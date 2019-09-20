A really simple to use module to use discord's OAuth2 API.

Please check out discord's OAuth2 documentation: https://discord.com/developers/docs/topics/oauth2

Installing

npm install discord-oauth2

Class constructor

One parameter is passed to the class constructor:

Options

Since the module uses a modified version of Eris request handler, it takes the same options, all of them default to the default Eris Client options if no options are passed.

Request handler options:

requestTimeout : A number of milliseconds before requests are considered timed out. latencyThreshold: The average request latency at which the RequestHandler will start emitting latency errors. ratelimiterOffset: A number of milliseconds to offset the ratelimit timing calculations by .

Others, you can pass these options to the class constructor so you don't have to pass them each time you call a function:

version : The Discord API version to use. Defaults to "v7". clientId : Your application's client id. clientSecret : Your application's client secret. redirectUri : Your URL redirect uri. credentials: Base64 encoding of the UTF -8 encoded credentials string of your application , you can pass this in the constructor to not pass it every time you want to use the revokeToken() method.

Events

In the Eris Library, client extends the events modules and the client is passed to the RequestHandler so it's able to emit events, this modified RequestHandler extends events so it can emit the same events.

There are only two events, debug and warn .

Methods

Takes an object with the following properties:

clientId : Your application's client id. Can be omitted if provided on the client constructor.

clientSecret : Your application's client secret. Can be omitted if provided on the client constructor.

scope : The scopes requested in your authorization url, can be either a space-delimited string of scopes, or an array of strings containing scopes.

redirectUri : Your URL redirect uri. Can be omitted if provided on the client constructor.

grantType : The grant type to set for the request, either authorization_code or refresh_token.

code : The code from the querystring (grantType authorization_code only).

refreshToken : The user's refresh token (grantType refresh_token only).

Returns a promise which resolves in an object with the access token.

Please refer to discord's OAuth2 documentation for the parameters needed.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); oauth.tokenRequest({ clientId : "332269999912132097" , clientSecret : "937it3ow87i4ery69876wqire" , code : "query code" , scope : "identify guilds" , grantType : "authorization_code" , redirectUri : "http://localhost/callback" , }).then( console .log)

Using class constructor options, array of scopes and grantType refresh_token:

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2({ clientId : "332269999912132097" , clientSecret : "937it3ow87i4ery69876wqire" , redirectUri : "http://localhost/callback" , }); oauth.tokenRequest({ refreshToken : "D43f5y0ahjqew82jZ4NViEr2YafMKhue" , grantType : "refresh_token" , scope : [ "identify" , "guilds" ], });

access_token : The access token to revoke.

credentials : The base64 encoded credentials string of your application.

Returns a promise which resolves in an empty object if successful.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); const clientID = "332269999912132097" ; const client_secret = "937it3ow87i4ery69876wqire" ; const access_token = "6qrZcUqja7812RVdnEKjpzOL4CvHBFG" ; const credentials = Buffer.from( ` ${clientID} : ${client_secret} ` ).toString( "base64" ); oauth.revokeToken(access_token, credentials).then( console .log);

access_token : The user's access token.

Requires the identify scope. Include the email scope if you want to get the user's email.

Returns the user object of the requester's account.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); const access_token = "6qrZcUqja7812RVdnEKjpzOL4CvHBFG" ; oauth.getUser(access_token).then( console .log);

access_token : The user's access token.

Requires the guilds scope.

Returns a list of partial guild objects the current user is a member of.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); const access_token = "6qrZcUqja7812RVdnEKjpzOL4CvHBFG" ; oauth.getUserGuilds(access_token).then( console .log);

access_token : The user's access token.

Requires the connections OAuth2 scope.

Returns a list of connection objects.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); const access_token = "6qrZcUqja7812RVdnEKjpzOL4CvHBFG" ; oauth.getUserConnections(access_token).then( console .log);

Force join a user to a guild.

Takes an object with the following properties (required):

accessToken : The user access token.

botToken : The token of the bot used to authenticate.

guildId : The ID of the guild to join.

userId : The ID of the user to be added to the guild.

Optional:

nickname : Value to set users nickname to.

roles : Array of role ids the member is assigned.

mute : Whether the user is muted in voice channels.

deaf : Whether the user is deafened in voice channels.

Returns a member object if the user wasn't part of the guild, else, returns an empty string (length 0).

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); oauth.addMember({ accessToken : "2qRZcUqUa9816RVnnEKRpzOL2CvHBgF" , botToken : "NDgyMjM4ODQzNDI1MjU5NTIz.XK93JQ.bnLsc71_DGum-Qnymb4T5F6kGY8" , guildId : "216488324594438692" , userId : "80351110224678912" , nickname : "george michael" , roles : [ "624615851966070786" ], mute : true , deaf : true , }).then( console .log);

Get the member object in a guild the user is in.

access_token : The user access token.

guildId : The ID of the guild to get the member object from.

Returns a member object.

const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2(); const access_token = "6qrZcUqja7812RVdnEKjpzOL4CvHBFG" ; const guildId = "216488324594438692" ; oauth.getGuildMember(access_token, guildId).then( console .log);

Dynamically generate an OAuth2 URL.

Takes an object with the following properties:

clientId : Your application's client id. Can be omitted if provided on the client constructor.

prompt : Controls how existing authorizations are handled, either consent or none (for passthrough scopes authorization is always required).

scope : The scopes requested in your authorization url, can be either a space-delimited string of scopes, or an array of strings containing scopes.

redirectUri : Your URL redirect uri. Can be omitted if provided on the client constructor.

responseType : The response type, either code or token (token is for client-side web applications only). Defaults to code.

state : A unique cryptographically secure string (https://discord.com/developers/docs/topics/oauth2#state-and-security).

permissions : The permissions number for the bot invite (only with bot scope) (https://discord.com/developers/docs/topics/permissions).

guildId : The guild id to pre-fill the bot invite (only with bot scope).

disableGuildSelect : Disallows the user from changing the guild for the bot invite, either true or false (only with bot scope).

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) const DiscordOauth2 = require ( "discord-oauth2" ); const oauth = new DiscordOauth2({ clientId : "332269999912132097" , clientSecret : "937it3ow87i4ery69876wqire" , redirectUri : "http://localhost/callback" , }); const url = oauth.generateAuthUrl({ scope : [ "identify" , "guilds" ], state : crypto.randomBytes( 16 ).toString( "hex" ), }); console .log(url);

Debugging

By default when you log an error to the console, it will look something like this DiscordHTTPError: 400 Bad Request on POST /api/v7/oauth2/token followed by a very long stack trace what most of the times won't be useful (if you already know where the function is called).

To easily debug any issues you are having, you can access the following properties of the error object thrown:

req : The HTTP request sent to discord.

res : The HTTP response sent from discord to our request.

code : If the error is a DiscordHTTPError , it will be the HTTP status code of the response (same as res.statusCode ).

If the error is a DiscordRESTError , it will be a Discord API JSON error code.

response : An object containing properties that describe the error.

If the error is a DiscordHTTPError , the object will have the error and error_description properties.

If the error is a DiscordRESTError , the object will have the message and code (JSON error code. See code .) properties.

message : If the error is a DiscordHTTPError , it will be a string including the status of the HTTP request and the endpoint used.

If the error is a DiscordRESTError , it will be a string including the error code and it's meaning.

stack : The error stack trace.

{ message : 'Missing Permissions' , code : 50013 }

{ error : 'invalid_request' , error_description : 'Invalid "code" in request.' }

Contributing

All contributions are welcome.