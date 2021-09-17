openbase logo
dm

discord-markdown

by Brussell
2.5.1 (see all)

A markdown parser with the same rules as Discord

Documentation
186

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

discord-markdown

A markdown parser for Discord messages.

Using

yarn add discord-markdown
npm i discord-markdown

For browser use, import dist/discord-markdown.min.js

const { parser, htmlOutput, toHTML } = require('discord-markdown');

console.log(toHTML('This **is** a __test__'));
// => This <strong>is</strong> a <u>test</u>

Fenced codeblocks will include highlight.js tags and classes.

Options

const { toHTML } = require('discord-markdown');
toHTML('This **is** a __test__', options);

options is an object with the following properties (all are optional):

  • embed: Boolean (default: false), if it should parse embed contents (rules are slightly different)
  • escapeHTML: Boolean (default: true), if it should escape HTML
  • discordOnly: Boolean (default: false), if it should only parse the discord-specific stuff
  • discordCallback: Object, callbacks used for discord parsing. Each receive an object with different properties, and are expected to return an HTML escaped string
    • user: (id: Number) User mentions "@someperson"
    • channel: (id: Number) Channel mentions "#somechannel"
    • role: (id: Number) Role mentions "@somerole"
    • everyone: () Everyone mention "@everyone"
    • here: () Here mention "@here"
  • cssModuleNames: Object, maps CSS class names to CSS module class names

Mention and Emoji Handling

Using the discordCallback option you can define custom functions to handle parsing mention and emoji content. You can use these to turn IDs into names.

Example:

const { toHTML } = require('discord-markdown');
toHTML('This is a mention for <@95286900801146880>', {
    discordCallback: {
        user: node => '@' + users[node.id];
    }
}); // -> This is a mention for @Brussell

Customizing

It is possible to change the rules used by discord-markdown. Take a look at the code to see how to create your own modified rule set.

Contributing

Find an inconsistency? File an issue or submit a pull request with the fix and updated test(s).

