A very simple and powerful music module for Discord bots. Control your music with reactions.
$ npm install discord-music-system@latest
const Discord = require('discord.js'); // Require discord.js
const client = new Discord.Client(); // Create the bot client.
const { MusicBot } = require('discord-music-system'); // Require the best package ever created on NPM (= require discord-music-system)
client.musicBot = new MusicBot(client, {
ytApiKey: 'YouTube API key',
prefix: '!', // Your bot prefix
language: 'en' // fr, en, es, pt
});
client.on('message', async message => {
if(message.author.bot) {
return;
};
client.musicBot.onMessage(message);
});
client.login('Your Discord bot token'); // Login with your bot token. You can find the token at https://discord.com/developers/applications/
PLAY
play,
add,
join
<search string | video URL | playlist URL>
STOP
stop
kill
destroy
leave
NOW PLAYING
np
nowplaying
current
SKIP
skip
next
>>
QUEUE
queue
list
show
VOLUME
volume
setvolume
<valid number beetween 0 and 100>
PAUSE
pause
RESUME
resume
REMOVE
remove
delete
<valid number of a song position in the queue>
LYRICS
lyrics
<song title> || or no args if a song is playing
This package is under MIT license.
Note: This package is not affiliated with Discord or YouTube.
If you have any problems, you can contact:
RemyK#3876.
Discord server: Server Link