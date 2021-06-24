Connects Discord and IRC channels by sending messages back and forth.
Note: discord-irc requires Node.js version 12 or newer, as it depends on discord.js. Future versions may require newer Node.js versions, though we should support active releases.
Before you can run discord-irc you need to create a configuration file by
following the instructions here.
After you've done that you can replace
/path/to/config.json in the commands
below with the path to your newly created configuration file - or just
config.json if it's
in the same directory as the one you're starting the bot from.
When you've done that you can install and start the bot either through npm:
$ npm install -g discord-irc
$ discord-irc --config /path/to/config.json
or by cloning the repository:
In the repository folder:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm start -- --config /path/to/config.json # Note the extra double dash
It can also be used as a module:
import discordIRC from 'discord-irc';
import config from './config.json';
discordIRC(config);
As an alternative to running discord-irc directly on your machine, we provide a Docker container image. After creating a configuration file, you can fetch the image from Docker Hub and run it with the following command:
docker run -v /path/to/config:/config/config.json discordirc/discord-irc
If you've checked out the repository already, you can build the Docker image locally and run that instead:
docker build -t discord-irc .
docker run -v /path/to/config:/config/config.json discord-irc
Note that the path to the config file on the host (
/path/to/config) must be a valid absolute path to a config file.
Otherwise, you may get the error "illegal operation on a directory".
First you need to create a Discord bot user, which you can do by following the instructions here.
[
// Bot 1 (minimal configuration):
{
"nickname": "test2",
"server": "irc.testbot.org",
"discordToken": "botwantsin123",
"channelMapping": {
"#other-discord": "#new-irc-channel"
}
},
// Bot 2 (advanced options):
{
"nickname": "test",
"server": "irc.bottest.org",
"discordToken": "botwantsin123",
"autoSendCommands": [ // Commands that will be sent on connect
["PRIVMSG", "NickServ", "IDENTIFY password"],
["MODE", "test", "+x"],
["AUTH", "test", "password"]
],
"channelMapping": { // Maps each Discord-channel to an IRC-channel, used to direct messages to the correct place
"#discord": "#irc channel-password", // Add channel keys after the channel name
"1234567890": "#channel" // Use a discord channel ID instead of its name (so you can rename it or to disambiguate)
},
"ircOptions": { // Optional node-irc options
"floodProtection": false, // On by default
"floodProtectionDelay": 1000, // 500 by default
"port": "6697", // 6697 by default
"secure": true, // enable SSL, false by default
"sasl": true, // false by default
"username": "test", // nodeirc by default
"password": "p455w0rd" // empty by default
},
"format": { // Optional custom formatting options
// Patterns, represented by {$patternName}, are replaced when sending messages
"commandPrelude": "Command sent by {$nickname}", // Message sent before a command
"ircText": "<{$displayUsername}> {$text}", // When sending a message to IRC
"urlAttachment": "<{$displayUsername}> {$attachmentURL}", // When sending a Discord attachment to IRC
"discord": "**<{$author}>** {$withMentions}", // When sending a message to Discord
// Other patterns that can be used:
// {$discordChannel} (e.g. #general)
// {$ircChannel} (e.g. #irc)
"webhookAvatarURL": "https://robohash.org/{$nickname}" // Default avatar to use for webhook messages
},
"ircNickColor": false, // Gives usernames a color in IRC for better readability (on by default)
"ircNickColors": ['light_blue', 'dark_blue', 'light_red', 'dark_red', 'light_green', 'dark_green', 'magenta', 'light_magenta', 'orange', 'yellow', 'cyan', 'light_cyan'], // Which irc-upd colors to use
"parallelPingFix": true, // Prevents users of both IRC and Discord from being mentioned in IRC when they speak in Discord (off by default)
// Makes the bot hide the username prefix for messages that start
// with one of these characters (commands):
"commandCharacters": ["!", "."],
"ircStatusNotices": true, // Enables notifications in Discord when people join/part in the relevant IRC channel
"ignoreUsers": {
"irc": ["irc_nick1", "irc_nick2"], // Ignore specified IRC nicks and do not send their messages to Discord.
"discord": ["discord_nick1", "discord_nick2"], // Ignore specified Discord nicks and do not send their messages to IRC.
"discordIds": ["198528216523210752"] // Ignore specified Discord ids and do not send their messages to IRC.
},
// List of webhooks per channel
"webhooks": {
"#discord": "https://discord.com/api/webhooks/id/token"
}
}
]
The
ircOptions object is passed directly to irc-upd (available options).
To retrieve a discord channel ID, write
\#channel on the relevant server – it should produce something of the form
<#1234567890>, which you can then use in the
channelMapping config.
Webhooks lets you override nicknames and avatars, so messages coming from IRC can appear as regular Discord messages:
To enable webhooks, follow part 1 of this guide to create and retrieve a webhook URL for a specific channel, then enable it in discord-irc's config as follows:
"webhooks": {
"#discord-channel": "https://discord.com/api/webhooks/id/token"
}
If you encounter trouble with some characters being corrupted from some clients (particularly umlauted characters, such as
ä or
ö), try installing the optional dependencies
iconv and
node-icu-charset-detector.
The bot will produce a warning when started if the IRC library is unable to convert between encodings.
Further information can be found in the installation section of irc-upd.
Run the tests with:
$ npm test
discord-irc follows the Airbnb Style Guide. ESLint is used to make sure this is followed correctly, which can be run with:
$ npm run lint