Discord Logs

Discord Logs is a powerful package which add many useful events to your Discord.js (v13) client!

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ); const client = new Discord.Client({ intents : [ Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_VOICE_STATES, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_PRESENCES, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS ] }); const logs = require ( 'discord-logs' ); logs(client); client.on( 'guildMemberBoost' , (member) => { console .log( ` ${member.user.tag} just boosted ${member.guild.name} !` ); }); client.login( 'YOUR_DISCORD_BOT_TOKEN' );

Troubleshooting

You can enable debug to try to know why an event is not working: