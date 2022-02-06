Discord Giveaways is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily create giveaways!
npm install --save discord-giveaways
You can read this example bot on GitHub: discord-giveaways-bot
Required Discord Intents:
GUILDS and
GUILD_MESSAGE_REACTIONS.
Optional Discord Privileged Intent for better performance:
GUILD_MEMBERS.
const Discord = require('discord.js'),
client = new Discord.Client({
intents: [
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGE_REACTIONS,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS // Optional, for better performance
]
}),
settings = {
prefix: 'g!',
token: 'Your Discord Bot Token'
};
// Requires Manager from discord-giveaways
const { GiveawaysManager } = require('discord-giveaways');
// Starts updating currents giveaways
const manager = new GiveawaysManager(client, {
storage: './giveaways.json',
default: {
botsCanWin: false,
embedColor: '#FF0000',
embedColorEnd: '#000000',
reaction: '🎉'
}
});
// We now have a giveawaysManager property to access the manager everywhere!
client.giveawaysManager = manager;
client.on('ready', () => {
console.log('I\'m ready!');
});
client.login(settings.token);
After that, giveaways that are not yet completed will start to be updated again and new giveaways can be started. You can pass an options object to customize the giveaways. Here is a list of them:
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
const ms = require('ms');
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'start') {
// /start 2d 1 Awesome prize!
// Will create a giveaway with a duration of two days, with one winner and the prize will be "Awesome prize!"
const duration = interaction.options.getString('duration');
const winnerCount = interaction.options.getInteger('winners');
const prize = interaction.options.getString('prize');
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: ms(duration),
winnerCount,
prize
}).then((gData) => {
console.log(gData); // {...} (messageId, end date and more)
});
// And the giveaway has started!
}
});
This allows you to start a new giveaway. Once the
start() function is called, the giveaway starts, and you only have to observe the result, the package does the rest!
The command examples below (reroll, edit delete, end) can be executed on any server your bot is a member of if a person has the
prize or the
messageId of a giveaway. To prevent abuse we recommend to check if the
prize or the
messageId that was provided by the command user is for a giveaway on the same server, if it is not, then cancel the command execution.
const giveaway =
// Search with giveaway prize
client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.find((g) => g.guildId === interaction.guildId && g.prize === interaction.options.getString('query')) ||
// Search with messageId
client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.find((g) => g.guildId === interaction.guildId && g.messageId === interaction.options.getString('query'));
// If no giveaway was found
if (!giveaway) return interaction.channel.send('Unable to find a giveaway for `'+ args.join(' ') +'`.');
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'reroll') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.reroll(messageId).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway rerolled!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'edit') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.edit(messageId, {
addTime: 5000,
newWinnerCount: 3,
newPrize: 'New Prize!'
}).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway updated!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
Date.now() + 60000).
Note: to reduce giveaway duration, define
addTime with a negative number! For example
addTime: -5000 will reduce giveaway duration by 5 seconds!
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'delete') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.delete(messageId).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway deleted!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
⚠️ Note: when you use the delete function, the giveaway data and the message of the giveaway are deleted (by default). You cannot restore a giveaway once you have deleted it!
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'end') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.end(messageId).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway ended!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'pause') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.pause(messageId).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway paused!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
GiveawayMessages#drawing in the paused embed, when there is no
unPauseAfter.
⚠️ Note: the pause function overwrites/edits the pauseOptions object property of a giveaway!
client.on('interactionCreate', (interaction) => {
if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'unpause') {
const messageId = interaction.options.getString('message_id');
client.giveawaysManager.unpause(messageId).then(() => {
interaction.channel.send('Success! Giveaway unpaused!');
}).catch((err) => {
interaction.channel.send(`An error has occurred, please check and try again.\n\`${err}\``);
});
}
});
// A list of all the giveaways
const allGiveaways = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways; // [ {Giveaway}, {Giveaway} ]
// A list of all the giveaways on the server with Id "1909282092"
const onServer = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.filter((g) => g.guildId === '1909282092');
// A list of the current active giveaways (not ended)
const notEnded = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.filter((g) => !g.ended);
Function to filter members. If true is returned, the member will not be able to win the giveaway.
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Free Steam Key',
// Only members who have the "Nitro Boost" role are able to win
exemptMembers: (member) => !member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === 'Nitro Boost')
});
Note: if the function should be customizable:
const roleName = 'Nitro Boost';
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Free Steam Key',
// Only members who have the the role which is assigned to "roleName" are able to win
exemptMembers: new Function('member', `return !member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === \'${roleName}\')`),
});
Note: because of the special
new Function() format, you can use
this inside of the function string to access anything from the giveaway instance. For example:
this.extraData, or
this.client.
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Discord Nitro!',
lastChance: {
enabled: true,
content: '⚠️ **LAST CHANCE TO ENTER !** ⚠️',
threshold: 5000,
embedColor: '#FF0000'
}
});
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Discord Nitro!',
pauseOptions: {
isPaused: true,
content: '⚠️ **THIS GIVEAWAY IS PAUSED !** ⚠️',
unPauseAfter: null,
embedColor: '#FFFF00',
infiniteDurationText: '`NEVER`'
}
});
GiveawayMessages#drawing in the paused embed, when there is no
unPauseAfter.
