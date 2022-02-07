A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications, heavily inspired by Angular.
$ npm install @discord-nestjs/core discord.js
Or via yarn
$ yarn add @discord-nestjs/core discord.js
NestJS package for discord.js
This monorepo consists of several packages.
Check your intent is passed to the
discordClientOptions of the module. More info
TransformPipe, but when I receive response to the command, the DTO fields are missing
Check what your
target version from
tsconfig.json. Now is the minimal version of
ESNext.
Also check that the
Palyoad and
UsePipes decorators are imported from
@discord-nestjs/core.
At the moment, this is only possible if the module is declared using
forRootAsync.
First, you need to declare a separate module and set the necessary providers, as well as set them for export.
import { PlayService } from './play.serivce';
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
@Module({
providers: [PlayService],
exports: [PlayService],
})
export class PlayModule {}
And then add this module to the
DiscordModule imports
import { PlayModule } from './services/play.module';
import { DiscordModule } from '@discord-nestjs/core';
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from '@nestjs/config';
import { Intents, Message } from 'discord.js';
@Module({
imports: [
DiscordModule.forRootAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule, PlayModule],
useFactory: (configService: ConfigService) => ({
token: configService.get('TOKEN'),
commands: ['**/*.command.js'],
discordClientOptions: {
intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES],
},
registerCommandOptions: [
{
forGuild: configService.get('GUILD_ID_WITH_COMMANDS'),
allowFactory: (message: Message) =>
!message.author.bot && message.content === '!deploy',
},
],
}),
inject: [ConfigService],
}),
],
})
export class BotModule {}
And then you can inject your dependencies
import { PlayService } from '../services/play.serivce';
import { Command } from '@discord-nestjs/core';
import { DiscordCommand } from '@discord-nestjs/core/src';
import { CommandInteraction } from 'discord.js';
@Command({
name: 'play',
description: 'Plays a song',
})
export class PlayCommand implements DiscordCommand {
constructor(private readonly playService: PlayService) {}
handler(interaction: CommandInteraction): string {
return this.playService.play();
}
}
