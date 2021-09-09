Version 1.0.0
To add a webhook, visit your repository on github.com, click the settings tab, then webhooks.
You can specify a secret value when subscribing to receive webhook events. Keep in mind this secret will be stored in plain text on a server somewhere.
Don't just enter your "default password" as the secret, use some random value, unrelated text, or best of all: a hashed value.
If anyone guesses your secret, they can also subscribe to your webhook events!
Commands all start with
/ and will give you tool-tips if you start typing in Discord.
|Command
|Description
/dbg-add <org> <name> [secret] [previews]
|Subscribe the current channel to the repo webhook events. Optionally takes a secret. Optionally enable link previews.
/dbg-remove <org> <name>
|Unsubscribe the current channel from the repo webhook events.
Previews will not display if your repo is set to private.