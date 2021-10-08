Types and helper functions that may come in handy when you implement a Discord Interactions webhook.
npm install discord-interactions
Use the
InteractionType and
InteractionResponseType enums to figure out how to respond to a webhook.
Use
verifyKey to check a request signature:
const signature = req.get('X-Signature-Ed25519');
const timestamp = req.get('X-Signature-Timestamp');
const isValidRequest = verifyKey(req.rawBody, signature, timestamp, 'MY_CLIENT_PUBLIC_KEY');
if (!isValidRequest) {
return res.status(401).end('Bad request signature');
}
Note that
req.rawBody must be populated by a middleware (it is also set by some cloud function providers).
If you're using an express-like API, you can simplify things by using the
verifyKeyMiddleware. For example:
app.post('/interactions', verifyKeyMiddleware('MY_CLIENT_PUBLIC_KEY'), (req, res) => {
const message = req.body;
if (message.type === InteractionType.APPLICATION_COMMAND) {
res.send({
type: InteractionResponseType.CHANNEL_MESSAGE_WITH_SOURCE,
data: {
content: 'Hello world',
},
});
}
});
Make sure that you do not use other middlewares like
body-parser, which tamper with the request body, for interaction routes.
This module exports the following:
An enum of interaction types that can be POSTed to your webhook endpoint.
An enum of response types you may provide in reply to Discord's webhook.
An enum of flags you can set on your response data.
Verify a signed payload POSTed to your webhook endpoint.
Express-style middleware that will verify request signatures (make sure you include this before any other middleware that modifies the request body).