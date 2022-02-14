Simple type definitions for the Discord API.
Install with npm / yarn / pnpm:
npm install discord-api-types
yarn add discord-api-types
pnpm add discord-api-types
You can only import this module by specifying the API version you want to target. Append
/v* to the import path, where the
* represents the API version. Below are some examples
const { APIUser } = require('discord-api-types/v10');
// TypeScript/ES Module support
import { APIUser } from 'discord-api-types/v10';
You may also import just certain parts of the module that you need. The possible values are:
globals,
gateway,
gateway/v*,
payloads,
payloads/v*,
rest,
rest/v*,
rpc,
rpc/v*,
utils,
utils/v*,
voice, and
voice/v*. Below are some examples
const { GatewayVersion } = require('discord-api-types/gateway/v10');
// TypeScript/ES Module support
import { GatewayVersion } from 'discord-api-types/gateway/v10';
Note: The
v*exports (
discord-api-type/v*) include the appropriate version of
gateway,
payloads,
rest,
rpc, and
utilsyou specified, alongside the
globalsexports
We also provide typings compatible with the deno runtime. You have 3 ways you can import them:
// Importing a specific API version
import { APIUser } from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/discordjs/discord-api-types/main/deno/v10.ts';
// Importing a specific API version
import { APIUser } from 'https://deno.land/x/discord_api_types/v10.ts';
// Importing a specific API version
import { APIUser } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/discord-api-types/v10?dts';
The exports of each API version is split into three main parts:
Everything exported with the
API prefix represents a payload you may get from the REST API or the Gateway.
Everything exported with the
Gateway prefix represents data that ONLY comes from or is directly related to the Gateway.
Everything exported with the
REST prefix represents data that ONLY comes from or is directly related to the REST API.
For endpoint options, they will follow the following structure:
REST<HTTP Method><Type><Query|(JSON|FormData)Body|Result> where the type represents what it will return.
For example,
RESTPostAPIChannelMessageJSONBody or
RESTGetAPIGatewayBotInfoResult.
Some exported types (specifically OAuth2 related ones) may not respect this entire structure due to the nature of the fields. They will start with either
RESTOAuth2 or with something similar to
REST<HTTP Method>OAuth2
If a type ends with
Result, then it represents the expected result by calling its accompanying route.
never usually mean the result will be a
204 No Content, so you can safely ignore it. This does not account for errors.
Anything else that is miscellaneous will be exported based on what it represents (for example the
REST route object).
There may be types exported that are identical for all versions. These will be exported as is and can be found in the
globals file. They will still be prefixed accordingly as described above.
Warning: This package documents just KNOWN (and documented) properties. Anything that isn't documented will NOT be added to this package (unless said properties are in an open Pull Request to Discord's API Documentation repository or known through other means and have received the green light to be used). For clarification's sake, this means that properties that are only known through the process of data mining and have not yet been confirmed in a way as described will NOT be included.