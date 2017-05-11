Discord DJ Bot. Let you play music in your server. Inspired by PlugDJ

NEWS DiscordDJ is being totally recoded! Check here for the progress

Features

Play a video or playlist from YouTube

Play a track or set from Soundcloud

Play a track or playlist from Spotify

Play a stream from Icecast/Shoutcast/Radionomy

Play audio and video files

Play a playlist file

Full control over the behavior with Components

Built on its own API wrapper for a faster experience

Open Source

Developer API (Soon, you will be able to implement your own components, playables, playlists, encoders and decoders)

Optional Modules

Most of the modules below require node-gyp, which is known for causing problems mainly on Windows, that's why they're optional