discord-dj

by Guilherme Chaguri
0.0.5 (see all)

Discord DJ Bot. Play music in your server. Inspired by PlugDJ

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

LGPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DiscordDJ

Discord DJ Bot. Let you play music in your server. Inspired by PlugDJ

NEWS DiscordDJ is being totally recoded! Check here for the progress

Features

  • Play a video or playlist from YouTube
  • Play a track or set from Soundcloud
  • Play a track or playlist from Spotify
  • Play a stream from Icecast/Shoutcast/Radionomy
  • Play audio and video files
  • Play a playlist file
  • Full control over the behavior with Components
  • Built on its own API wrapper for a faster experience
  • Open Source
  • Developer API (Soon, you will be able to implement your own components, playables, playlists, encoders and decoders)

Optional Modules

Most of the modules below require node-gyp, which is known for causing problems mainly on Windows, that's why they're optional

  • musicmetadata: For reading file metadata
  • lame: For native mp3 decoding (no FFmpeg/avconv needed)
  • node-chiptune: For decoding tracker music
  • node-opus: For faster Opus encoding
  • sodium: For faster audio encryption
  • bufferutil: For faster WebSockets
  • utf-8-validate: For faster WebSockets

