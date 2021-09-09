Discord Bot [for] GitHub

Version 1.0.0

Displays notifications in your Discord channels when selected events are triggered.

Can utilise GitHub Webhook "secrets" to secure your updates for private or public repositories.

Setup

Add a webhook to your repository pointing to https://discordbotgithub.herokuapp.com. Select any events you would like to listen for. To add a webhook, visit your repository on github.com, click the settings tab, then webhooks. Set the content type to application/json. Authorise the bot on your server by clicking this link. Once the bot is active on your Discord server, you can use the slash commands listed below.

About secrets

You can specify a secret value when subscribing to receive webhook events. Keep in mind this secret will be stored in plain text on a server somewhere.

Don't just enter your "default password" as the secret, use some random value, unrelated text, or best of all: a hashed value.

If anyone guesses your secret, they can also subscribe to your webhook events!

Usage

Commands all start with / and will give you tool-tips if you start typing in Discord.

Command Description /dbg-add <org> <name> [secret] [previews] Subscribe the current channel to the repo webhook events. Optionally takes a secret. Optionally enable link previews. /dbg-remove <org> <name> Unsubscribe the current channel from the repo webhook events.