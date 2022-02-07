openbase logo
dig

discord-image-generation

by Mr¤KayJayDee
1.4.9

discord-image-generation is a powerfull module that allow you to generate awesome images.

Readme

discord-image-generation

A powerfull module that allow you to generate awesome images.

Bugs and glitches

Feel free to report all bugs and glitches by creating an issue in the issue section.

A correct and understandable issue contains :

  • Steps to reproduce
  • Code that summonned the error
  • The complete error

Please join this community server to follow all my projects or if you need help.

Links:

Support Server Community

Amandine support server

Amandine Discord Bot Support Server

Amandine support server

Download

You can download it from npmjs.

npm i discord-image-generation

Configuration

The first step is to import the module in your code.

const DIG = require("discord-image-generation");

Then you have to request your image and send it as an attachement.

Discord.js v12

// Import the discord.js library.
const Discord = require("discord.js")
// Create a new discord.js client.
const bot = new Discord.Client()

const DIG = require("discord-image-generation");
> You can also destructure to avoid repeating DIG.

// Listen to the ready event
bot.on("ready", () => {
    console.log("ok");  
})

// Listen to the message event
bot.on("message", async (message) => {
    // Send the image in a simple message
    if (message.content === "*delete") {
        // Get the avatarUrl of the user
        let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic: false, format: 'png' });
        // Make the image
        let img = await new DIG.Delete().getImage(avatar)
        // Add the image as an attachement
        let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "delete.png");;
        message.channel.send(attach)
    }
    // Send the message with the image attached to an embed
    if (message.content === "*blur") {
        // Get the avatarUrl of the user
        let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic: false, format: 'png' });
        // Make the image
        let img = await new DIG.Blur().getImage(avatar)
        // Add the image as an attachement
        let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed()
            .setTitle("Blur")
            .setImage("attachment://delete.png")
        let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "blur.png");;
        message.channel.send({ embed: embed, files: [attach])
    }
})

// Log in to the bot
bot.login("super_secret_token")

Discord.js v13

// Import the discord.js library.
const Discord = require("discord.js")
// Create a new discord.js client.
const bot = new Discord.Client()

const DIG = require("discord-image-generation");
> You can also destructure to avoid repeating DIG.

// Listen to the ready event
bot.on("ready", () => {
    console.log("ok");  
})

// Listen to the message event
bot.on("messageCreate", async (message) => {
    // Send the image in a simple message
    if (message.content === "*delete") {
        // Get the avatarUrl of the user
        let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic: false, format: 'png' });
        // Make the image
        let img = await new DIG.Delete().getImage(avatar)
        // Add the image as an attachement
        let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "delete.png");;
        message.channel.send({ files: [attach] })
    }
    // Send the message with the image attached to an embed
    if (message.content === "*blur") {
        // Get the avatarUrl of the user
        let avatar = message.author.displayAvatarURL({ dynamic: false, format: 'png' });
        // Make the image
        let img = await new DIG.Blur().getImage(avatar)
        // Add the image as an attachement
        let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed()
            .setTitle("Blur")
            .setImage("attachment://delete.png")
        let attach = new Discord.MessageAttachment(img, "blur.png");;
        message.channel.send({ embeds: [embed], files: [attach])
    }
})

// Log in to the bot
bot.login("super_secret_token")

Available images

Filters

  • new DIG.Blur().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Level(Number)>`);

Blur

  • new DIG.Gay().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Gay

  • new DIG.Greyscale().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Greyscale

  • new DIG.Invert().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Invert

  • new DIG.Sepia().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Sepia

Gifs

  • new DIG.Blink().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`.....);

You can add as many images as you want

Blink

  • new DIG.Triggered().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Triggered

Montage

  • new DIG.Ad().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Ad

  • new DIG.Affect().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Affect

  • new DIG.Batslap().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

Batslap

  • new DIG.Beautiful().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Beautiful

  • new DIG.Bed().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

Bed

  • new DIG.Bobross().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Bobross

  • new DIG.ConfusedStonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

ConfusedStonk

  • new DIG.Delete().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Delete

  • new DIG.DiscordBlack().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

DiscordBlack

  • new DIG.DiscordBlue().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

DiscordBlue

  • new DIG.DoubleStonk().getImage(`<Avatar`, `<Avatar2>`)

DoubleStonk

  • new DIG.Facepalm().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Facepalm

  • new DIG.Hitler().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Hitler

  • new DIG.Jail().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Jail

  • new DIG.Karaba().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Karaba

  • new DIG.Kiss().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

Kiss

  • new DIG.LisaPresentation().getImage(`<Text>`);

LisaPresentation

Limited to 300char

(Thanks to sιмση ℓεcℓεяε#5765)

  • new DIG.Mms().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

MMS

  • new DIG.NotStonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

NotStonk

  • new DIG.Podium().getImage(`<Avatar1>, <Avatar2>, <Avatar2>, <Name1>, <Name2>, <Name3>`);

Podium

  • new DIG.Poutine().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Poutine

  • new DIG.Rip().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

RIP

  • new DIG.Spank().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Avatar2>`);

Spank

  • new DIG.Stonk().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Stonk

  • new DIG.Tatoo().getImage(`<Avatar>`)

Tatoo

  • new DIG.Thomas().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Thomas

  • new DIG.Trash().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Trash

  • new DIG.Wanted().getImage(`<Avatar>`, `<Currency>`);

Currency ($, €, ...)

Wanted

Utils

  • new DIG.Circle().getImage(`<Avatar>`);

Circle

  • new DIG.Color().getImage(`<Color>`);

An hex color is needed, like "#FF0000"

Color

Changelog

v1.4.8

v1.4.7

  • Improved Blink() generation, now supports adding an insane amount of images ^^

v1.4.5

  • Added Karaba()
  • Fixed some errors returns that were not the same

v1.4.0

  • Added DiscordBlack() and DiscordBlue()
  • Added ESLint and fixed all problems
  • Use of the function file in LisaPresentation() instead of an in file function

v1.3.9

  • Edited links in README
  • Bumped jimp from 0.14.0 to 0.16.1

v1.3.8

  • Edited the Rip() image
  • Fixed the Spank() colors

v1.3.4

  • Added bobross()

v1.3.2

  • Added Stonk()
  • Added NotStonk()
  • Added DoubleStonk()
  • Added ConfusedStonk()

v1.2.12

v1.2.9

  • Added Podium()
  • Added Ad()
  • Added Poutine()
  • Fixed Wanted()
  • Bumped jimp from ^0.13.0 to ^0.14.0

v1.1.5

  • Added LisaPresentation

v1.1.2

  • Fixed invalid path
  • Moved assets folder

v1.0.0

  • Changed the full structure
    • Sorted all files in folders
    • Sorted all files in the README
  • Fixed new Wanted() text bug
  • Added new Blink()
  • Added a timeout options for new Triggered()
  • Fixed the triggered example not animated
  • Added some keywords
  • Bumped jimp from ^0.12.1 to ^0.13.0
  • Added workflow to auto publish to npm and github packages on push

v0.1.14

  • Updated .thomas() example

v0.1.13

  • Added example for .tatoo()
  • Fixed the litle hole at the top of the users pic on .thomas()

v0.1.12

  • Saved all examples to imgur

v0.1.11

  • Added .tatoo()
  • Updated JSDoc

v0.1.9

  • Added options for the wanted.
    • The base image has been updated
    • There is now a random price diplayed
    • You can now configure a currency
  • Added .thomas()

Thanks to Alex15#0010 for the big help ! ❤

