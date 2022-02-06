Discord Giveaways

Discord Giveaways is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily create giveaways!

Features

⏱️ Easy to use!

🔄 Automatic restart after bot crash!

🇫🇷 Support for translations: adapt the strings for your own language!

📁 Support for all databases! (default is json)

⚙️ Very customizable! (prize, duration, winners, ignored permissions, bonus entries, etc...)

🚀 Super powerful: start, edit, reroll, end, delete and pause giveaways!

💥 Events: giveawayEnded, giveawayRerolled, giveawayDeleted, giveawayReactionAdded, giveawayReactionRemoved, endedGiveawayReactionAdded

🕸️ Support for shards!

and much more!

Installation

npm install --save discord-giveaways

Examples

You can read this example bot on GitHub: discord-giveaways-bot

Launch of the module

Required Discord Intents: GUILDS and GUILD_MESSAGE_REACTIONS .

Optional Discord Privileged Intent for better performance: GUILD_MEMBERS .

const Discord = require ( 'discord.js' ), client = new Discord.Client({ intents : [ Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGE_REACTIONS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MEMBERS ] }), settings = { prefix : 'g!' , token : 'Your Discord Bot Token' }; const { GiveawaysManager } = require ( 'discord-giveaways' ); const manager = new GiveawaysManager(client, { storage : './giveaways.json' , default : { botsCanWin : false , embedColor : '#FF0000' , embedColorEnd : '#000000' , reaction : '🎉' } }); client.giveawaysManager = manager; client.on( 'ready' , () => { console .log( 'I\'m ready!' ); }); client.login(settings.token);

After that, giveaways that are not yet completed will start to be updated again and new giveaways can be started. You can pass an options object to customize the giveaways. Here is a list of them:

client : the discord client (your discord bot instance).

: the discord client (your discord bot instance). and many other optional parameters to customize the manager - read documentation

Start a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { const ms = require ( 'ms' ); if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'start' ) { const duration = interaction.options.getString( 'duration' ); const winnerCount = interaction.options.getInteger( 'winners' ); const prize = interaction.options.getString( 'prize' ); client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : ms(duration), winnerCount, prize }).then( ( gData ) => { console .log(gData); }); } });

This allows you to start a new giveaway. Once the start() function is called, the giveaway starts, and you only have to observe the result, the package does the rest!

The command examples below (reroll, edit delete, end) can be executed on any server your bot is a member of if a person has the prize or the messageId of a giveaway. To prevent abuse we recommend to check if the prize or the messageId that was provided by the command user is for a giveaway on the same server, if it is not, then cancel the command execution.

const giveaway = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.find( ( g ) => g.guildId === interaction.guildId && g.prize === interaction.options.getString( 'query' )) || client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.find( ( g ) => g.guildId === interaction.guildId && g.messageId === interaction.options.getString( 'query' )); if (!giveaway) return interaction.channel.send( 'Unable to find a giveaway for `' + args.join( ' ' ) + '`.' );

Reroll a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'reroll' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.reroll(messageId).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway rerolled!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

options.winnerCount : the number of winners to pick.

: the number of winners to pick. options.messages: an object with the "congrat" and the "error" message. Usage example.

Edit a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'edit' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.edit(messageId, { addTime : 5000 , newWinnerCount : 3 , newPrize : 'New Prize!' }).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway updated!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

options.newWinnerCount : the new number of winners.

: the new number of winners. options.newPrize : the new prize. You can access giveaway properties.

: the new prize. You can access giveaway properties. options.addTime : the number of milliseconds to add to the giveaway duration.

: the number of milliseconds to add to the giveaway duration. options.setEndTimestamp : the timestamp of the new end date (for example, for the giveaway to be ended in 1 hour, set it to Date.now() + 60000 ).

: the timestamp of the new end date (for example, for the giveaway to be ended in 1 hour, set it to ). options.newMessages : the new giveaway messages. Will get merged with the existing object, if there.

^^^ You can access giveaway properties.

: the new giveaway messages. Will get merged with the existing object, if there. ^^^ You can access giveaway properties. options.newExtraData : the new extra data value for the giveaway.

: the new extra data value for the giveaway. options.newBonusEntries : the new BonusEntry objects (for example, to change the amount of entries).

: the new BonusEntry objects (for example, to change the amount of entries). options.newLastChance: the new options for the last chance system. Will get merged with the existing object, if there.

Note: to reduce giveaway duration, define addTime with a negative number! For example addTime: -5000 will reduce giveaway duration by 5 seconds!

Delete a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'delete' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.delete(messageId).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway deleted!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

doNotDeleteMessage: whether the giveaway message shouldn't be deleted.

⚠️ Note: when you use the delete function, the giveaway data and the message of the giveaway are deleted (by default). You cannot restore a giveaway once you have deleted it!

End a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'end' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.end(messageId).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway ended!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

noWinnerMessage: Sent in the channel if there is no valid winner for the giveaway.

^^^ You can send an embed instead of, or with the normal message.

