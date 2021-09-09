openbase logo
dbg

discord-bot-github

by Dylan Falconer
0.3.0 (see all)

GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Discord API, Vanilla JavaScript GitHub API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Discord Bot [for] GitHub

Version 1.0.0

  • Displays notifications in your Discord channels when selected events are triggered.
  • Can utilise GitHub Webhook "secrets" to secure your updates for private or public repositories.

Setup

  1. Add a webhook to your repository pointing to https://discordbotgithub.herokuapp.com. Select any events you would like to listen for.

    To add a webhook, visit your repository on github.com, click the settings tab, then webhooks.

  2. Set the content type to application/json.
  3. Authorise the bot on your server by clicking this link.
  4. Once the bot is active on your Discord server, you can use the slash commands listed below.

About secrets

You can specify a secret value when subscribing to receive webhook events. Keep in mind this secret will be stored in plain text on a server somewhere.

Don't just enter your "default password" as the secret, use some random value, unrelated text, or best of all: a hashed value.

If anyone guesses your secret, they can also subscribe to your webhook events!

Usage

Commands all start with / and will give you tool-tips if you start typing in Discord.

CommandDescription
/dbg-add <org> <name> [secret] [previews]Subscribe the current channel to the repo webhook events. Optionally takes a secret. Optionally enable link previews.
/dbg-remove <org> <name>Unsubscribe the current channel from the repo webhook events.

Previews will not display if your repo is set to private.

