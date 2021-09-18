Discord Logs is a powerful package which add many useful events to your Discord.js (v13) client!
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client({
intents: [
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_PRESENCES,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS
]
});
const logs = require('discord-logs');
logs(client);
// Access to new events, like guildMemberBoost!
client.on('guildMemberBoost', (member) => {
console.log(`${member.user.tag} just boosted ${member.guild.name}!`);
});
client.login('YOUR_DISCORD_BOT_TOKEN');
You can enable debug to try to know why an event is not working:
const logs = require('discord-logs');
logs(client, {
debug: true
});