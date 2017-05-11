Discord DJ Bot. Let you play music in your server. Inspired by PlugDJ
NEWS DiscordDJ is being totally recoded! Check here for the progress
Most of the modules below require node-gyp, which is known for causing problems mainly on Windows, that's why they're optional
musicmetadata: For reading file metadata
lame: For native mp3 decoding (no FFmpeg/avconv needed)
node-chiptune: For decoding tracker music
node-opus: For faster Opus encoding
sodium: For faster audio encryption
bufferutil: For faster WebSockets
utf-8-validate: For faster WebSockets