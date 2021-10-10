openbase logo
dms

discord-music-system

by RemyK
3.3.15 (see all)

A very simple and powerful music module for Discord bots. Control your music with reactions.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

225

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme





🎵 Discord-Music-System

A very simple and powerful music module for Discord bots. Control your music with reactions.

🔩 Installation

$ npm install discord-music-system@latest

💻 Code example

const Discord = require('discord.js'); // Require discord.js
const client = new Discord.Client(); // Create the bot client.
const { MusicBot } = require('discord-music-system'); // Require the best package ever created on NPM (= require discord-music-system)

client.musicBot = new MusicBot(client, {
    ytApiKey: 'YouTube API key',
    prefix: '!', // Your bot prefix
    language: 'en' // fr, en, es, pt
});

client.on('message', async message => {
    if(message.author.bot) {
        return;
    };
    client.musicBot.onMessage(message);
});

client.login('Your Discord bot token'); // Login with your bot token. You can find the token at https://discord.com/developers/applications/

🤖 Commands

  • PLAY

    • play,
    • add,
    • join
    • + <search string | video URL | playlist URL>

  • STOP

    • stop
    • kill
    • destroy
    • leave

  • NOW PLAYING

    • np
    • nowplaying
    • current

  • SKIP

    • skip
    • next
    • >>

  • QUEUE

    • queue
    • list
    • show

  • VOLUME

    • volume
    • setvolume
    • + <valid number beetween 0 and 100>

  • PAUSE

    • pause

  • RESUME

    • resume

  • REMOVE

    • remove
    • delete
    • + <valid number of a song position in the queue>

  • LYRICS

    • lyrics
    • + <song title> || or no args if a song is playing

🖼 Gif example

Foo

🚀 Other

This package is under MIT license.

Note: This package is not affiliated with Discord or YouTube.

If you have any problems, you can contact: RemyK#3876. Discord server: Server Link

Made with ❤ by RemyK