Pause a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'pause' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.pause(messageId).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway paused!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

options.content : the text of the embed when the giveaway is paused. You can access giveaway properties.

: the text of the embed when the giveaway is paused. You can access giveaway properties. options.unPauseAfter : the number of milliseconds after which the giveaway will automatically unpause.

: the number of milliseconds after which the giveaway will automatically unpause. options.embedColor : the color of the embed when the giveaway is paused.

: the color of the embed when the giveaway is paused. options.infiniteDurationText: The text that gets displayed next to GiveawayMessages#drawing in the paused embed, when there is no unPauseAfter .

^^^ You can access giveaway properties.

⚠️ Note: the pause function overwrites/edits the pauseOptions object property of a giveaway!

Unpause a giveaway

client.on( 'interactionCreate' , (interaction) => { if (interaction.isCommand() && interaction.commandName === 'unpause' ) { const messageId = interaction.options.getString( 'message_id' ); client.giveawaysManager.unpause(messageId).then( () => { interaction.channel.send( 'Success! Giveaway unpaused!' ); }).catch( ( err ) => { interaction.channel.send( `An error has occurred, please check and try again.

\` ${err} \`` ); }); } });

Fetch giveaways

const allGiveaways = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways; const onServer = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.filter( ( g ) => g.guildId === '1909282092' ); const notEnded = client.giveawaysManager.giveaways.filter( ( g ) => !g.ended);

Exempt Members

Function to filter members. If true is returned, the member will not be able to win the giveaway.

client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Free Steam Key' , exemptMembers : ( member ) => !member.roles.cache.some( ( r ) => r.name === 'Nitro Boost' ) });

Note: if the function should be customizable:

const roleName = 'Nitro Boost' ; client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Free Steam Key' , exemptMembers : new Function ( 'member' , `return !member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === \' ${roleName} \')` ), });

Note: because of the special new Function() format, you can use this inside of the function string to access anything from the giveaway instance. For example: this.extraData , or this.client .

Last Chance

client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Discord Nitro!' , lastChance : { enabled : true , content : '⚠️ **LAST CHANCE TO ENTER !** ⚠️' , threshold : 5000 , embedColor : '#FF0000' } });

lastChance.enabled : if the last chance system is enabled.

: if the last chance system is enabled. lastChance.content : the text of the embed when the last chance system is enabled.

^^^ You can access giveaway properties.

: the text of the embed when the last chance system is enabled. ^^^ You can access giveaway properties. lastChance.threshold : the number of milliseconds before the giveaway ends when the last chance system will be enabled.

: the number of milliseconds before the giveaway ends when the last chance system will be enabled. lastChance.embedColor: the color of the embed when last chance is enabled.

Pause Options

client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Discord Nitro!' , pauseOptions : { isPaused : true , content : '⚠️ **THIS GIVEAWAY IS PAUSED !** ⚠️' , unPauseAfter : null , embedColor : '#FFFF00' , infiniteDurationText : '`NEVER`' } });

pauseOptions.isPaused : if the giveaway is paused.

: if the giveaway is paused. pauseOptions.content : the text of the embed when the giveaway is paused.

^^^ You can access giveaway properties.

: the text of the embed when the giveaway is paused. ^^^ You can access giveaway properties. pauseOptions.unPauseAfter : the number of milliseconds after which the giveaway will automatically unpause.

: the number of milliseconds after which the giveaway will automatically unpause. pauseOptions.embedColor : the color of the embed when the giveaway is paused.

: the color of the embed when the giveaway is paused. pauseOptions.infiniteDurationText: The text that gets displayed next to GiveawayMessages#drawing in the paused embed, when there is no unPauseAfter .

^^^ You can access giveaway properties.

Bonus Entries

client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Free Steam Key' , bonusEntries : [ { bonus : ( member ) => member.roles.cache.some( ( r ) => r.name === 'Nitro Boost' ) ? 2 : null , cumulative : false } ] });

bonusEntries[].bonus : the filter function that takes one parameter, a member and returns the amount of entries.

: the filter function that takes one parameter, a member and returns the amount of entries. bonusEntries[].cumulative: if the amount of entries from the function can get summed with other amounts of entries.

Note: if the bonus function should be customizable:

const roleName = 'Nitro Boost' ; const roleBonusEntries = 2 ; client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : 60000 , winnerCount : 1 , prize : 'Free Steam Key' , bonusEntries : [ { bonus : new Function ( 'member' , `return member.roles.cache.some((r) => r.name === \' ${roleName} \') ? ${roleBonusEntries} : null` ), cumulative : false } ] });

Note: because of the special new Function() format, you can use this inside of the function string to access anything from the giveaway instance. For example: this.extraData , or this.client .

Send embed as message

You can send an embed instead of, or with the normal message for the following messages:

giveaway.messages.winMessage , GiveawayRerollOptions.messages.congrat , GiveawayRerollOptions.messages.error and client.giveawaysManager.end(messageId, noWinnerMessage) .

