Near exact emoticon name tables for Discord for variable-based insertion of emoticons.
You'll obviously need the starting components of your project. This guide assumes that you already have an underlying project with Node.js installed and npm ready to use.
This package is officially compatible with Node.js
v16.0.0 or higher, and NPM
v7.24.2 or higher. Earlier versions of each may work, but are not officially supported and will not be delved into deeply for support should issues arise.
Install the package with NPM using one of the two methods listed below.
# Install from npmjs.org.
> npm install discord-emoji
# Install from github.com and build from source. This method allows you to target commits, which is recommended for production pinning.
> npm install git+https://github.com/amethyst-studio/discord-emoji
Require or Import the package in the method used by your language. Below are examples of both methods.
const { activity, flags, food, nature, objects, people, symbols, travel } = require('discord-emoji');
import { activity, flags, food, nature, objects, people, symbols, travel } from 'discord-emoji';
For examples of usage, please refer to the Documentation or GitHub Wiki.
For examples of usage, please refer to the Documentation or GitHub Wiki.
Contributions are what make the open-source community such an amazing place to learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are absolutely appreciated.
If you have suggestions for adding or removing from the project, please open a discussion with us first to ensure the scope of the project is upheld. If you want to work on an issue, look for the "State: Help Wanted" label and leave a comment saying you are going to try and take it on!
Some tips for the smooth flow of contribution:
/issue_id is optional if no issue is related to this branch's work.
git checkout -b feat/username/issue_id
git checkout -b fix/username/issue_id
git checkout -b refactor/username/issue_id
git commit -m "feat: some new feature"
git commit -m "fix: fixed some issue"
git push origin <branch_name_from_above>
Finally, open a pull request and fill out the supplied template. After that, one of our contributors will review or approve your changes. Following that, your contribution will land in a later commit once a release window is ready. Usually, this is within 5 days of the contribution being officially accepted.
Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.