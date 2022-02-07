Near exact emoticon name tables for Discord for variable-based insertion of emoticons.



Near exact emoticon name tables for Discord for variable-based insertion of emoticons.

You'll obviously need the starting components of your project. This guide assumes that you already have an underlying project with Node.js installed and npm ready to use.

This package is officially compatible with Node.js v16.0.0 or higher, and NPM v7.24.2 or higher. Earlier versions of each may work, but are not officially supported and will not be delved into deeply for support should issues arise.

Install the package with NPM using one of the two methods listed below. > npm install discord-emoji > npm install git+https://github.com/amethyst-studio/discord-emoji Require or Import the package in the method used by your language. Below are examples of both methods. const { activity, flags, food, nature, objects, people, symbols, travel } = require ( 'discord-emoji' ); import { activity, flags, food, nature, objects, people, symbols, travel } from 'discord-emoji' ;

For examples of usage, please refer to the Documentation or GitHub Wiki.

If you need more assistance, please open a Discussion to chat with us

See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).

Contributions are what make the open-source community such an amazing place to learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are absolutely appreciated.

If you have suggestions for adding or removing from the project, please open a discussion with us first to ensure the scope of the project is upheld. If you want to work on an issue, look for the "State: Help Wanted" label and leave a comment saying you are going to try and take it on!

Take a look at our Code of Conduct and Contributing Guidelines before starting to make your contributions. This will help smooth the workflow and adjustments needed to submitted contributions. Please make sure you check your spelling and grammar and ensure that your code is clean and formatted to the project standard (Airbnb). Ensure that you create an individual pull request for each suggestion. Lumping large changes together will require you to rework them into individual changes.

Create a fork of the project. Check into your feature, fix, or refactor branch. The /issue_id is optional if no issue is related to this branch's work. git checkout -b feat/username/issue_id git checkout -b fix/username/issue_id git checkout -b refactor/username/issue_id Commit your changes incrementally, or as a single commit. Incremental commits are preferred for reviewability. git commit -m "feat: some new feature" git commit -m "fix: fixed some issue" Push to the branch you are working in. git push origin <branch_name_from_above>

Finally, open a pull request and fill out the supplied template. After that, one of our contributors will review or approve your changes. Following that, your contribution will land in a later commit once a release window is ready. Usually, this is within 5 days of the contribution being officially accepted.

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

Samuel Voeller - Organization Owner - Samuel Voeller - Initial Champion / Planner

