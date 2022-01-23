Discord Music Player

Note: This is the v8 version of Discord Music Player for Discord.JS v13!

Discord Music Player is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily implement music commands. Everything is customizable, and everything can be done using this package - there are no limitations!

This package supports YouTube Videos & Playlists, Spotify Songs & Playlists, Apple Music Songs & Playlists. Package from version v7.0.0 is fully maintained by SushiBtw.

Installation

Node.JS v16 or newer is required to run this module.

npm install --save discord-music-player

Install @discordjs/opus:

npm install --save @discordjs/opus

Install FFMPEG!

Documentation

Discord Music Player documentation: https://discord-music-player.js.org/

Need some help?

Feel free to join Discord-Music-Player Discord Server and ask us about DMP.

Getting Started

The code bellow, will show you how to use DMP in your code.

Please define your Player after the client/bot definition.

[!] Remember to include the related voice Intents at the client options. [!]

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client({ intents : [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES] }); const settings = { prefix : '!' , token : 'YourBotTokenHere' }; const { Player } = require ( "discord-music-player" ); const player = new Player(client, { leaveOnEmpty : false , }); client.player = player; client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "I am ready to Play with DMP 🎶" ); }); client.login(settings.token);

Example Usage

const { RepeatMode } = require ( 'discord-music-player' ); client.on( 'messageCreate' , async (message) => { const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split( / +/g ); const command = args.shift(); let guildQueue = client.player.getQueue(message.guild.id); if (command === 'play' ) { let queue = client.player.createQueue(message.guild.id); await queue.join(message.member.voice.channel); let song = await queue.play(args.join( ' ' )).catch( _ => { if (!guildQueue) queue.stop(); }); } if (command === 'playlist' ) { let queue = client.player.createQueue(message.guild.id); await queue.join(message.member.voice.channel); let song = await queue.playlist(args.join( ' ' )).catch( _ => { if (!guildQueue) queue.stop(); }); } if (command === 'skip' ) { guildQueue.skip(); } if (command === 'stop' ) { guildQueue.stop(); } if (command === 'removeLoop' ) { guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.DISABLED); } if (command === 'toggleLoop' ) { guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.SONG); } if (command === 'toggleQueueLoop' ) { guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.QUEUE); } if (command === 'setVolume' ) { guildQueue.setVolume( parseInt (args[ 0 ])); } if (command === 'seek' ) { guildQueue.seek( parseInt (args[ 0 ]) * 1000 ); } if (command === 'clearQueue' ) { guildQueue.clearQueue(); } if (command === 'shuffle' ) { guildQueue.shuffle(); } if (command === 'getQueue' ) { console .log(guildQueue); } if (command === 'getVolume' ) { console .log(guildQueue.volume) } if (command === 'nowPlaying' ) { console .log( `Now playing: ${guildQueue.nowPlaying} ` ); } if (command === 'pause' ) { guildQueue.setPaused( true ); } if (command === 'resume' ) { guildQueue.setPaused( false ); } if (command === 'remove' ) { guildQueue.remove( parseInt (args[ 0 ])); } if (command === 'createProgressBar' ) { const ProgressBar = guildQueue.createProgressBar(); console .log(ProgressBar.prettier); } })

client.player .on( 'channelEmpty' , (queue) => console .log( `Everyone left the Voice Channel, queue ended.` )) .on( 'songAdd' , (queue, song) => console .log( `Song ${song} was added to the queue.` )) .on( 'playlistAdd' , (queue, playlist) => console .log( `Playlist ${playlist} with ${playlist.songs.length} was added to the queue.` )) .on( 'queueDestroyed' , (queue) => console .log( `The queue was destroyed.` )) .on( 'queueEnd' , (queue) => console .log( `The queue has ended.` )) .on( 'songChanged' , (queue, newSong, oldSong) => console .log( ` ${newSong} is now playing.` )) .on( 'songFirst' , (queue, song) => console .log( `Started playing ${song} .` )) .on( 'clientDisconnect' , (queue) => console .log( `I was kicked from the Voice Channel, queue ended.` )) .on( 'clientUndeafen' , (queue) => console .log( `I got undefeanded.` )) .on( 'error' , (error, queue) => { console .log( `Error: ${error} in ${queue.guild.name} ` ); });

Passing custom data

Queue

While running the Queue#createQueue() method you can pass a options#data object to hold custom data. This can be made in two ways:

await player.createQueue(message.guild.id, { data : { queueInitMessage : message, myObject : 'this will stay with the queue :)' , more : 'add more... there are no limitations...' } }); queue.setData({ whatever : 'you want :D' }); let queue = player.getQueue(message.guild.id); let initMessage = queue.data.queueInitMessage; await initMessage.channel.send( `This message object is hold in Queue :D` );

Song or Playlist

While running the Queue#play() /Queue#playlist() method you can pass a options#data object to hold custom data. This can be made in two ways: