A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications, heavily inspired by Angular.

NestJS package for discord.js

This monorepo consists of several packages.

Check your intent is passed to the discordClientOptions of the module. More info

Check what your target version from tsconfig.json . Now is the minimal version of ESNext . Also check that the Palyoad and UsePipes decorators are imported from @discord-nestjs/core .

At the moment, this is only possible if the module is declared using forRootAsync . First, you need to declare a separate module and set the necessary providers, as well as set them for export.

import { PlayService } from './play.serivce' ; import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; ({ providers: [PlayService], exports: [PlayService], }) export class PlayModule {}

And then add this module to the DiscordModule imports

import { PlayModule } from './services/play.module' ; import { DiscordModule } from '@discord-nestjs/core' ; import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from '@nestjs/config' ; import { Intents, Message } from 'discord.js' ; ({ imports: [ DiscordModule.forRootAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule, PlayModule], useFactory: ( configService: ConfigService ) => ({ token: configService.get( 'TOKEN' ), commands: [ '**/*.command.js' ], discordClientOptions: { intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES], }, registerCommandOptions: [ { forGuild: configService.get( 'GUILD_ID_WITH_COMMANDS' ), allowFactory: ( message: Message ) => !message.author.bot && message.content === '!deploy' , }, ], }), inject: [ConfigService], }), ], }) export class BotModule {}

And then you can inject your dependencies