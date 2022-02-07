A powerfull module that allow you to generate awesome images.

Bugs and glitches

Feel free to report all bugs and glitches by creating an issue in the issue section.

A correct and understandable issue contains :

Steps to reproduce

Code that summonned the error

The complete error

Download

You can download it from npmjs.

npm i discord-image-generation

Configuration

The first step is to import the module in your code.

const DIG = require ( "discord-image-generation" );

Then you have to request your image and send it as an attachement.

Discord.js v12

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ) const bot = new Discord.Client() const DIG = require ( "discord-image-generation" ); > You can also destructure to avoid repeating DIG. bot.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ok" ); }) bot.on( "message" , async (message) => { if (message.content === "*delete" ) { let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic : false , format : 'png' }); let img = await new DIG.Delete().getImage(avatar) let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "delete.png" );; message.channel.send(attach) } if (message.content === "*blur" ) { let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic : false , format : 'png' }); let img = await new DIG.Blur().getImage(avatar) let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed() .setTitle( "Blur" ) .setImage( "attachment://delete.png" ) let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "blur.png" );; message.channel.send({ embed : embed, files : [attach]) } }) bot.login( "super_secret_token" )

Discord.js v13

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ) const bot = new Discord.Client() const DIG = require ( "discord-image-generation" ); > You can also destructure to avoid repeating DIG. bot.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "ok" ); }) bot.on( "messageCreate" , async (message) => { if (message.content === "*delete" ) { let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic : false , format : 'png' }); let img = await new DIG.Delete().getImage(avatar) let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "delete.png" );; message.channel.send({ files : [attach] }) } if (message.content === "*blur" ) { let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic : false , format : 'png' }); let img = await new DIG.Blur().getImage(avatar) let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed() .setTitle( "Blur" ) .setImage( "attachment://delete.png" ) let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "blur.png" );; message.channel.send({ embeds : [embed], files : [attach]) } }) bot.login( "super_secret_token" )

Available images

Filters

new DIG.Blur().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Level(Number)>`);

new DIG.Gay().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Greyscale().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Invert().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Sepia().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Gifs

new DIG.Blink().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`.....);

You can add as many images as you want

new DIG.Triggered().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Montage

new DIG.Ad().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Affect().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Batslap().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

new DIG.Beautiful().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Bed().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

new DIG.Bobross().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.ConfusedStonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Delete().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.DiscordBlack().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

new DIG.DiscordBlue().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

new DIG.DoubleStonk().getImage(`<Avatar`, `<Avatar2>`)

new DIG.Facepalm().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Hitler().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Jail().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Karaba().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Kiss().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

new DIG.LisaPresentation().getImage(`<Text>`);

Limited to 300char

(Thanks to sιмση ℓεcℓεяε#5765)

new DIG.Mms().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.NotStonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Podium().getImage(`<Avatar1>, <Avatar2>, <Avatar2>, <Name1>, <Name2>, <Name3>`);

new DIG.Poutine().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Rip().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Spank().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

new DIG.Stonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Tatoo().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

new DIG.Thomas().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Trash().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Wanted().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Currency>`);

Currency ($, €, ...)

Utils

new DIG.Circle().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

new DIG.Color().getImage(`<Color>`);

An hex color is needed, like "#FF0000"