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Free Steam Key',
bonusEntries: [
{
// Members who have the "Nitro Boost" role get 2 bonus entries
bonus: (member) => member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === 'Nitro Boost') ? 2 : null,
cumulative: false
}
]
});
Note: if the
bonus function should be customizable:
const roleName = 'Nitro Boost';
const roleBonusEntries = 2;
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: 60000,
winnerCount: 1,
prize: 'Free Steam Key',
bonusEntries: [
{
// Members who have the role which is assigned to "roleName" get the amount of bonus entries which is assigned to "roleBonusEntries"
bonus: new Function('member', `return member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === \'${roleName}\') ? ${roleBonusEntries} : null`),
cumulative: false
}
]
});
Note: because of the special
new Function() format, you can use
this inside of the function string to access anything from the giveaway instance. For example:
this.extraData, or
this.client.
You can send an embed instead of, or with the normal message for the following messages:
giveaway.messages.winMessage,
GiveawayRerollOptions.messages.congrat,
GiveawayRerollOptions.messages.error and
client.giveawaysManager.end(messageId, noWinnerMessage).
The format looks like this:
message: { content: '', embed: new Discord.MessageEmbed() }
You can access giveaway properties in all embed properties that are a string.
You can access any giveaway property inside of giveaway messages with the format:
{this.<property>}.
For example:
messages: { winMessage: 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize}**!\n{this.messageURL}' }
Also, you can write JavaScript code inside of the
{}.
For example:
messages: { winMessage: 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize.toUpperCase()}**!\n{this.messageURL}' }
If you want to fill in strings that are not messages of a giveaway, or just custom embeds, then you can use
giveaway.fillInString(string) for strings and
giveaway.fillInEmbed(embed) for embeds.
You can also pass a
messages parameter for
start() function, if you want to translate the bot text:
For example:
const duration = interaction.options.getString('duration');
const winnerCount = interaction.options.getInteger('winners');
const prize = interaction.options.getString('prize');
client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, {
duration: ms(duration),
winnerCount,
prize,
messages: {
giveaway: '🎉🎉 **GIVEAWAY** 🎉🎉',
giveawayEnded: '🎉🎉 **GIVEAWAY ENDED** 🎉🎉',
drawing: 'Drawing: {timestamp}',
dropMessage: 'Be the first to react with 🎉 !',
inviteToParticipate: 'React with 🎉 to participate!',
winMessage: 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize}**!\n{this.messageURL}',
embedFooter: '{this.winnerCount} winner(s)',
noWinner: 'Giveaway cancelled, no valid participations.',
hostedBy: 'Hosted by: {this.hostedBy}',
winners: 'Winner(s):',
endedAt: 'Ended at',
}
});
You can access giveaway properties in all these messages.
And for the
reroll() function:
client.giveawaysManager.reroll(messageId, {
messages: {
congrat: ':tada: New winner(s): {winners}! Congratulations, you won **{this.prize}**!\n{this.messageURL}',
error: 'No valid participations, no new winner(s) can be chosen!'
}
});
You can access giveaway properties in these messages.
You can send embeds instead of, or with the normal messages.
You can use your custom database to save giveaways, instead of the json files (the "database" by default for
discord-giveaways). For this, you will need to extend the
GiveawaysManager class, and replace some methods with your custom ones. There are 4 methods you will need to replace:
getAllGiveaways: this method returns an array of stored giveaways.
saveGiveaway: this method stores a new giveaway in the database.
editGiveaway: this method edits a giveaway already stored in the database.
deleteGiveaway: this method deletes a giveaway from the database (permanently).
⚠️ All the methods should be asynchronous to return a promise!
mongoose example instead
To make
discord-giveaways working with shards, you will need to extend the
GiveawaysManager class and update the
refreshStorage() method. This method should call the
getAllGiveaways() method for every shard, so all
GiveawaysManager synchronize their cache with the updated database.
⚠️ Note: If you are using a custom database then you must call (= add to code)
this.refreshStorage() at the end of your extended
saveGiveaway,
editGiveaway and
deleteGiveaway methods.
const Discord = require('discord.js'),
client = new Discord.Client({
intents: [
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGE_REACTIONS,
Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS // Not required, but recommended
]
}),
settings = {
prefix: 'g!',
token: 'Your Discord Bot Token'
};
// Extends the GiveawaysManager class and update the refreshStorage method
const { GiveawaysManager } = require('discord-giveaways');
const GiveawayManagerWithShardSupport = class extends GiveawaysManager {
// Refresh storage method is called when the database is updated on one of the shards
async refreshStorage() {
// This should make all shard refreshing their cache with the updated database
return client.shard.broadcastEval(() => this.giveawaysManager.getAllGiveaways());
}
};
// Create a new instance of your new class
const manager = new GiveawayManagerWithShardSupport(client, {
storage: './giveaways.json',
default: {
botsCanWin: false,
embedColor: '#FF0000',
embedColorEnd: '#000000',
reaction: '🎉'
}
});
// We now have a giveawaysManager property to access the manager everywhere!
client.giveawaysManager = manager;
client.on('ready', () => {
console.log('I\'m ready!');
});
client.login(settings.token);