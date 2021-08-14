Discord Backup

Note: this module uses recent discordjs features and requires discord.js v13.

Discord Backup is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily manage discord server backups.

Unlimited backups!

Backup creation takes less than 10 seconds!

Even restores messages with webhooks!

And restores everything that is possible to restore (channels, roles, permissions, bans, emojis, name, icon, and more!)

Changelog

Supports base64 for emojis/icon/banner backup

New option to save backups in your own database

backup#delete() removed in favor of backup#remove()

Installation

npm install --save discord-backup

Examples

You can read this example bot on Github: backups-bot

Create

Create a backup for the server specified in the parameters!

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.create(Guild, options).then( ( backupData ) => { console .log(backupData.id); });

Click here to learn more about backup options.

Load

Allows you to load a backup on a Discord server!

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.load(backupID, Guild).then( () => { backup.remove(backupID); });

Fetch

Fetches information from a backup

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.fetch(backupID).then( ( backupInfos ) => { console .log(backupInfos); });

Remove

Warn: once the backup is removed, it is impossible to recover it!

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.remove(backupID);

List

Note: backup#list() simply returns an array of IDs, you must fetch the ID to get complete information.

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.list().then( ( backups ) => { console .log(backups); });

SetStorageFolder

Updates the storage folder to another

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.setStorageFolder(__dirname+ "/backups/" ); await backup.create(guild); backup.setStorageFolder(__dirname+ "/my-backups/" ); await backup.create(guild);

Advanced usage

Create [advanced]

You can use more options for backup creation:

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.create(guild, { maxMessagesPerChannel : 10 , jsonSave : false , jsonBeautify : true , doNotBackup : [ "roles" , "channels" , "emojis" , "bans" ], saveImages : "base64" });

maxMessagesPerChannel: Maximum of messages to save in each channel. "0" won't save any messages.

jsonSave: Whether to save the backup into a json file. You will have to save the backup data in your own db to load it later.

jsonBeautify: Whether you want your json backup pretty formatted.

doNotBackup: Things you don't want to backup. Available items are: roles , channels , emojis , bans .

saveImages: How to save images like guild icon and emojis. Set to "url" by default, restoration may not work if the old server is deleted. So, url is recommended if you want to clone a server (or if you need very light backups), and base64 if you want to backup a server. Save images as base64 creates heavier backups.

Load [advanced]

As you can see, you're able to load a backup from your own data instead of from an ID:

const backup = require ( "discord-backup" ); backup.load(backupData, guild, { clearGuildBeforeRestore : true });

clearGuildBeforeRestore: Whether to clear the guild (roles, channels, etc... will be deleted) before the backup restoration (recommended).

maxMessagesPerChannel: Maximum of messages to restore in each channel. "0" won't restore any messages.

Example Bot

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ), backup = require ( "discord-backup" ), client = new Discord.Client(), settings = { prefix : "b!" , token : "YOURTOKEN" }; client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "I'm ready !" ); }); client.on( "message" , async message => { let command = message.content.toLowerCase().slice(settings.prefix.length).split( " " )[ 0 ]; let args = message.content.split( " " ).slice( 1 ); if (!message.content.startsWith(settings.prefix) || message.author.bot || !message.guild) return ; if (command === "create" ){ if (!message.member.hasPermission( "ADMINISTRATOR" )){ return message.channel.send( ":x: | You must be an administrator of this server to request a backup!" ); } backup.create(message.guild, { jsonBeautify : true }).then( ( backupData ) => { message.author.send( "The backup has been created! To load it, type this command on the server of your choice: `" +settings.prefix+ "load " +backupData.id+ "`!" ); message.channel.send( ":white_check_mark: Backup successfully created. The backup ID was sent in dm!" ); }); } if (command === "load" ){ if (!message.member.hasPermission( "ADMINISTRATOR" )){ return message.channel.send( ":x: | You must be an administrator of this server to load a backup!" ); } let backupID = args[ 0 ]; if (!backupID){ return message.channel.send( ":x: | You must specify a valid backup ID!" ); } backup.fetch(backupID).then( async () => { message.channel.send( ":warning: | When the backup is loaded, all the channels, roles, etc. will be replaced! Type `-confirm` to confirm!" ); await message.channel.awaitMessages( m => (m.author.id === message.author.id) && (m.content === "-confirm" ), { max : 1 , time : 20000 , errors : [ "time" ] }).catch( ( err ) => { return message.channel.send( ":x: | Time's up! Cancelled backup loading!" ); }); message.author.send( ":white_check_mark: | Start loading the backup!" ); backup.load(backupID, message.guild).then( () => { backup.remove(backupID); }).catch( ( err ) => { return message.author.send( ":x: | Sorry, an error occurred... Please check that I have administrator permissions!" ); }); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); return message.channel.send( ":x: | No backup found for `" +backupID+ "`!" ); }); } if (command === "infos" ){ let backupID = args[ 0 ]; if (!backupID){ return message.channel.send( ":x: | You must specify a valid backup ID!" ); } backup.fetch(backupID).then( ( backupInfos ) => { const date = new Date (backupInfos.data.createdTimestamp); const yyyy = date.getFullYear().toString(), mm = (date.getMonth()+ 1 ).toString(), dd = date.getDate().toString(); const formatedDate = ` ${yyyy} / ${(mm[ 1 ]?mm: "0" +mm[ 0 ])} / ${(dd[ 1 ]?dd: "0" +dd[ 0 ])} ` ; let embed = new Discord.MessageEmbed() .setAuthor( "Backup Informations" ) .addField( "Backup ID" , backupInfos.id, false ) .addField( "Server ID" , backupInfos.data.guildID, false ) .addField( "Size" , ` ${backupInfos.size} kb` , false ) .addField( "Created at" , formatedDate, false ) .setColor( "#FF0000" ); message.channel.send(embed); }).catch( ( err ) => { return message.channel.send( ":x: | No backup found for `" +backupID+ "`!" ); }); } }); client.login(settings.token);

Restored things

Here are all things that can be restored with discord-backup :

Server icon

Server banner

Server region

Server splash

Server verification level

Server explicit content filter

Server default message notifications

Server embed channel

Server bans (with reasons)

Server emojis

Server AFK (channel and timeout)

Server channels (with permissions, type, nsfw, messages, etc...)

Server roles (with permissions, color, etc...)

