das

discord-anti-spam

by Michael Scofield
2.6.1 (see all)

A simple discord anti spam node.js module to prevent spam on your discord server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

2.7KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Spam Filter

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

discord-anti-spam.js

A simple module with quick setup and different options to implement anti-spam features in your bot. This version of the package will only support discord.js v13

Installation

To install this module type the following command in your console:

npm i discord-anti-spam

Documentation

You can see the package documentation here.

Example

Example of a basic bot handling spam messages using this module.

const Discord = require("discord.js");
const client = new Discord.Client({
  intents: [Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES],
});
const AntiSpam = require("discord-anti-spam");
const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({
  warnThreshold: 3, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a warning.
  muteThreshold: 4, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a mute
  kickThreshold: 7, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a kick.
  banThreshold: 7, // Amount of messages sent in a row that will cause a ban.
  maxInterval: 2000, // Amount of time (in milliseconds) in which messages are considered spam.
  warnMessage: "{@user}, Please stop spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon warning a user.
  kickMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon kicking a user.
  muteMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon muting a user.
  banMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming.", // Message that will be sent in chat upon banning a user.
  maxDuplicatesWarning: 6, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
  maxDuplicatesKick: 10, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
  maxDuplicatesBan: 12, // Amount of duplicate messages that trigger a warning.
  maxDuplicatesMute: 8, // Ammount of duplicate message that trigger a mute.
  ignoredPermissions: ["ADMINISTRATOR"], // Bypass users with any of these permissions.
  ignoreBots: true, // Ignore bot messages.
  verbose: true, // Extended Logs from module.
  ignoredMembers: [], // Array of User IDs that get ignored.
  unMuteTime:  10, // Amount of time (in minutes) a user will be muted for.
  removeMessages: true, // If the bot should remove all the spam messages when taking action on a user!
  modLogsEnabled: false, // If to enable modlogs
  modLogsChannelName: "mod-logs", // channel to send the modlogs too!
  modLogsMode: "embed",
  // And many more options... See the documentation.
});

client.on("ready", () => console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}.`));

client.on("messageCreate", (message) => antiSpam.message(message));

client.login("YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN");

Example (As a direct copy template without explanations)

const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({
  warnThreshold: 3,
  muteThreshold: 4,
  kickThreshold: 7,
  banThreshold: 7,
  maxInterval: 2000,
  warnMessage: "{@user}, Please stop spamming.",
  kickMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming.",
  muteMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming.",
  banMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming.",
  maxDuplicatesWarning: 6,
  maxDuplicatesKick: 10,
  maxDuplicatesBan: 12,
  maxDuplicatesMute: 8,
  ignoredPermissions: ["ADMINISTRATOR"],
  ignoreBots: true,
  verbose: true,
  ignoredMembers: [],
  unMuteTime: 10,
  removeMessages: true,
  modLogsEnabled: false,
  modLogsChannelName: "mod-logs",
  modLogsMode: "embed",
});

Multiple Guild Example

Because of a new update, you may now have multiple guilds having their own options. You will need to store their options in a database or something similar to avoid loss of settings.

const Discord = require("discord.js");
const client = new Discord.Client({
  intents: [Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES],
});
const AntiSpam = require("discord-anti-spam");

const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({
  warnThreshold: 3,
  muteThreshold: 4,
  kickThreshold: 7,
  banThreshold: 7,
  maxInterval: 2000,
  warnMessage: "{@user}, Please stop spamming.",
  kickMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming.",
  muteMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming.",
  banMessage: "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming.",
  maxDuplicatesWarning: 6,
  maxDuplicatesKick: 10,
  maxDuplicatesBan: 12,
  maxDuplicatesMute: 8,
  ignoredPermissions: ["ADMINISTRATOR"],
  ignoreBots: true,
  verbose: true,
  ignoredMembers: [],
  unMuteTime: 10,
  removeMessages: true,
  modLogsEnabled: false,
  modLogsChannelName: "mod-logs",
  modLogsMode: "embed",
}); // If a guild does not have any separate options, these are the settings they will be using.

client.on("ready", () => antiSpam.addGuildOptions(client.guilds.fetch("583920432168828938"), {modLogsChannelName: "special-logs"}))
client.on("messageCreate", (message) => antiSpam.message(messageCreate));
client.login("YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN");

Support Server

Join our Support Server where we help you with issues regarding the module.

Bug Reports

If you have any bugs or trouble setting the module up, feel free to open an issue on Github

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 Michael-J-Scofield
This project is MIT licensed.

