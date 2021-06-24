Connects Discord and IRC channels by sending messages back and forth.

Example

Installation and usage

Note: discord-irc requires Node.js version 12 or newer, as it depends on discord.js. Future versions may require newer Node.js versions, though we should support active releases.

Before you can run discord-irc you need to create a configuration file by following the instructions here. After you've done that you can replace /path/to/config.json in the commands below with the path to your newly created configuration file - or just config.json if it's in the same directory as the one you're starting the bot from.

When you've done that you can install and start the bot either through npm:

$ npm install -g discord-irc $ discord-irc --config /path/to/config.json

or by cloning the repository:

In the repository folder: $ npm install $ npm run build $ npm start -- --config /path/to/config.json

It can also be used as a module:

import discordIRC from 'discord-irc' ; import config from './config.json' ; discordIRC(config);

Docker

As an alternative to running discord-irc directly on your machine, we provide a Docker container image. After creating a configuration file, you can fetch the image from Docker Hub and run it with the following command:

docker run -v /path/to/config:/config/config.json discordirc/discord-irc

If you've checked out the repository already, you can build the Docker image locally and run that instead:

docker build -t discord-irc . docker run -v /path/to/config:/config/config.json discord-irc

Note that the path to the config file on the host ( /path/to/config ) must be a valid absolute path to a config file. Otherwise, you may get the error "illegal operation on a directory".

Configuration

First you need to create a Discord bot user, which you can do by following the instructions here.

Example configuration

[ { "nickname" : "test2" , "server" : "irc.testbot.org" , "discordToken" : "botwantsin123" , "channelMapping" : { "#other-discord" : "#new-irc-channel" } }, { "nickname" : "test" , "server" : "irc.bottest.org" , "discordToken" : "botwantsin123" , "autoSendCommands" : [ [ "PRIVMSG" , "NickServ" , "IDENTIFY password" ], [ "MODE" , "test" , "+x" ], [ "AUTH" , "test" , "password" ] ], "channelMapping" : { "#discord" : "#irc channel-password" , "1234567890" : "#channel" }, "ircOptions" : { "floodProtection" : false , "floodProtectionDelay" : 1000 , "port" : "6697" , "secure" : true , "sasl" : true , "username" : "test" , "password" : "p455w0rd" }, "format" : { "commandPrelude" : "Command sent by {$nickname}" , "ircText" : "<{$displayUsername}> {$text}" , "urlAttachment" : "<{$displayUsername}> {$attachmentURL}" , "discord" : "**<{$author}>** {$withMentions}" , "webhookAvatarURL" : "https://robohash.org/{$nickname}" }, "ircNickColor" : false , "ircNickColors" : [ 'light_blue' , 'dark_blue' , 'light_red' , 'dark_red' , 'light_green' , 'dark_green' , 'magenta' , 'light_magenta' , 'orange' , 'yellow' , 'cyan' , 'light_cyan' ], "parallelPingFix" : true , "commandCharacters" : [ "!" , "." ], "ircStatusNotices" : true , "ignoreUsers" : { "irc" : [ "irc_nick1" , "irc_nick2" ], "discord" : [ "discord_nick1" , "discord_nick2" ], "discordIds" : [ "198528216523210752" ] }, "webhooks" : { "#discord" : "https://discord.com/api/webhooks/id/token" } } ]

The ircOptions object is passed directly to irc-upd (available options).

To retrieve a discord channel ID, write \#channel on the relevant server – it should produce something of the form <#1234567890> , which you can then use in the channelMapping config.

Webhooks

Webhooks lets you override nicknames and avatars, so messages coming from IRC can appear as regular Discord messages:

To enable webhooks, follow part 1 of this guide to create and retrieve a webhook URL for a specific channel, then enable it in discord-irc's config as follows:

"webhooks" : { "#discord-channel" : "https://discord.com/api/webhooks/id/token" }

Encodings

If you encounter trouble with some characters being corrupted from some clients (particularly umlauted characters, such as ä or ö ), try installing the optional dependencies iconv and node-icu-charset-detector . The bot will produce a warning when started if the IRC library is unable to convert between encodings.

Further information can be found in the installation section of irc-upd.

Tests

Run the tests with:

$ npm test

Style Guide

discord-irc follows the Airbnb Style Guide. ESLint is used to make sure this is followed correctly, which can be run with: