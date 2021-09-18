openbase logo
dl

discord-logs

by Androz
2.0.1 (see all)

📝Framework that simplify the usage of advanced Discord logs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Discord Logs

downloadsBadge versionBadge

Discord Logs is a powerful package which add many useful events to your Discord.js (v13) client!

const Discord = require('discord.js');
const client = new Discord.Client({
    intents: [
        Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS,
        Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES,
        Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES,
        Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_PRESENCES,
        Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS
    ]
});
const logs = require('discord-logs');
logs(client);

// Access to new events, like guildMemberBoost!
client.on('guildMemberBoost', (member) => {
    console.log(`${member.user.tag} just boosted ${member.guild.name}!`);
});

client.login('YOUR_DISCORD_BOT_TOKEN');

Click here to see the list of all the handled events!

Troubleshooting

You can enable debug to try to know why an event is not working:

const logs = require('discord-logs');
logs(client, {
    debug: true
});

