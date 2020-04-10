A Little Notice:

This project is NO LONGER SUPPORTED and does NOT function. Do not use this. This repo serves as and archive of my work. If anyone wishes to re-upload this project, re-do it, or use it in any way you have my full permission. I am no longer supporting or working on this or any other projects not listed on my personal Discord or website anymore. You may still join the Discord by clicking here.

Discord MusicBot Addon

This module is a simple Node.js based music extension/bot for Discord.js projects using YouTube. This was originally an update of an older addon for newer versions of Discord.js but not serves as it's own module.

The commands available are: (default names)

musichelp [command] : Displays help text for commands by this addon, or help for a specific command.

play <url>|<search string> : Play audio from YouTube.

search <search string> : Search's for up to 10 videos from YT.

skip [number] : Skip a song or multi songs with skip [some number].

queue [position] : Display the current queue.

pause : Pause music playback.

resume : Resume music playback.

remove [position] : Remove a song from the queue by position.

volume : Adjust the playback volume between 1 and 200.

leave : Clears the song queue and leaves the channel.

clearqueue : Clears the song queue.

: Clears the song queue. np : Show the current playing song.

Permissions:

If anyoneCanSkip is true, anyone can skip songs in the queue.

If anyoneCanAdjust is true, anyone can adjust the volume.

is true, anyone can adjust the volume. If ownerOverMember is true, the set ID of the user ( ownerID ) will over-ride permissions from the bot.

Installation

Pre-installation:

npm install discord.js

It is recommended to have the stable branch. ffmpeg installed correctly for your OS/env.

Allows the bot to join voice as well as speak. npm install node-opus or npm install opusscript

Required for voice. Discord.js prefers node-opus.

Installation:

npm install discord.js-musicbot-addon

If you have troubles installing, see this link or join the discord server. Note that the NPM version will be slightly behind the GitHub version.

Examples

See this page on the repo for examples.

Options & Config.

Most options are optional and thus not needed.

The options you can pass in music.start(client, {options}) and their types is as followed:

Basic Options.

Option Type Description Default youtubeKey String A YouTube Data API3 key. Required to run. NaN botPrefix String The prefix of the bot. Defaults to "!". Can also be a Map of prefix's. ! messageNewSong Boolean Whether or not to send a message when a new song starts playing. true bigPicture Boolean Whether to use a large (true) image or small (false) for embeds. false maxQueueSize Number Max queue size allowed. Defaults 100. Set to 0 for unlimited. 50 defVolume Number The default volume of music. 1 - 200. 50 anyoneCanSkip Boolean Whether or not anyone can skip. false messageHelp Boolean Whether to message the user on help command usage. If it can't, it will send it in the channel like normal. false botAdmins Object/Array An array of Discord user ID's to be admins as the bot. They will ignore permissions for the bot. [ ] anyoneCanAdjust Boolean Whether anyone can adjust volume. false ownerOverMember Boolean Whether the owner over-rides CanAdjust and CanSkip . false anyoneCanLeave Boolean Whether anyone can make the bot leave the currently connected channel. false ownerID String The ID of the Discord user to be seen as the owner. Required if using ownerOverMember . NaN logging Boolean Some extra none needed logging (such as caught errors that didn't crash the bot, etc). true requesterName Boolean Whether or not to display the username of the song requester. true inlineEmbeds Boolean Whether or not to make embed fields inline (help command and some fields are excluded). false musicPresence Boolean Whether or not to make the bot set its presence to currently playing music. false clearPresence Boolean Whether or not to clear the presence instead of setting it to "nothing" false insertMusic Boolean Whether or not to insert the music bot data into <Client>.music on start. false channelWhitelist Object/Array Sets a list of ID's allow when running messages. [ ] channelBlacklist Object/Array Sets a list of ID's ignore when running messages. [ ] bitRate String Sets the preferred bitRate for the Discord.js stream to use. "120000" nextPresence PresenceData PresenceData to set after instead of clearing it (clearPresence). null

Multi-Prefix Option Example

<Client>.guilds.forEach <Music>.start(<Client>, { youtubeKey: "Data Key", botPrefix: <MapObject> }); // Exmaple Map Structure {serverID: { prefix: "!" } }

See examples for more info.

Cooldown

Option Type Description Default cooldown Object The main cooldown object cooldown.enabled Boolean Whether or not cooldowns are enabled. true cooldown.timer Number Time in MS that cooldowns last. 10000 cooldown.exclude Object/Array Array of command names to exclude. Uses default names, not set names ["volume","queue","pause","resume","np"]

Command Options.

Commands pass a bit different. Each command follows the same format as below. Valid entries are play , remove , help , np , queue , volume , pause , resume , skip , clearqueue , loop , leave , shuffle , deletequeue .