Discord API Types

Simple type definitions for the Discord API.

Installation

Install with npm / yarn / pnpm:

npm install discord-api-types yarn add discord-api-types pnpm add discord-api-types

Usage

You can only import this module by specifying the API version you want to target. Append /v* to the import path, where the * represents the API version. Below are some examples

const { APIUser } = require ( 'discord-api-types/v10' );

import { APIUser } from 'discord-api-types/v10' ;

You may also import just certain parts of the module that you need. The possible values are: globals , gateway , gateway/v* , payloads , payloads/v* , rest , rest/v* , rpc , rpc/v* , utils , utils/v* , voice , and voice/v* . Below are some examples

const { GatewayVersion } = require ( 'discord-api-types/gateway/v10' );

import { GatewayVersion } from 'discord-api-types/gateway/v10' ;

Note: The v* exports ( discord-api-type/v* ) include the appropriate version of gateway , payloads , rest , rpc , and utils you specified, alongside the globals exports

Deno

We also provide typings compatible with the deno runtime. You have 3 ways you can import them:

Directly from GitHub

import { APIUser } from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/discordjs/discord-api-types/main/deno/v10.ts' ;

import { APIUser } from 'https://deno.land/x/discord_api_types/v10.ts' ;

import { APIUser } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/discord-api-types/v10?dts' ;

Project Structure

The exports of each API version is split into three main parts:

Everything exported with the API prefix represents a payload you may get from the REST API or the Gateway.

Everything exported with the Gateway prefix represents data that ONLY comes from or is directly related to the Gateway.

Everything exported with the REST prefix represents data that ONLY comes from or is directly related to the REST API. For endpoint options, they will follow the following structure: REST<HTTP Method><Type><Query|(JSON|FormData)Body|Result> where the type represents what it will return. For example, RESTPostAPIChannelMessageJSONBody or RESTGetAPIGatewayBotInfoResult . Some exported types (specifically OAuth2 related ones) may not respect this entire structure due to the nature of the fields. They will start with either RESTOAuth2 or with something similar to REST<HTTP Method>OAuth2 If a type ends with Result , then it represents the expected result by calling its accompanying route. Types that are exported as never usually mean the result will be a 204 No Content , so you can safely ignore it. This does not account for errors.

Anything else that is miscellaneous will be exported based on what it represents (for example the REST route object).

There may be types exported that are identical for all versions. These will be exported as is and can be found in the globals file. They will still be prefixed accordingly as described above.

Warning: This package documents just KNOWN (and documented) properties. Anything that isn't documented will NOT be added to this package (unless said properties are in an open Pull Request to Discord's API Documentation repository or known through other means and have received the green light to be used). For clarification's sake, this means that properties that are only known through the process of data mining and have not yet been confirmed in a way as described will NOT be included.