDescription('Test Description');
await FieldsEmbed.build();
// Will not log until the instance finished awaiting user responses
// (or techinically emitted either `expire` or `finish` event)
console.log('done');
Embeds Mode
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');
const embeds = [];
for (let i = 1; i <= 5; ++i)
embeds.push(new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField('Page', i));
const myImage = message.author.displayAvatarURL();
new Pagination.Embeds()
.setArray(embeds)
.setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
.setChannel(message.channel)
.setPageIndicator(true)
.setPage(3)
// Methods below are for customising all embeds
.setImage(myImage)
.setThumbnail(myImage)
.setTitle('Test Title')
.setDescription('Test Description')
.setFooter('Test Footer Text')
.setURL(myImage)
.setColor(0xFF00AE)
.addField('\u200b', '\u200b')
.addField('Test Field 1', 'Test Field 1', true)
.addField('Test Field 2', 'Test Field 2', true)
.build();
This assumes this is under an
asyncfunction
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const Pagination = require('discord-paginationembed');
const embeds = [];
for (let i = 1; i <= 5; ++i)
embeds.push(new Discord.MessageEmbed().addField('Page', i));
const Embeds = new PaginationEmbed.Embeds()
.setArray(embeds)
.setAuthorizedUsers([message.author.id])
.setChannel(message.channel)
.setPageIndicator(true)
.setTitle('Test Title')
.setDescription('Test Description')
.setFooter('Test Footer Text')
.setURL('https://gazmull.github.io/discord-paginationembed')
.setColor(0xFF00AE)
// Sets the client's assets to utilise. Available options:
// - message: the client's Message object (edits the message instead of sending new one for this instance)
// - prompt: custom content for the message sent when prompted to jump to a page
// {{user}} is the placeholder for the user mention
.setClientAssets({ message, prompt: 'Page plz {{user}}' })
.setDeleteOnTimeout(true)
.setDisabledNavigationEmojis(['delete'])
.setFunctionEmojis({
'⬆': (_, instance) => {
for (const embed of instance.array)
embed.fields[0].value++;
},
'⬇': (_, instance) => {
for (const embed of instance.array)
embed.fields[0].value--;
}
})
// Listeners for PaginationEmbed's events
// After the initial embed has been sent
// (technically, after the client finished reacting with enabled navigation and function emojis).
.on('start', () => console.log('Started!'))
// When the instance is finished by a user reacting with `delete` navigation emoji
// or a function emoji that throws non-Error type.
.on('finish', (user) => console.log(`Finished! User: ${user.username}`))
// Upon a user reacting on the instance.
.on('react', (user, emoji) => console.log(`Reacted! User: ${user.username} | Emoji: ${emoji.name} (${emoji.id})`))
// When the awaiting timeout is reached.
.on('expire', () => console.warn('Expired!'))
// Upon an occurance of error (e.g: Discord API Error).
.on('error', console.error);
await Embeds.build();
Please provide reproducible steps and results proofs (e.g: images). Also, solutions are welcome!
Please be explicit about the feature's description and provide a valid reason (e.g: beneficial to users or development time) why it should be added/changed/removed.
npm install
npm run dev:watch
npm test to verify if your additions/adjustments are following the project's codebase rules and to verify if the docs are valid.
test folder. To get started:
credentials.sample.js to
credentials.js and fill up your private credentials (token, test channel, etc)
npm run test:bot
npm run dev:start