The format looks like this:

message: { content : '' , embed : new Discord.MessageEmbed() }

You can access giveaway properties in all embed properties that are a string.

Access giveaway properties in messages

You can access any giveaway property inside of giveaway messages with the format: {this.<property>} .

For example:

messages: { winMessage : 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize}**!

{this.messageURL}' }

Also, you can write JavaScript code inside of the {} .

For example:

messages: { winMessage : 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize.toUpperCase()}**!

{this.messageURL}' }

If you want to fill in strings that are not messages of a giveaway, or just custom embeds, then you can use giveaway.fillInString(string) for strings and giveaway.fillInEmbed(embed) for embeds.

🇫🇷 Translation

You can also pass a messages parameter for start() function, if you want to translate the bot text:

options.messages.giveaway : the message that will be displayed above the embeds.

: the message that will be displayed above the embeds. options.messages.giveawayEnded : the message that will be displayed above the embeds when the giveaway is ended.

: the message that will be displayed above the embeds when the giveaway is ended. options.messages.drawing : the message that displays the drawing timestamp.

: the message that displays the drawing timestamp. options.messages.dropMessage : the message that will be displayed for drop giveaways.

: the message that will be displayed for drop giveaways. options.messages.inviteToParticipate : the message that invites users to participate.

: the message that invites users to participate. options.messages.winMessage : the message that will be displayed to congratulate the winner(s) when the giveaway is ended.

^^^ You can send an embed instead of, or with the normal message.

: the message that will be displayed to congratulate the winner(s) when the giveaway is ended. ^^^ You can send an embed instead of, or with the normal message. options.messages.embedFooter : the message displayed at the bottom of the embeds.

^^^ Can be deactivated and iconURL can be set.

: the message displayed at the bottom of the embeds. ^^^ Can be deactivated and iconURL can be set. options.messages.noWinner : the message that is displayed if no winner can be drawn.

: the message that is displayed if no winner can be drawn. options.messages.hostedBy : the message to display the host of the giveaway.

: the message to display the host of the giveaway. options.messages.winners : simply the expression "Winner(s):" in your language.

: simply the expression "Winner(s):" in your language. options.messages.endedAt: simply the words "Ended at" in your language.

For example:

const duration = interaction.options.getString( 'duration' ); const winnerCount = interaction.options.getInteger( 'winners' ); const prize = interaction.options.getString( 'prize' ); client.giveawaysManager.start(interaction.channel, { duration : ms(duration), winnerCount, prize, messages : { giveaway : '🎉🎉 **GIVEAWAY** 🎉🎉' , giveawayEnded : '🎉🎉 **GIVEAWAY ENDED** 🎉🎉' , drawing : 'Drawing: {timestamp}' , dropMessage : 'Be the first to react with 🎉 !' , inviteToParticipate : 'React with 🎉 to participate!' , winMessage : 'Congratulations, {winners}! You won **{this.prize}**!

{this.messageURL}' , embedFooter : '{this.winnerCount} winner(s)' , noWinner : 'Giveaway cancelled, no valid participations.' , hostedBy : 'Hosted by: {this.hostedBy}' , winners : 'Winner(s):' , endedAt : 'Ended at' , } });

You can access giveaway properties in all these messages.

And for the reroll() function:

client.giveawaysManager.reroll(messageId, { messages : { congrat : ':tada: New winner(s): {winners}! Congratulations, you won **{this.prize}**!

{this.messageURL}' , error : 'No valid participations, no new winner(s) can be chosen!' } });

options.messages.congrat : the congratulatory message.

: the congratulatory message. options.messages.error: the error message if there is no valid participant.

You can access giveaway properties in these messages.

You can send embeds instead of, or with the normal messages.

Custom Database

You can use your custom database to save giveaways, instead of the json files (the "database" by default for discord-giveaways ). For this, you will need to extend the GiveawaysManager class, and replace some methods with your custom ones. There are 4 methods you will need to replace:

getAllGiveaways : this method returns an array of stored giveaways.

: this method returns an array of stored giveaways. saveGiveaway : this method stores a new giveaway in the database.

: this method stores a new giveaway in the database. editGiveaway : this method edits a giveaway already stored in the database.

: this method edits a giveaway already stored in the database. deleteGiveaway : this method deletes a giveaway from the database (permanently).

⚠️ All the methods should be asynchronous to return a promise!

SQL examples

NoSQL examples

MongoDB Mongoose QuickMongo ⚠️ Not recommended for high giveaway usage, use the mongoose example instead

Apache CouchDB - Nano

Replit Database ⚠️ Only usable if your bot is hosted on Replit @replit/database Quick.Replit



Support shards

To make discord-giveaways working with shards, you will need to extend the GiveawaysManager class and update the refreshStorage() method. This method should call the getAllGiveaways() method for every shard, so all GiveawaysManager synchronize their cache with the updated database.

⚠️ Note: If you are using a custom database then you must call (= add to code) this.refreshStorage() at the end of your extended saveGiveaway , editGiveaway and deleteGiveaway methods.