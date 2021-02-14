Basic parsing for messages received with discord.js OR eris.
$ yarn add discord-command-parser
or, with NPM
$ npm i discord-command-parser
Discord.js
import { parse } from "discord-command-parser";
bot.on("message", async (message) => {
const parsed = parse(message, "!", { allowSpaceBeforeCommand: true });
if (!parsed.success) return;
if (parsed.command === "ping") return message.reply("Pong!");
});
Eris
import { parse } from "discord-command-parser";
bot.on("messageCreate", async (message) => {
const parsed = parse(message, "!", { allowSpaceBeforeCommand: true });
if (!parsed.success) return;
if (parsed.command === "ping") return bot.createMessage(message.channelID, "Pong!");
});
parse(message, prefix [, options]): ParsedMessage
Parses a message for commands.
prefix may be a string or an array of strings
for command prefixes that the command must start with.
By default, this function checks to make sure that the message author is not a bot account. This can be overridden by setting
options.allowBots to false.
options
allowBots: boolean = false - By default, this function checks to make sure
that the message author is not a bot account. Setting this to
true will disable
this check.
allowSpaceBeforeCommand: boolean = false - Set this to
true if you want the parser to be more forgiving of command prefixes (e.g. allowing "
! ping" to work as well as "
!ping" when the prefix is "
!").
ignorePrefixCase: boolean = false - If
true, "
A!ping" will behave the
same as "
a!ping". The bot will ignore the case of the prefix when checking for
a match.
ParsedMessage
Represents the result of message parsing. This can be represent either a
success or failure state. Check the
success property to determine.
success: boolean - Whether the parsing succeeded and the message appears to be
a valid command. Always remember to check this.
error: string | undefined - On failure, this will detail which check failed
for debugging purposes.
message: Message - The message that was parsed.
Note: In the event of a failure, only the
success,
error, and
messageproperties are defined.
prefix: string - The prefix that the command starts with. Useful when using an array of prefixes.
command: string - The command name that was parsed from the message
(e.g.
"ping" for a message of "
!ping").
arguments: string[] - The arguments (whitespace-delimited) that were passed
after the command name. This also processes quoted parameters to allow for
whitespace inside arguments (e.g.
["hello", "foo bar"] for the message
"
!say hello "foo bar"").
Valid quote types are single (
'), double (
"), and codeblock (
```).
Note that Inline code (
`) is not supported.
body: string - The body of the message immediately following the command name (e.g.
"hello world" for the message "
!say hello world").
reader: MessageArgumentReader - The
MessageArgumentReader instance for this
command. See the
MessageArgumentReader section below.
TypeScript Note: a
ParsedMessagecan represent either an invalid result (
FailedParsedMessage) or a successful result (
SuccessfulParsedMessage). The result of
parse()should be picked up by TypeScript just by checking the
parsed.successvalue.
Additionally, the
ParsedMessageclasses are generic. Pass the discord.js or eris
Messagetype to the generic field (e.g.
ParsedMessage<Message>).
If you are using a library other than discord.js or eris, ensure that the Message type you use adheres to the
BasicMessageinterface in the source code.
MessageArgumentReader
An object-oriented way of sequentially parsing and checking arguments and is usually preferable over the
ParsedMessage.arguments array.
For all "get" methods, the
peek parameter will not advance to the next argument
and will just return the current argument.
A
Validator<T> is an optional function which accepts a parameter of type
T and returns a boolean indicative of whether the value is valid.
If a
Validator returns
false, then the invoking
get___ function will return
null.
getString(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<string>): string | null
Returns the next argument (or null if exhausted)
getInt(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<number>): number | null
Returns the next (safe) integer (or null if exhausted)
getFloat(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<number>): number | null
Returns the next (safe down to 2 decimal places) float (or null if exhausted)
getRemaining(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<string>): string | null
Gets all the remaining text. This advances the index to the end unless
peek is
true.
getUserID(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<string>): string | null
Advances the index (unless
peek is
true), and then tries to
parse a valid user ID or user mention and returns the ID, if found,
otherwise null.
getRoleID(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<string>): string | null
Similar to
getUserID, but using role mention format (
<@&123...>).
getChannelID(peek: boolean = false, v?: Validator<string>): string | null
Similar to
getUserID, but using channel mention format (
<#123...>).
seek(amount: number = 1): this
Safely increments or decrements the index. Useful for skipping arguments.
If you wish to submit a PR with new or fixed feautres, make sure to
create/modify test cases in
tests/index.js and ensure that
npm test
works.
Please adhere to the code style that is managed by Prettier. If you use Visual Studio Code, you can install the Prettier extenstion.
Basic usage:
import { parse } from "discord-command-parser";
import { Client, Message } from "discord.js";
const bot = new Client();
bot.on("message", async (message) => {
const parsed = parse(message, "!", {
allowSpaceBeforeCommand: true,
});
if (!parsed.success) return;
if (message.command === "ping") return message.reply("Pong!");
});
bot.login("token");
MessageArgumentReader - "send" command
// ...
bot.on("message", async (message) => {
// ...
if (parsed.command === "send" || parsed.command === "dm") {
const recipient = parsed.reader.getUserID();
const content = parsed.reader.getRemaining();
if (!recipient || !content) {
return message.reply(`Usage: ${parsed.prefix}${parsed.command} <user> <message>`);
}
try {
const user = await bot.users.fetch(recipient);
} catch {
return message.reply("Invalid recipient!");
}
try {
await user.send(content);
} catch {
return message.reply("Could not DM user.");
}
return;
}
});
// ...
This program is licensed under the MIT License. See the
LICENSE file
in the root of the project or https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT for more
info.
Copyright © 2020-2021 Brenden Campbell.