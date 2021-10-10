A very simple and powerful music module for Discord bots. Control your music with reactions.

🔩 Installation

$ npm install discord-music-system

💻 Code example

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const client = new Discord.Client(); const { MusicBot } = require ( 'discord-music-system' ); client.musicBot = new MusicBot(client, { ytApiKey : 'YouTube API key' , prefix : '!' , language : 'en' }); client.on( 'message' , async message => { if (message.author.bot) { return ; }; client.musicBot.onMessage(message); }); client.login( 'Your Discord bot token' );

🤖 Commands

PLAY play , add , join + <search string | video URL | playlist URL>

STOP stop kill destroy leave

NOW PLAYING np nowplaying current

SKIP skip next >>

QUEUE queue list show

VOLUME volume setvolume + <valid number beetween 0 and 100>

PAUSE pause

RESUME resume

REMOVE remove delete + <valid number of a song position in the queue>

LYRICS lyrics + <song title> || or no args if a song is playing



🖼 Gif example

🚀 Other

This package is under MIT license.

Note: This package is not affiliated with Discord or YouTube.

If you have any problems, you can contact: RemyK#3876 . Discord server: Server Link

Made with ❤ by RemyK