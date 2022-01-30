A simple module with quick setup and different options to implement anti-spam features in your bot. This version of the package will only support discord.js v13

Installation

To install this module type the following command in your console:

npm i discord-anti-spam

Documentation

You can see the package documentation here.

Example

Example of a basic bot handling spam messages using this module.

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client({ intents : [Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES], }); const AntiSpam = require ( "discord-anti-spam" ); const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({ warnThreshold : 3 , muteThreshold : 4 , kickThreshold : 7 , banThreshold : 7 , maxInterval : 2000 , warnMessage : "{@user}, Please stop spamming." , kickMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming." , muteMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming." , banMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming." , maxDuplicatesWarning : 6 , maxDuplicatesKick : 10 , maxDuplicatesBan : 12 , maxDuplicatesMute : 8 , ignoredPermissions : [ "ADMINISTRATOR" ], ignoreBots : true , verbose : true , ignoredMembers : [], unMuteTime : 10 , removeMessages : true , modLogsEnabled : false , modLogsChannelName : "mod-logs" , modLogsMode : "embed" , }); client.on( "ready" , () => console .log( `Logged in as ${client.user.tag} .` )); client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => antiSpam.message(message)); client.login( "YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN" );

Example (As a direct copy template without explanations)

const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({ warnThreshold : 3 , muteThreshold : 4 , kickThreshold : 7 , banThreshold : 7 , maxInterval : 2000 , warnMessage : "{@user}, Please stop spamming." , kickMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming." , muteMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming." , banMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming." , maxDuplicatesWarning : 6 , maxDuplicatesKick : 10 , maxDuplicatesBan : 12 , maxDuplicatesMute : 8 , ignoredPermissions : [ "ADMINISTRATOR" ], ignoreBots : true , verbose : true , ignoredMembers : [], unMuteTime : 10 , removeMessages : true , modLogsEnabled : false , modLogsChannelName : "mod-logs" , modLogsMode : "embed" , });

Multiple Guild Example

Because of a new update, you may now have multiple guilds having their own options. You will need to store their options in a database or something similar to avoid loss of settings.

const Discord = require ( "discord.js" ); const client = new Discord.Client({ intents : [Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Discord.Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES], }); const AntiSpam = require ( "discord-anti-spam" ); const antiSpam = new AntiSpam({ warnThreshold : 3 , muteThreshold : 4 , kickThreshold : 7 , banThreshold : 7 , maxInterval : 2000 , warnMessage : "{@user}, Please stop spamming." , kickMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been kicked for spamming." , muteMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been muted for spamming." , banMessage : "**{user_tag}** has been banned for spamming." , maxDuplicatesWarning : 6 , maxDuplicatesKick : 10 , maxDuplicatesBan : 12 , maxDuplicatesMute : 8 , ignoredPermissions : [ "ADMINISTRATOR" ], ignoreBots : true , verbose : true , ignoredMembers : [], unMuteTime : 10 , removeMessages : true , modLogsEnabled : false , modLogsChannelName : "mod-logs" , modLogsMode : "embed" , }); client.on( "ready" , () => antiSpam.addGuildOptions(client.guilds.fetch( "583920432168828938" ), { modLogsChannelName : "special-logs" })) client.on( "messageCreate" , (message) => antiSpam.message(messageCreate)); client.login( "YOUR_SUPER_SECRET_TOKEN" );

Support Server

Join our Support Server where we help you with issues regarding the module.

Bug Reports

If you have any bugs or trouble setting the module up, feel free to open an issue on Github

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 Michael-J-Scofield

This project is MIT licensed.