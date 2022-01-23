Discord Music Player is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily implement music commands. Everything is customizable, and everything can be done using this package - there are no limitations!
This package supports YouTube Videos & Playlists, Spotify Songs & Playlists, Apple Music Songs & Playlists. Package from version v7.0.0 is fully maintained by SushiBtw.
Node.JS v16 or newer is required to run this module.
npm install --save discord-music-player
Install @discordjs/opus:
npm install --save @discordjs/opus
Install FFMPEG!
Discord Music Player documentation: https://discord-music-player.js.org/
Feel free to join Discord-Music-Player Discord Server and ask us about DMP.
The code bellow, will show you how to use DMP in your code.
Please define your Player after the client/bot definition.
[!] Remember to include the related voice Intents at the client options. [!]
const Discord = require("discord.js");
const client = new Discord.Client({
intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES]
});
const settings = {
prefix: '!',
token: 'YourBotTokenHere'
};
const { Player } = require("discord-music-player");
const player = new Player(client, {
leaveOnEmpty: false, // This options are optional.
});
// You can define the Player as *client.player* to easily access it.
client.player = player;
client.on("ready", () => {
console.log("I am ready to Play with DMP 🎶");
});
client.login(settings.token);
const { RepeatMode } = require('discord-music-player');
client.on('messageCreate', async (message) => {
const args = message.content.slice(settings.prefix.length).trim().split(/ +/g);
const command = args.shift();
let guildQueue = client.player.getQueue(message.guild.id);
if(command === 'play') {
let queue = client.player.createQueue(message.guild.id);
await queue.join(message.member.voice.channel);
let song = await queue.play(args.join(' ')).catch(_ => {
if(!guildQueue)
queue.stop();
});
}
if(command === 'playlist') {
let queue = client.player.createQueue(message.guild.id);
await queue.join(message.member.voice.channel);
let song = await queue.playlist(args.join(' ')).catch(_ => {
if(!guildQueue)
queue.stop();
});
}
if(command === 'skip') {
guildQueue.skip();
}
if(command === 'stop') {
guildQueue.stop();
}
if(command === 'removeLoop') {
guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.DISABLED); // or 0 instead of RepeatMode.DISABLED
}
if(command === 'toggleLoop') {
guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.SONG); // or 1 instead of RepeatMode.SONG
}
if(command === 'toggleQueueLoop') {
guildQueue.setRepeatMode(RepeatMode.QUEUE); // or 2 instead of RepeatMode.QUEUE
}
if(command === 'setVolume') {
guildQueue.setVolume(parseInt(args[0]));
}
if(command === 'seek') {
guildQueue.seek(parseInt(args[0]) * 1000);
}
if(command === 'clearQueue') {
guildQueue.clearQueue();
}
if(command === 'shuffle') {
guildQueue.shuffle();
}
if(command === 'getQueue') {
console.log(guildQueue);
}
if(command === 'getVolume') {
console.log(guildQueue.volume)
}
if(command === 'nowPlaying') {
console.log(`Now playing: ${guildQueue.nowPlaying}`);
}
if(command === 'pause') {
guildQueue.setPaused(true);
}
if(command === 'resume') {
guildQueue.setPaused(false);
}
if(command === 'remove') {
guildQueue.remove(parseInt(args[0]));
}
if(command === 'createProgressBar') {
const ProgressBar = guildQueue.createProgressBar();
// [======> ][00:35/2:20]
console.log(ProgressBar.prettier);
}
})
// Init the event listener only once (at the top of your code).
client.player
// Emitted when channel was empty.
.on('channelEmpty', (queue) =>
console.log(`Everyone left the Voice Channel, queue ended.`))
// Emitted when a song was added to the queue.
.on('songAdd', (queue, song) =>
console.log(`Song ${song} was added to the queue.`))
// Emitted when a playlist was added to the queue.
.on('playlistAdd', (queue, playlist) =>
console.log(`Playlist ${playlist} with ${playlist.songs.length} was added to the queue.`))
// Emitted when there was no more music to play.
.on('queueDestroyed', (queue) =>
console.log(`The queue was destroyed.`))
// Emitted when the queue was destroyed (either by ending or stopping).
.on('queueEnd', (queue) =>
console.log(`The queue has ended.`))
// Emitted when a song changed.
.on('songChanged', (queue, newSong, oldSong) =>
console.log(`${newSong} is now playing.`))
// Emitted when a first song in the queue started playing.
.on('songFirst', (queue, song) =>
console.log(`Started playing ${song}.`))
// Emitted when someone disconnected the bot from the channel.
.on('clientDisconnect', (queue) =>
console.log(`I was kicked from the Voice Channel, queue ended.`))
// Emitted when deafenOnJoin is true and the bot was undeafened
.on('clientUndeafen', (queue) =>
console.log(`I got undefeanded.`))
// Emitted when there was an error in runtime
.on('error', (error, queue) => {
console.log(`Error: ${error} in ${queue.guild.name}`);
});
While running the
Queue#createQueue() method you can pass a
options#data object to hold custom data.
This can be made in two ways:
// Pass custom data
await player.createQueue(message.guild.id, {
data: {
queueInitMessage: message,
myObject: 'this will stay with the queue :)',
more: 'add more... there are no limitations...'
}
});
// Or by using
queue.setData({
whatever: 'you want :D'
});
// Access custom data
let queue = player.getQueue(message.guild.id);
let initMessage = queue.data.queueInitMessage;
await initMessage.channel.send(`This message object is hold in Queue :D`);
While running the
Queue#play()/Queue#playlist() method you can pass a
options#data object to hold custom data.
This can be made in two ways:
// Play the song
let song = await queue.play('Born in the USA!');
// Set song data
song.setData({
initMessage: message
});
// Play the playlist
let playlist = await queue.playlist('https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDLGxnP4y2mGKGEqwxWTRkd3HtrrVTMdU');
// Set playlist data (will set data for each song in the playlist)
song.setData({
initMessage: message
});
// Access custom data
let queue = player.getQueue(message.guild.id);
let { initMessage } = queue.nowPlaying.data;
await initMessage.channel.send(`This message object is hold in Song :D`);